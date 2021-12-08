Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Transcript December 8, 2021 1:50 PM ET

Jay Chaudhry - Chief Executive Officer

Remo Canessa - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Choi - Head, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Okay. Great. Well, hey, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to day two of the Barclays TMT Conference. Would not be a Barclays’ conference without the team from Zscaler. So, very happy to have with us, Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler; Remo Canessa, CFO of Zscaler; we’ve also got Bill Choi, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance.

We’ve got -- just a frame this out, we’ve got about 30 minutes together. Let’s maybe take the first 15 or 20 minutes to go through some fireside chat with here with a team, which I thought was going to be fun and then we’d love to make this interactive. So any investors in the webcast that have any questions just shoot me an email at saket.kalia@barclays.com. I’ll make sure we get through as many of those questions as we can. So with maybe all that as a preamble, Jay, Remo, Bill, thank you so much for being with us here today. We really appreciate it.

Thank you. Appreciate the opportunity.

Absolutely. Sure. Thanks. Jay, maybe just to start it off, I think, you’ve got a helpful PowerPoint here that can just walk us through some of the architectural differences with Zscaler, that I think are just so foundational, right?

Yeah.

The market share gains that you’ve seen over the last few years. So maybe you can show us that slide and maybe get us kick started here, before we run into some questions.

Indeed, Saket. When new architecture comes, it’s a little different way of doing it and I’ll show you a couple of ways, how and what makes this very unique. First of all, we have been spending millions and millions of dollars buying all kinds of firewalls and VPNs, you wonder, why are you still getting breached? Well, I’ll show you why.

In this diagram, you kind of see, we built data centers, then we connected those data centers to actually branches, right, that network connectivity was born 30 years ago. You get in the branch network, you’ve got to where you need to get. When you want to work from home, VPN, 50,000, people sitting at home can work. They can be on your intranet. Now your network is in 50,000 households.

Then you embrace cloud. You extend your network to every cloud region, because applications and users must be on the same network. That’s wonderful. That has been extremely helpful.

And then you want to do local breakouts. Since you didn’t like local appliance or firewalls, you try to do virtual firewalls, firewalls with any name is still a firewall. It’s a network device. It’s an IP device. It stretches your network to every location where the device is. So your network gets bigger and bigger.

So what’s the problem? Well, number one, your attack surface, every firewall VPN or every application that opens to the Internet can be seen from the internet is an attack surface. The bigger your attack surface, the more enemies can attack you. Just like what I’m showing in the diagram. So that’s one issue.

And then, number two, once they find you, they want to breach you. So all communication from the Internet can be dangerous, because Internet -- every bad thing comes from the Internet, so this is where you need to make sure that communication is secure.

Number three, if they breach you, now they want to move laterally to find high value targets. Once they get on your network they can go anywhere. That’s the third problem. When Colonial Pipeline happened, that’s exactly what they did.

Number four, well, so, sorry, this is how one infected machine can infect everything out there. Number four, they want to steal your data, all come -- and all of that data gets sent them too. So you need proper protection for any leaks they’ll bring. So these four foundational thing need to be done right to protect yourself. And putting users on the network creates the biggest issue.

So what do you do if you don’t put people on the network in new network security, well, you do Zero Trust, where applications and users are not on the same network, applications are merely destination, external apps, internal apps and you go through a Zero Trust Exchange that Zscaler has built, which is like an intelligence switcher, a user comes to us, to our nearest data center, we say stop, who are you? We check your credentials and we use identity system of your choice. Next, where are you going? We can define a group of applications that user can go to, so they can get on the network and get to everything else.

Three, what’s the risk, identity can be stolen. So you look at device posture, device type, user behavior, location, can be attributes in defining policy. And next, are you carrying bad things? This is boring analogy from the airport, you don’t want dangerous luggage to get on the plane. In the same way, if your user by mistake is downloading some zero day attack files or clicking on fishing, it should be stopped. If all goes well, we connect you to right applications.

For external, that’s the view, internal shown on the right side is similar with one thing that’s somewhat different, using a connector technology, we open an inside out connection, so there’s no outside in connection allowed, with that your files, sorry, your applications become invisible, your attack surface goes away. Remember, everything starts with the attack surface.

