Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

Investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) have had to endure a tough year thus far, with the index sliding over 13% year-to-date. While Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) remains in negative territory for the year, it has held value relative to its peers, easily outperforming the GDX. This is partially attributed to its superior streaming business model, allowing for margin expansion during a year when we've seen sector-wide margins stagnate due to inflationary pressures. Given WPM's steady growth in attributable GEO production and industry-leading margins, I would view pullbacks below $39.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Wheaton Precious Metals released its Q3 results last month, reporting attributable production of ~184,900 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], translating to a 3% increase year-over-year. Unfortunately, the increase in production didn't entirely show up in the company's results due to a build-up in inventory due to delayed shipments. This resulted in a 12% decline in revenue and quarterly earnings per share, with revenue coming at $269.0 million and quarterly earnings per share sliding to $0.30 (Q3 2020: $0.34). However, adjusting for the lower sales in Q3, Wheaton posted record first-nine month performance. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Wheaton has lagged peers like Franco-Nevada (FNV) in attributable production/sales growth, with attributable output actually down on a 4-year basis, with a compound annual production growth rate of -1%. However, the Q3 2021 results were affected by an irregular one-time item, with a labor dispute at Vale's (VALE) Sudbury operations that affected production in the quarter. This led to a nearly 90% in decline in attributable production in the period, while production at Wheaton's largest contributor, Salobo, was also down year-over-year. Unfortunately, the declines at these two assets more than offset strong quarters from Penasquito, San Dimas, and Constancia, where attributable production was up 10%, 29%, and 126%, respectively.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that while production was barely up year-over-year despite the headwind at Sudbury and lower production at Salobo, Salobo is gearing up for a significant expansion in H2 2022, with Phase III construction 82% complete. Meanwhile, a new five-year collective bargaining agreement was ratified at Sudbury in early August, with this asset set to contribute again in Q4. However, as noted, Wheaton saw much weaker financial metrics than it should have in the quarter due to a build-up of ounces produced but not yet delivered. This is shown below, with revenue down 12% year-over-year, affected by lower sales, and a weaker average realized gold price.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the softer Q3 results from a financial standpoint may appear disappointing, it's worth noting that Wheaton has stuck to its FY2021 guidance (~750,000 GEO mid-point) and is expecting moderate growth. Based on the current 5-year outlook, annual GEO production is expected to average 810,000 GEOs, translating to 8% growth from current levels. Meanwhile, the 10-year outlook calls for ~11% growth, based on the guidance of ~830,000 GEOs. It's worth noting this does not account for any new large deals, which I certainly wouldn't rule out. This year alone, Wheaton has been busy adding a stream on the Fenix Project and the Santa Domingo Project, both in Chile.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Meanwhile, though revenue was down year-over-year, Wheaton is expecting to see meaningful margin expansion over the next few years relative to FY2020 levels. This is not the case with most gold producers, which are likely to see an 8-10% increase in cash costs between FY2020 and FY2023 at a bare minimum, given the inflationary pressures we're seeing sector-wide. This is a major differentiator for Wheaton and its royalty/streaming peers, which makes them a group worth considering at a time when some producers' margins are being pinched.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Wheaton's earnings trend, the company is on track to meaningful growth in annual EPS year-over-year, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $1.34. This is attributed to higher sales volumes and higher metals prices. Looking ahead to FY2022 and FY2023, we are likely to see further growth in annual EPS, with estimates currently sitting at $1.49 and $1.54, respectively. At a current share price of $41.00, Wheaton may appear expensive to some investors, trading at nearly 28x FY2022 earnings estimates, while some producers can be bought for less than 14x next year's earnings. However, it's important to factor in Wheaton's industry-leading margins and low-risk business model, which easily justify this premium multiple. In this case, the stock is actually very reasonably valued.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Valuation & Technical Picture

If we look at Wheaton's chart below, we can see that the stock has traded at an average earnings multiple of 31 over the past 15 years, and 33 since its IPO debut. I would argue that a fair value for the stock is closer to 34x earnings, slightly above this historical earnings multiple, given that its margins are trending towards much higher levels relative to the historical average. Based on a fair earnings multiple of 34 and estimated FY2022 earnings estimates of $1.49, I see a conservative fair value for the stock of $50.66.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

So, is the stock a Buy?

If we look at the technical picture, Wheaton has one of the most attractive looking charts within the precious metals space, having spent the past year back-testing a multi-year breakout level. The support for this back-test lies between $37.00 - $39.00, and often, past resistance levels will become new support levels. This suggests that any pullbacks to the $39.00 level or lower should present low-risk buying opportunities. Hence, while there is more than 23% upside for Wheaton to its conservative fair value near $51.00, a pullback below $39.00 would present the ideal buy-point for the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: Nomad Royalty Corporate Presentation)

Wheaton Precious Metals has had a solid year with record year-to-date revenue (~$923 million) and operating cash flow (~$250 million), despite the softer Q3 results due to delayed shipments. For investors looking for low-risk exposure to the silver price in a sector where there are very few high-quality plays, Wheaton Precious Metals checks all the boxes and looks very reasonably valued at current levels. Therefore, I would view any pullbacks below $39.00 as low-risk buying opportunities. Having said that, I am focused on a couple of other names where I see a more attractive reward/risk profile, but I may look to start a position if WPM re-tests the $39.00 level.