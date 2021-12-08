Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Management Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference December 8, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Sachin Mehra - Chief Financial Officer

Rayna Kumar - UBS

Rayna Kumar

Hello everyone. I am Rayna Kumar and I lead Fintech Equity Research here at the UBS. It is my pleasure to introduce CFO of Mastercard, Sachin Mehra. Sachin, thanks for keynoting UBS’ TMT Conference today.

Sachin Mehra

Rayna, thank you for having me and good morning to everyone.

Rayna Kumar

Great. So, to start up with, during recent Investor Day, you spoke about three key strategic priorities for the company. Can you discuss these priorities and why they are important?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. Happy to do so. So, just at the outset, let me just frame this up by saying that our strategy over the past decade of growth diversify still stands and it will continue to stand the test of time. That is the overriding overarching piece of our strategy which is around growing our core payments capabilities and growing in various areas, diversifying our businesses and then, building new areas and new capabilities as we go about doing what we are doing.

What we shared with you at Investor Day was about how under that umbrella of root of us build that we are focusing on three strategic priorities and one being through expanding payments and I’ll talk about each one of these just in a moment. Expanding payments, extend our services and then to embrace new networks.

So let’s talk first about what we mean by expanding in payments. I think quite a few of you already know that our stated objective in payments is to be the payments provider to consumers, to merchants, to governments, you name it, right, across a whole host of payment capabilities that could be card rails, that could be a multi-rail assets which we’ve got across ACH, it could be around open banking. It’s any and all of the above there. And we believe that there is sizable opportunity in that space which we are very focused on delivering on.

The second area of focus is around extending our services. And over the past five to seven years, Mastercard has invested in building out our services capabilities and we are seeing some excellent demand for those services and we continue to see tremendous potential on a going forward basis on what that is all about.

And the idea here is to deliver a set of services which will help across multiple lines. The idea being, we want to have to utilize the services to diversify our revenue streams. We want to utilize those services through end up themselves drive revenue growth, which is what we are doing with those services.

And third, and last but not the least is, we utilize those services to differentiate ourselves as it relates to our payment capabilities and the third area of strategic priority, which is around new networks. Right, so that’s kind of about extending our services capabilities.

The third area which is around embracing new networks is an area where we believe that we have an important role to play, leveraging our expertise as a network provider in payments to expand into new networks. And specifically where we are focused on is open banking and digitalized entry at this point in time. We believe there is tremendous value we can bring as a network player in both those spaces, not only to generate revenue enough of themselves, but in terms of how they will enable our core payments capabilities, as well as provide new opportunities for expanding our services.

So that’s kind of the highest level what the strategy is all about and what our strategic focus areas are.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. So, you introduced new three year performance objectives for 2022 to 2024, if you can please walk us through those, as well as the underlying assumptions, especially regarding the return of travel, which is…

Sachin Mehra

Sure.

Rayna Kumar

Which is of course in the news over the last few days?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Yes, no problem at all. So, look, we introduced these new three year performance objectives like you said for the period between 2022 to 2024 for net revenue, for annual operating margin and for EPS CAGR and we are using 2020 – 2021 as our base. And all of these objectives are on a currency neutral basis, excluding the impact of special items, gains and losses on equity investments and acquisitions announced after November 10, which is that data we had on Analyst Meeting.

So let me walk through each one of these for you step-by-step. First up on net revenue. Look, we are confident in our ability to deliver high-teens net revenue growth, given the strong fundamentals of our business and our multiple growth levers. And let me state you what I think on these growth levers for the company in terms of what will help us achieve the net revenue objective and also actually the other objective which I’ll speak about.

First up, we continue to believe there is a large untapped consumer payments opportunity which still remains to be had and we believe that we are very well positioned with all the work we have done historically as well as what we continue to do today to not only tap into that space, but actually continue to grow in a very nice way as it relates to that.

And when I talk about large consumer payments opportunities, we are talking about multiple task fits the bag. First that is the inherent growth which comes from a BCE standpoint, which we believe presents a tremendous growth tailwind, but in addition to that, all the work we’ve been doing around investment in digital technologies, whether it’s e-commerce capabilities, tokenization capabilities, contactless will all enable us to realize the potential to shift cash and check through less earning cost of payment.