Number two, your lateral movement disappeared, since we only connect you to certain applications not to the network. These things are fundamentally the opposite of firewalls and VPNs from design architecture point of view. So that’s the kind of architecture that sets us different from others. So, with that, Saket, back over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Yeah. Super helpful, Jay. I mean, again, I think, the architectural point here is just so foundational, right? So what makes Zscaler different. And so, maybe a good place to start then here, Jay, right, is just is the core, right, where Zscaler started, which is Zscaler Internet access for ZIA? I want to ask the question this way, this is not all the ZIAs. But ZIA really started really disrupting the secure web gateway market. It’s expanded to so much more than that.

Yeah.

But maybe the question for you is, it was two-part question. How much more shares there go after in the secure web gateway market? And you feel like by really manhandling this market to cloud, has it actually helped the secure web gateway market actually expand, as we moved away from the clients and toward the cloud solution? There’s a lot there. Does that make sense?

Jay Chaudhry

Absolutely. It does. The answer yes and yes, and let me explain both the questions. First of all, let me talk about expansion of the market. In the old world, if you had 600 branch offices like AutoNation. They had about 350. All traffic come to the data center and then secure web gate would sit at the data center and it goes through it.

Now, they want to really create 360 local breakouts. That means security needs to be done at 360 locations. So if they were to replicate the old way of doing it, it would be very expensive. But it is expanding. You no longer have one gateway. You had the number of gateways equal branches to make things worse.

With COVID, as one of the CISOs, actually the CISO from Takeda Pharmaceutical, who said Jay, I used to secure and manage 7,000 branch offices before COVID. Now with 75,000 employees, I am really securing 75,000 households. So the market is expanding. It’s no longer how many branches do you have or how many Internet gateways do you have, it is number of employees. That’s point number one.

Point number two, secure web gateway that companies like Blue Coat and all did a couple of things, URL filtering a little antivirus. Now we need advanced threat protection. We need sandboxing. We need DLP. We need bandwidth quality of service. We need browser isolation, the like. So number of things you could do to improve better security to provide better security has gone up significantly. So the market has expanded in both ways.

Saket Kalia

Got it. Got it. Very helpful. Remo, you’ve given some nuggets time from -- of information on revenue from different parts of the business, whether it’s ZPA, whether it’s emerging products. Can you just remind us of some of those nuggets that you put out there that can just maybe help us frame the relative sizes of some of these major product areas, right, whether it’s ZIA or ZPA or any of the emerging, any of that you can help us sort of, look at the business through that product lens if you will?

Remo Canessa

Yeah. I mean, they’re all doing well. I mean, ZPA, as a percent of ZIA and ZPA, is in the high 20% range. So consistent to what it’s been in the past and you take a look at our overall revenue growth year-over-year at 62%, you can see that it’s trying really well.

ZCP and ZDX, which are emerging products. We were expecting them to be low-teens of our total new and upsell in fiscal 2022. So, again, what Zscaler started out with was ZIA went public. We just started ZPA. And now ZPA is a contribution of revenues about 16% of our revenue. ZDX and ZCP just got introduced about a year ago. So very early stages, and again, we call them pillars. So we expect these pillars to be meaningful contributors as we go forward.

Saket Kalia

That’s great. That’s super helpful. Jay, you’ve talked about this a little bit on the prior slide. And I hope as part of the answer, you give the DVD player Netflix analogy here. But some of the firewall companies out there have built businesses that are also trying to compete in the SASE space. I guess, the first question is, have you seen any changes from a competitive perspective, because of these players? And also, maybe you could just spend a minute talking about, what you think is the structural difference between that type of solution hosted in the public cloud versus what I’ll call Zscaler’s purpose built cloud for this?

Jay Chaudhry

Yeah. So let’s talk about what we are trying to do, because the answer may be different. For Internet bound traffic, traditionally, customers are done secure web gateway, not firewalls, because secure web gateway is a proxy architecture, which could allow you to open SSL inspect for threats and data loss. That’s why in the on-prem world, Blue Coat had 85% of the Fortune 500 companies as their clients, but not firewalls. Now, this was the proxy architecture.