Now there is a fair amount of debate in the market as to what is the remaining amount of the secular opportunity is and based on all the work that we’ve done, we continue to believe that when you look at this opportunity in a global basis, there still remains a very sizable opportunity to shift cash and check to electronic modes of payment.

So that’s kind of the second building block of this large untapped consumer payments opportunity which we want to talk about. Third is, something we have executed on with some high level of success over the last year – you know, five years to seven years is the focus around continuing to grow our market share in the consumer payment space.

We have grown market share year-after-year and we’ve done that in a very disciplined manner and we will continue to do that in a going forward basis. So when you take the aggregation of driving with the large consumer – sorry – the BCE plus the secular shift, plus the market share, that lends to that large consumer payments opportunity which exists.

In addition to that, the second growth vector is, how we are expanding our TAM or total addressable market by going after new flows and use cases. And we believe there is a significant opportunity. We outline this is as part of our Investor Day where we talked about the target addressable markets we are going after on these new flows and use cases.

The third vector for growth is the tremendous growth we are seeing in terms of the revenue generated from our services capabilities continue to grow at a healthy cliff. We had shared at Investor Day that services now represent approximately 35% of the total revenue of Mastercad, net revenue of Mastercard. And growing at a north of 20% growth rate, so that’s pretty impressive and we continue to believe that that’s going to be a key component in helping us deliver on this net revenue objective which we laid out.

And last but not the least is, the fourth growth vector and that is of continuing to build out on these new network spaces, particularly around open banking and digitalized entities. So when you typically aggregate of all of that is where we developed the confidence around how we plan to deliver on the performance objective around the high-teens net revenue growth.

Second up was the annual operating margin which we laid where we kind of talked about, we will operate with a minimum of what I would call a floor on an operating margin basis of 50%. Now, most of you know that we operate in an operating margin at a higher level than 50%. The reason we set this objective the way we did was to provide us enough room to continue to invest in the long-term prospects of this business through both up and down cycles.

The point I will make as it relates to operating margin, which is important is that, and I shared this at Investor Day, as well is that, our philosophy around delivering positive operating leverage over the long-term remains unchanged.

It is our intention as our philosophy to continue to deliver positive operating leverage, which means higher net revenue growth than operating expense growth over the longer term. So that’s kind of the objective number two which we guided on operating margin.

And then the third objective is that the EPS CAGR, which we said that we expect to deliver an EPS CAGR in the low 20s range on a currency neutral basis, again, excluding the impact of special items, gains and losses on equity investments as well as acquisitions. And all of that is kind of the impact of what I’ve just talked about in the nature of the net revenue growth and the operating margin discussion which we just had.

Now, important to point out that these performance objectives are predicated on certain assumptions and they are well founded assumptions that of annual card and market volume growth of between 10% and 11%, as well as the cross border travel returning to 2019 levels by the end of 2022. And also that our services revenues will grow at 20% plus CAGR over this period of 2022 to 2024. So that’s kind of the overall view as it relates to the performance objectives we laid out at Investor Day.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. That’s very helpful detail. So, on the point of cross border travel, could we talk about fourth quarter trend? What are you seeing right now? Are you seeing any impacts on the new COVID variants?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. So, the last update we gave on cross border trends was at Investor Day and so, from an operating metric standpoint, we now have switch data through the end of November and I’ll tell you this data continues to show both domestic spending and cross border volumes have continued to improved relative to 2019 levels.

And really what we are seeing effectively is, I think everybody is aware that the U.S. border has opened on November 8 as did a few other countries like the UK, Canada had opened up prior to them. And you were seeing the impact of that come through in the nature of in-bound travel.

As it relates to your question around the Omicron variant which is out there, as well as they would tell you, it’s a little early to tell what the impact of this is. Right now at this point in time, I think that there are many uncertainties as it relates to our trends.