Now I used to worry about Blue Coat as a big major competition, because they had very good proxy architecture for on the on-prem world. When market move to the cloud, they just like Siebel try to spin these VMs in the cloud. Siebel try to compete with Salesforce, they didn’t just give up, okay. The architecture wasn’t multi-tenant. So Blue Coat for lack of multi-tenant architecture couldn’t really compete and kind of faded out.

Now, the final guys are trying to do the same thing for secure web gateway. They, first of all, they’re not even a proxy architecture, while some of them have through-put proxy for years and now they say, of course, we are going to build one and then they’re not even multi-tenant. So I think for them to do secure web gateway is not an easy thing at all. That’s why, I mean, most of these investors understand large banks, if you talk these large banks, the top 10 banks and find if anyone really will trust a firewall for secure web gateway, the answer will be no.

The second part for ZPA is access to applications. What do firewall guys do for access to applications from remote places? VPN. Everyone knows that VPN is the biggest security risk for any entities. Now they’re taking VPN and spending that VPN in the cloud and trying to hide the name of VPN.

I was talking to a customer, this is a small company, a few weeks ago, they said, oh, we are doing now Zero Trust in the cloud and we no longer have VPN. I say, what do you have? They say global protect myself. While whatever you call it, it’s still VPN.

So I think marketing hype only goes so far, you have to protect the customers, you saw me how we eliminate attack surface, then we do inline malware protection, we remove lateral tech movement and then number four data loss. That’s the right architecture. As attacks are getting more and more dangerous, customers are waking up to realize that they may be having a false sense of security with legacy devices, they need to embrace through Zero Trust.

Saket Kalia

Got it. Got it. Remo, maybe just a pivot to pricing for a second, the pricing here, of course, is per user per year with several bundled options. Can you just remind us what you said, maybe two-part question, you remind us what you said about the number of users on the platform, because certainly, it’s users that drive it? But then also maybe just talk about the pricing or relative pricing of ZIA and ZPA roughly as well. Does that make sense?

Remo Canessa

Yeah. Yeah, I mean, users, I can’t remember what we said last time. I think it was over 26 million users on our platform or something like that. We have given an update to that. On a pricing basis, when you take a look at companies of 5,000 employees and you take a look at ZIA, ZIA we sell in three bundles, which is pro, business and transformation, transformation is the highest bundle and that’s about $45 per user.

The ZIA add-ons are browser isolation, CASB out of band and DLP, that’s about $30 per user. ZPA same, we do three bundles, similar to ZIA, $45, per user and ZDX is $25 per user. So that’s like basically $145 per user for a company of 5,000 employees.

The workload protection piece of it, it’s by workload is how we price and three parts to it, one is CSPM at $40 per workload, Workload Segmentation at $60 and Workload Communication $55. So $155 per workload is the pricing we have. So, we are seeing pricing at this level and so it’s been for -- these are for companies with insubstantial workloads is what we’re saying.

Saket Kalia

Yeah. That’s really helpful detail actually there, Remo. Thank you. Maybe building on some of that detail, just to pivot to some of those newer products with you, Jay. I guess, you said, maybe specifically ZDX and ZCP. You said that, in the past that, most customers would benefit from tools like ZDX and ZCP, kind of similar to the way that they did with ZIA and ZPA.

Yeah.

Can you just remind us why, I mean, the -- maybe ZDX in particular, because it feels like customers have actually pulled into ZDX rather than the other way around. I’d love you could talk about those two products maybe?

Jay Chaudhry

So I believe it’s a matter of time, that every customers, each user will have ZIA, ZPA and ZDX. We are seeing early trend, where customers are beginning to buy all three things at the same time or customer who have ZIA, ZPA and also buying ZDX, three things together complete all you need to protect your users and deliver good performance from anywhere. Outside that, what else do you need identity being one, endpoint being two.

Got it. Remo, maybe just to carry that forward, I think, Zscaler had another great quarter of net revenue retention, I think, it was over 125%. Can you just talk qualitatively, how much of that is maybe coming from the cross-sell opportunity that’s created by some of these emerging products, like, ZDX or ZCP? And maybe how you think about that NRR maybe trending over the next -- over future quarters, if you will?