So to build this is what the effect of vaccines is going to be and what the severity is going to be. But it’s suffice it to say that at this point in time, we haven’t seen much in the nature of any meaningful impact come through from the Omicron virus expected. But again, it’s early days.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. So, if anyone has any questions for Sachin, feel free to type them into the chat box. I am happy to read them up. So, Sachin, let’s move on to everyone’s favorite topic, which is buy now, pay later, so, you recently announced Mastercard installments. Could you tell us a little bit about how that fits into your fast-growing ecosystem?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. So, look, I mean, the Mastercard installments is all about what we call democratizing buy now, pay later. I think everybody understands and knows that Mastercard makes available credit, debit, prepaid commercial and makes it available across our 80 million plus merchant community. And the reality is, we view buy now, pay later as another add-on to that to make it available to our 80 million plus merchants without the need for bespoke implementations for buy now, pay later at each one of those merchants.

So the idea is to bring the benefits of an open-loop network and make it available to all those merchants in a seamless manner, right? And at the same time bring to the merchants the 2.9 billion cards which are in force, Mastercard cards which are in force, so it’s just a back to the whole open-loop and the benefits of the open-loop.

But the point I’d like to make is the following, which is in addition to making it available in a seamless basis to merchants and acquirers, it’s also about opening up our network to lenders who wish to extend buy now, pay later capabilities to their consumers. And these vendors could be traditional banks and financial institutions.

It could be the new and emerging fintechs who have been there, it could be pure play buy now, pay later players who are currently in the market, who are doing bespoke implementations that might choose to say, you know what?

We are happy to actually tie us those up and partner with Mastercard to gain access Mastercard’s merchant footprint, right, to offer the buy now, pay later solutions as also to digital wallet operating. So the idea really is all about making buy now, pay later available just like we do with average credit prepayment portion.

Rayna Kumar

Understood. Okay. Well, to that point, are you concerned about heightened closed-loop for us from fintechs, wallet players and other BNPL providers?

Sachin Mehra

We continue to believe that the benefits of open-loop have time and again shown that that there is tremendous value there. Look, I mean, there will always be some level of closed-loop players who will be there. Our experience has been over the past decade and some that more often than the players who are entering the payment space, the new fintechs see tremendous value with partnering with Mastercard.

And so we don’t necessarily view them as competitors, we view them as partners. And we’ve done this. We have tremendous partnership relationships with several players in this space, I mean, you name it over the past decade, whether PayPal, it’s Square, it’s – you name it. A lot of these players have been partners of us continue to be remain very good partners.

And so we view the benefits of being able to bring what we bring as a network, i.e. the network effect, right, to these players or something which is very valuable to them and hence they partner with us. So, we stay vigilant. We are certainly aware about the discussions which take place in the market like what could be potential for closed-loop threats.

But the value we bring by virtue of our merchant acceptance footprint, by virtue of the tremendous cardholder base that we’ve got, but also the services we deliver above that. And I think sometimes what’s often forgotten, Rayna, is a few things. We don’t just enable payments by virtue of the technology we’ve got.

We bring a set of rules, franchise standards, which make it seamless for all participants in the ecosystem to operate. So, when you think about [Indiscernible] when you think about zero liability, these are important considerations which we cannot take for granted and something which the network brings in the nature of value in the open-loop environment, right?

In addition to that, we bring tremendous assets in the nature of our safety and security solutions and the data insights and analytics, which will also help improve the user experience. So, when you combine all of that, we feel like we better rule these all in value brought, which continues to be recognized by our partners in terms of what we offer in the nature up to the open-loop.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. That’s very clear. Talk just a little bit about the spike in increasing competition within your partnering with a lot of these competitors, but are you – is your pricing in your ability to continue to expand operating margin, is that sustainable going forward?

Sachin Mehra

Yes, look, we feel like, we – couple of thoughts, one a lot of these players who are participating in the payments ecosystem we believe as not only partners but enable our growth in many ways, right, is they are all playing in different parts of the market, which is enabling great electronification of flows and we feel like, that’s incredibly valuable for the healthy growth of our ecosystem.

On your specific question around pricing, I would tell you, we price for value. This value we deliver as a company and we continue to price for that and we do that for new products and capabilities. And we do that for our existing products.

We will continue to do that. Now, for example, in 2021, we have a minimal net pricing, and when I say net pricing, I say pricing net of revisit incentives which we’ve got – built into our planning assumptions. But the reality is we will continue to price and we price for what we deliver in the nature of value, but we don’t see that necessarily changing so long as we can continue to deliver value as we have historically.

Rayna Kumar

Great. Okay. So services that’s becoming increasingly important part of your business. In 2021, 35% of your overall revenue. If you please update us on your services strategy and why it is important to you?

Sachin Mehra

Yes, so, I mentioned a little bit of this in my opening remarks, but let me kind of quickly touch upon this. Again, it’s about driving independent revenue growth from a services capabilities standpoint by selling the services that we do that bring tremendous values. But the very deep, deep dive into what we do in our payments and on new networks and that’s important because it helps us differentiate ourselves from our competition on both payments and new networks.

And it helps us drive some of our market share wins. So that’s kind of the second piece. Driving revenue growth on a standalone basis at a pace which is at a very healthy cliff. Number two is differentiating ourselves from our competition and third, is around diversifying our revenue streams. And keys to point would be during COVID.

So, I think you are well aware about the fact that during COVID when the payments related revenue streams were impacted by virtue of what was going on into 2020 by COVID. Services continue to grow at a very healthy cliff. And just diversification is an important consideration as we think about our services strategy.

In services, we’ve got different buckets. We’ve got our cyber and intelligence tools. We’ve got our data analytics and insights. The combination of these two is the lion share of what we’ve got in the nature of services capabilities. And we see tremendous demand around this and let me explain to you where we see the potential for growth from this coming from.

One, there is an existing set of services, which exists and we are proliferating that out into new and different customers. So, certainly our issuing banks are acquirers, merchants, governments corporations out there increasing the penetration of our existing services across those new and different customers on a – what I would say, on a global basis.

The second piece is around taking those set of services and expanding the utilization of that from what is today guard rails to beyond guard rails by leveraging the services on ACH, leveraging those services in the crypto space, leveraging those services in open banking, digitalized entity unit mix, right?

And then the third vector for growth on services is around expanding the breadth of the services offering and that’s something we have done. You have seen over the last five years, we’ve grown the offerings we have from a services standpoint and we will continue to invest in the growth of that to allow us to realize this long-term revenue potential which exists there.

Rayna Kumar

And just a follow-up on that, how much of factor was services on some of the recent wins that you announced, was that really the driving factor or was it more than that?

Sachin Mehra

Yes, look, I mean, this goes back to my point around differentiating ourselves from our competition. Services plays a big part in helping us drive the differentiation in terms of winning the deals we talk about often times, right? And you’ve seen us recently announce some fairly meaningful wins. Those are NatWest in the UK with their debit card portfolio, that of Gap Inc. in the U.S., just to name a few, right.

And the reality is services plays an important part. Take for example in the instance of Gap, right, we’ve had a services relationship with Gap Inc. for well before they decided to move their co-brand portfolio to Mastercard. And they saw the value we were able to bring as a partner to help them grow their top-line, manage their expense base by virtue of what we bring from a services capabilities standpoint.

And so, when the discussion comes around what the pool rank should look like, it’s more of a partnership discussion that we engage with to say we are here to help you, grow your top-line, manage your expense as part of the process and by the way, while we are doing all of that, we love to get what you got in the nature of your co-brand business. So it certainly helps in terms of driving market share.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. So, to keep things interesting, well, let’s take a question from the audience. So, question number one, is the news about a large merchant putting pressure on your competitors to change pricing. Can you talk about whether you think that you could – that could lead to other merchants demanding more price concession from payment networks or why don’t you think that could happen?

Sachin Mehra

Yes, look, I mean, I can’t really comment about what’s going on as it relates to the competitor and the dialogues with the merchant question. The reality is, we’ve got excellent relationships with the merchant community. We spend a lot of time back to the discussion we were just having in terms of a spectrum of discussions which go from everything from what we can deliver in the nature of services to them to what we bring in the nature of value by virtue of payment capabilities.

And those discussions are going really well. We want to make sure that people understand that we are different in one key respect, and the difference we bring as a company is that, we are in the business of providing choice. We want to provide choice to consumers. We want to provide choice to merchants. We want to be able to offer them multiple forms of payment.

It could be card rails, it could be ACH rails, it could be open banking, it could be digital technology – distributed ledger technology. It really doesn’t matter and so, when you are in the business of providing choice, what you are saying is, look, I at the end of the day don’t go and share about your consumers or merchants to want to hold the payment.