Remo Canessa

Our net retention rate is outstanding, in particularly when you think about that, when you buy ZIA, you buy for all users. So, it’s a high bar that we set for ourselves from a net retention rate, but because of the additional products that we have and services that we offer, our net retention rate was higher in this quarter than it was in Q4. Q4 is 128%. We’re higher than 120%. What we feel is that anything over 125% is outstanding given our company. So going forward, if we do go below 125%, we’ll call it out, and if we don’t, we won’t be calling out our net retention rate.

Got it. Very helpful. I’m sorry, I said, 125%. It was greater than 128%. I want to make sure that’s clear. Jay, maybe we can shift to the distribution strategy here a little bit, because it feels like over the last few quarters, you’ve talked more about leveraging the channel for what I think you’ve referred to as enterprise accounts.

Yeah.

Maybe the question is, how do you sort of envision the mix of the business between direct and channel long-term? And what other enhancements could we see in your channel strategy over the next year or two?

Jay Chaudhry

The question is, how much leverage is channel providing? Are they doing fulfillment or are they really helping and doing some heavy lifting? Any time you bring in new transformational technology, that customers don’t understand channels and understand, it needs a little bit time and effort and that’s what we’ve done over the last 10 year, 12 years. Over the years, as cloud became very common, mobility became common and COVID further fuel that. So, no, we really don’t need to evangelize much.

Two years ago, some of our channel that thought that appliances will be there forever, they don’t need to pivot to the cloud are waking up, the smart ones are calling us and partly because the brand has gotten bigger, more and more customers are telling the channel that I want Zscaler.

So we started a Summit program, where we are selecting channel partners who are progressive, who want to move away from legacy box selling and they are willing to do more transformational services, we give them more discount based on deeper engagement with us.

So that -- actually that business is growing. You combine that with our focus on Enterprise segment. The lower the segment, the more role channel can play, because if you take Fortune 500, will always be working with them closely, even though channel is doing fulfillment.

So we’re seeing Enterprise segment is rapidly growing for us, channel is helping a lot and over the past several quarters, we’re adding a number of new salespeople in that area and we are stepping our market. The combination of all three is growing our Enterprise segments significantly and it’s good to see traditional channel business growing, because no government services becoming mainstream and they want to be part of it.

Absolutely. No. That makes sense. And I know, Jay, in a prior life, I mean, you relied on this channel a lot as well and I can imagine they see the value, right, in offering a cloud service like this versus boxes, so thoroughly understood. And Remo, maybe staying on the same topic, just in the direct side of the business, it felt like last year really felt the tailwind, right, of increased sales capacity, but it was really well executed. Can you just talk about how you think about that sales capacity equation this year and where it makes sense to add?

Remo Canessa

Related to where we’re going to hire. It’s broad. It’s across the Board. We’ve made more investment recently in APJ in particular in Japan, and we call that out on our call that we got very strong Japan performance. We see Japan as a large market.

As we go forward and as we mature as a company, we’ll go into other markets, which are not as big, Latin America being one of those markets. We’re starting to get in Latin America a little bit. Middle East, we’re in the Middle East, but we’ll expand our operations also in Middle East as we go. So as we mature as the company we will continue to increase our sales organization broadly across the world, but we’ll start expanding into smaller markets, too.

Yeah. Yeah. No. Absolutely. It’s funny, we’ve talked -- we’ve spoken so much about the most near-term results. We’ve talked about the product a bunch. I’d actually love to zoom out a little bit, maybe with you, Jay. You laid out a couple longer term kind of aspirational goals, I’ll call them, right? I mean, I think it was -- we’ve talked about maybe targeting 200 million users at Analyst Day, I think, back in January. I think most recently you kind of talked about, again, an aspirational target of $5 billion in ARR. Can you just…

Jay Chaudhry

Saket Kalia

… walk us through what you think Zscaler needs to do to reach those goals? And what parts of the business are going to drive the growth that needed to get there?

Jay Chaudhry

The biggest thing COVID did was shook off inertia. It suddenly showed the CIOs that they don’t even need a corporate network to do business. You can come over the Internet, something we have been advocating for a long time. So market is very, it’s big.