We want to provide choice. And that helps us in our discussions, whether we are talking to our merchants or we are talking to our issuing partners. And we continue to believe that that’s going to be the right strategy for us going forward.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Quite clear. Okay, so, let’s talk a little bit about open banking. You acquired Finicity last year and more recently you acquired Aiia. How do you view the open banking space? And just discuss on Mastercard’s strategy there?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. We view the open banking space as a significant opportunity for us. And we acquired, like you said, Finicity and we acquired Aiia more recently, but we started our work in open banking well before that. And the opportunity which we see around this is, around tackling new and different forms of payment which currently don’t go over card rails, which could potentially be candidates for leveraging our open banking connectivity to initiate payments, that’s one area.

And then the other area which is really live in the market today and revenue generating today is around leveraging our open banking capabilities on various new and different applications which historically we have not generated revenue from and those would be the likes of verification of income, verification of employment, and verification of assets, all of which will bring together to enable what would be an application called relative to credit decisioning and credit scoring.

And those are important spaces. We believe that that’s an important attribute to be able to bring when we have our discussions with our payments partners, when we have our discussions with our broader universe of players we engage with. I’ll give you one example of that.

So when we announced Mastercard installments, what we announced was not only the opening up of 80 million merchants with buy now, pay later capabilities, but what we also said is, that we will make available our open banking asset in the U.S. to help lenders determine what might be a good credit score as they make lending decisions.

And we are doing that by virtue of what we have got in the nature of application in open banking. And so when you take that, right, and you take that use case and you extend into different verticals is where we see tremendous opportunity. And this is true certainly in the U.S., as it’s certainly true in Europe with Aiia and in other parts of the globe as we expand. So, tremendous opportunity that we see in that space.

Rayna Kumar

So, earlier this year, you acquired a product. Maybe talk a little bit about what the company does and how Mastercard plans to play in digitalized entity?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. So, we think of digitialized entity is a really important space as the world has gotten more digital. So let me just step back and explain to you what this kind of all means, right? Back in the day, when there were fewer digital transactions taking place and there were more face-to-face transactions taking place. When a person walks into a store and actually bought business services, there was a face-to-face interaction taking place between the person buying the business services and the person checking them out.

And then there was a way to establish some level of identity. Not to say that it was perfect, it’s a way to be fraud in those business as well. But as you are going more digital, often times you don’t even know who is on the other end of that digital transaction. And so, really what we are trying to do with our digitalized entity capabilities part of being one portion of that solution is, help our ecosystem partners provide greater assurance to them around what the digitalized entity is of the individual who is there on the other side of the transaction.

So, let me give you an example, right? With a card now what you have is the ability to leverage a cardless technology and AI, artificial intelligence capabilities as well as the data that they’ve got as well as the data that Mastercard has got to be able to provide a really high confidence score to someone up to an ecosystem participant who is looking to get that on a real-time basis or a new real time basis.

That’s what we can do from a digitalized entity standpoint. So, for example, the consumer who is looking to set up a new as they do it in a digital format without showing up face-to-face to make that happen. The entity which is setting up the account for the consumer wants to know that the person who is doing that is a legitimate person and is indeed who they say they are.

There is through API calls they can connect to our network to get us a score as to what that might look like and in the nature of whether the person is indeed who they are. Or on the flip side, if there is someone who is looking to buy goods and services in a digital environment, the merchant before they ship the goods wants to know that the credentials of the person is indeed, again accurate and we can provide that score on real-time basis.

So, those are just a few examples of real-time capabilities which we can provide from a digitalized entity standpoint.

Rayna Kumar

All right. Great. So, crypto is of course another hot topic and payments gets a lot of attention. Do you see crypto currency as an opportunity or a risk for Mastercard and could you discuss your strategy there please?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. I want to at the outset just kind of share what I think about in the nature of crypto or the things like, Bitcoin, right, and how that’s different from the underlying technology and the underlying technology is in that distributed ledger technology. We see tremendous use cases which will come out from the distributed ledger technology, right. And as it relates to crypto, what we think about it is in the following way.

There are things like bitcoin which are more in the nature of asset swaps. We are involving those spaces in multiple ways. Let me expand to you a few examples we are involved in it. We access an on-ramp and an off-ramp in the crypto space. So in other words, people can leverage and utilize Mastercard odd products to buy crypto and they do that today by the way.

So that’s the on-ramp piece. The off ramp piece would be where we enable the conversion back and we don’t do the actual conversion, but the remittent stack of crypto back into fiat currency where we could use products like Mastercard send for that or also what we do is, we enable and we partner with several crypto providers to have our products issued which can be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted for people who have crypto balances.

And just to be clear, in those instances, we Mastercard don’t take delivery of crypto. We take delivery of fiat currency. But what we are doing is, we are leveraging our acceptance footprint to provide consumers the ability to utilize the crypto balances at locations where Mastercard is accepted. So that’s kind of what we do from a crypto standpoint.

In addition to that, at the services layer, we recently acquired a company called CipherTrace, which is in the business of identifying what might be compliance related concerns, AML related concerns, fraud related concerns which go on in the crypto in space. So that’s a service we deliver through crypto providers today to help them identify what might be fraudulent transactions.

And that’s all quite different from what might be utilization of distributed ledger technology for the creation of CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and/or private stable coins. We have stated our intent to enable the settlement of CBDCs and private stable coins which meets our standards and our principles and regulatory requirements and are in compliance with the laws of the land, right to enable the settlement of that overall network.

We’ve invested heavily in the distributed ledger technology. We’ve got significant amount of IT in the space. We are working very actively with central banks as well as private participants to enable them to have access to the sandbox we have created for them to experiment as to how they would like to go about issuing equivalent of a CBDC for example if that’s what they choose to do.

So that’s another level of involvement where we can bring our technology to bear to help them at the infrastructure level with the issuance of what might be crypto. Separate from that, right, at the end of the day, when CBDCs are issued or when price of stable coins are issued, if they are indeed something which consumers want to use as a payment mechanism, we still need to be accepted, whether it’s at the physical point of sale or at the e-comm point of sale.

And this is again about leveraging our reach to be able to help them get that ubiquity of acceptance which is why where we will play our part.

So, when you think about it there is a wide spectrum of involvement that we will have in the space and that will continue to evolve as we start to see how the ecosystem is evolving and what level of interest is there both from the consumer community and the merchant community in this technology and the use cases which have need from there.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. Let’s take a few more from the audience. So, you spoke about offering consumers more choice, but if consumers choose to use payment options that are not traditional card rails. Doesn’t that negatively impact your economics?

Sachin Mehra

The short answer to that is, no. And the reason we believe that to be the case is, it’s all a function of what value we can deliver with this alternative payment choices and how that stacks up against the value which they are getting from whatever other form of payment they might have been using historically. So, look, I mean, at the end of the day, you’ve got to think about the economics of the ecosystem in its totality and what the network’s economics are.

And you’ve got to figure out what the value of each participant in the ecosystem is under different payment methods and what the compensation they can derive from that is. And so, as we think about our strategy, we remain very focused on delivering value at the infrastructure level, the application level and the services level and we do believe independent or whether it’s on card rails or on ACH rails or whatever other alternative form is there that there are enough problem statements to be solved if that indeed an attraction to use an alternative form of payment by a consumer for us to be delivering value at each one of those layers to help us generate the returns which we will deliver as part of delivering the value which we are going to charge for.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. Another one from the audience. Will Mastercard ever take delivery of crypto currency, what would you have to do to enable that?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. So, again, I want to be sure we are not completing a couple of issues. Crypto currency is different from private stable coins, different from CBDCs. We have talked about how we are working towards enablement of private stable coins and CBDCs on our network. As it relates to crypto, the basic genesis of our decision to go down the path of enabling private stable coins and CBDCs on our network is if they meet our standards.

And meeting our standards means they must be compliant with local law. That’s kind of table stakes. We will not do things which are not compliant with local laws. Two, it must bring value to all ecosystem participants. They must respect data privacy requirements which are there in the laws of the land, as well as what consumers would require, as well as data security elements which are there.

So, these are important considerations and that would be – those principles would be defining principles, which will help us decide whether we are going to participate in taking delivery of one currency or the other currency. No different by the way, than we do with fiat currency today. We settle in a whole host of fiat currencies today.