Two, do you have the right architecture and the platform. I think one thing investors generally kind of forget is that this is no longer incremental change from firewall type A to B to C, it’s an architectural change that only happens once every 30 years or so. This is like what I call going from DVD players to Netflix streaming service. This change is like going from traditional internal combustion engine cars to electric cars.

So when customers say, wow, which product is better, yours or a firewall? It’s like asking, do you want an electric car or do you want a traditional car, right? Maybe some people still want traditional car for a while, okay. But in our case, it’s a clean architects we build and there’s a big platform, we have plenty to sell, there’s no lack of products. That’s number two.

Number three, do we have enough credibility, do we have enough happy customers in the market that’s proven. So the 35% of Fortune 500 and some very good customers with NPS Score of 76, we are sitting in a very good position where customers are actually recommending other customers who buy us.

So with all these three things in a good place, what I don’t worry about is the competition. I do worry about the ability to execute, so that my team doesn’t become complacent. It doesn’t become arrogant, often success goes to people’s head. We want to stay humble. We want to stay focused on customers, hire the right people, enable them and make things happen. I think that’s the focus. If we do that, I think, we can have some very, very good growth rates to achieve or exceed our $5 billion ARR target.

In Hungary, right?

Yes.

Absolute. Absolutely. No. That’s -- that makes a lot of sense. Remo, I’d love to maybe, we talked so much about growth, right? I mean, I think, one of the hallmarks of this model is that, there’s real profitability here, right, also compliment this growth. And so I’d love to turn a little bit to the investment framework. You’ve mentioned that the team is going to prioritize growth over profitability really on the back of some really strong quarters recently. Can you just talk about how you think about that balance between profitability and growth? And maybe we -- what we can expect from margins, I guess, for the rest of 2022 and beyond?

Remo Canessa

And what we’re looking for -- we have the framework we put is that if we’re growing over 30% revenue growth, then you can expect less than 300-basis-point margin expansion. And if we’re growing less than 30% revenue growth, you can expect 300-basis-point expansion.

The -- as you’re aware, Saket, I think, a lot of investors. In a SaaS model, where you’re growing at the type the rates we are at the gross margins we have, it doesn’t take much to get to your -- our operating target, which is 20%, 22%. You can do that relatively quickly. That’s not hard. That’s easy. But that’d be the wrong thing to do for our investors and for our company.

We -- we’re -- Zscaler created the platform of today and in the future. And we did this purpose built, this multi-tenant platform 13 years ago, when people weren’t even dreaming of where the world was going. Zscaler saw where the world was going.

If applications are going to the cloud and users are mobile. What do you want to backhaul? Why do you want to put -- why do you want exposure network, they saw the vulnerabilities basically of today’s networks for a lot of companies have, developed a platform which addresses that head on.

So because of that and the opportunity that we have, you can see the pace of innovation that we’re doing. It’s not only getting the $5 billion. I mean, that’s a piece of it. To be the bigger piece is, what can we continue to develop really to make the world safe. We’re truly making the world safer. And that’s the piece continue to innovate, continue to do things to help basically our customers and it’s a wonderful place to be in, because of that, we’re going to put privatize growth over profitability.

From a free cash flow basis this last quarter, 36%. Well, I mean, that’s incredible, right? Granted, you’ve got the strong quarters, Q2, Q4, you’re billing, of course, you collect in Q1, Q3, but last year free cash flow was over 20%.

So, the model is just, it’s -- when I first got to Zscaler, I looked at all the levers you can pull. You don’t have that basically in appliance company, you just don’t. Here there’s so many levers you can pull. The lever we’re pulling is we’re going to have to. So that’s where we’re at.

Well, who out of that Remo. I can’t think of a better way to end. Folks as you know, I -- these 30 minutes always go fast. I’ve got a ton more questions, but also I want to be respectful of everyone’s time. Jay, Reno, Bill, again, a real pleasure having you folks and the team from Zscaler back as always.

Thanks.

Thanks again so much for being with us here today.

Thank you.

Thanks.

Take care.

Thanks.

Yeah. Bye.

All right, folks. Enjoy rest of your day.

Bye.