They happen to be issued by the central bank of those countries, which means they meet the principles we just define, right. And we’ll want to kind of make sure that as we go forward, that – live by those principles, incredibly important in terms of decisions we make going forward.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. We’ll take one last question from the audience and then we’ll go back to mine. So, Sachin, what do view as a biggest regulatory threat to Mastercard?

Sachin Mehra

Again, I think about the regulation as something which we, as a company have dealt with this industry has dealt with, but for some time now and I don’t think that’s necessarily going to change going forward. I think the most important thing to recognize when you think about regulation is, what is that the regulator is trying to achieve.

They want to make sure that consumer harm doesn’t occur at the end of the day. And if you go back to the strategy we just discussed about Mastercard, we are all about enabling choice for consumers and choice for merchants. We too are aligned in that regard. So, while there will be instances where regulators will want to test our conviction in terms of what we are talking about, so long as we can stay true to our strategy and deliver on that.

We feel like there is a good path to navigate through different regulatory environments. Now all that being said, there is perfectly logical reasons why regulators want to do certain things in certain countries it’s our job to help explain to them the virtues we bring as a payment network and how we can help them achieve their objectives.

And that’s really what we’ve been focused on doing and we’ll continue to focus on doing as we execute on multi-rail strategy including our services on our new networks.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. Could you just walk us through your capital allocation priorities and whether that’s changed at all since the pandemic?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. So our capital allocation priorities are unchanged. And really, it’s all about we want to make sure we maintain a solid credit rating. And this is important, given the role we play in the network ecosystem. We are very focused on making sure that when investing in the long-term growth of our company and we will do this through both organic investments, as well as inorganic investments and you’ve seen us do this historically.

And thereafter whatever we have in the nature of excess cash, we would look to return that back to our shareholders through a combination of evidence and share buybacks with a bias towards buybacks. And that really is, this philosophy is something which has held us in good stag over the past decades and we continue to believe it’s the right approach going forward.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. And to just expand on that, what are your biggest M&A priorities?

Sachin Mehra

So, again, you’ve got to think about M&A in the context of what’s the strategy we are trying to achieve. So everything starts with a strategy. We first define what we are going to accomplish. We then determine whether the best way to accomplish that is through organic growth or is it better to actually end up buying a company or bought very much someone to achieve that, which then gets us to that space of M&A.

What you’ve seen us historically do is in the new and different areas that we are embarking into whether it’s in the services space or it’s in – in terms of our multi-rail strategy. It has been the focus of our M&A historically.

And then, as we continue to execute our strategy, you should expect that we will continue to utilize that same discipline, which is strategy-led M&A in areas where we believe it’s better for us to being buying or partnering with somebody as opposed to building because, either, we can get faster to market and the opportunity in the marketplace happens to be that today, or because we believe that, the whole – the incumbency advantage which exists with an existing player, where we could get a certain technology which otherwise would takes us much longer to deliver. So, that’s kind of the theory behind which we will go and execute our M&A on as we have done historically.

Rayna Kumar

Got it. Okay. So as we are getting to the last few minutes of our session and soon ask you one final question. So, Sachin, what keeps you up an eye on Mastercard? And then, secondly, what are you most excited about for Mastercard as we enter 2022?

Sachin Mehra

Yes, I mean, I think, it’s important to keep our eye very keenly focused on what’s going on in the macro environment. But we don’t control the macro environment. What’s really important for us to do is stay in tune with what’s going on in terms of evolving technologies, what’s going on in the regulatory environment, what’s going on in the fraud space.

And we view these as important considerations which could be there from a threat perspective, but equally as an opportunity perspective, because very often what you can’t convert is threats into opportunities, which is what we would remain focused on as a company.

From a promise for the future standpoint and opportunity standpoint, I continue to believe that there is tremendous growth potential that we’ve got as a company, goes back to the discussion we had earlier around the four growth vectors around large opportunity in consumer payments, the opportunity which exists in new flows and use cases, the services potential in the new networks. So that’s kind of the way we think about both the threats and opportunities which we see especially ourselves kind of looking into the going forward.

Rayna Kumar

Great. Well, Sachin, thanks again for keynoting UBS’ TMT Conference today. It was great having you. To everyone else, thank you for watching and have a wonderful afternoon.

Sachin Mehra

Thanks, everyone and thank you, Rayna. I appreciate it. Take care.

