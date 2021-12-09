koyu/iStock via Getty Images

You may recall an article last year in which I explained that we bought shares in Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) on March 19, 2020. At the time, shares were trading at $4.10, after sliding from $18.00 before the advent of COVID-19. I explained in the article,

We knew Ladder wouldn’t go bankrupt in March. That’s why we took down a super-sized stake in the company. Our $4.10 entry price created an excellent buying opportunity in an internally managed REIT with strong shareholder alignment.

Clearly, Ladder has been a true "rising from ashes" story, as the company was able to demonstrate that it was far from bankrupt in 2020. However, as viewed below, the company as yet to recover from its pre-pandemic pricing level.

In this article, Williams Equity Research and I will take a closer look at Ladder, an internally-managed mortgage REIT that’s originated over $42 billion in investments.

Roughly half is already paid off, securitized, or sold. That's important because it means we know the loans' complete performance from end to end.

Today, Ladder Capital's portfolio consists of $4.5 billion in total assets and $1.5 billion of book equity (the value of those investments minus liabilities/write downs like debt financing).

The REIT has a few unique characteristics, one being unusually high insider ownership. Management and the board own over 10% of shares outstanding.

Moreover, most of that team has been working together much longer than industry averages. The majority of management have been colleagues for more than 25 years. And employees classified as managers have over a decade of experience at Ladder on average, with over 20 years of industry experience.

Another unique aspect is that personnel compensation is based on profitability, with a substantial amount historically paid in stock – quite the incentive structure, to say the least. The fact that 100% of bonuses paid last year were in LADR stock is a great way to motivate 2021 performance.

Speaking of 2020, despite the obvious challenges, Ladder Capital has one of the highest credit ratings in the subsector:

BB+ from Fitch

Ba1 from Moody’s

BB from S&P.

That's one rung below investment-grade but a rung above sector heavyweights like Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD).

Ladder Capital - Portfolio Analysis

Ladder is primarily involved in traditional mortgage loans but also owns real estate equity and securities. We'll start with the biggest business line first.

Loan Portfolio

(Source: Ladder Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental)

Ladder's loan business is concentrated in first mortgage loans, which total $2.7 billion, with additional exposure to conduit first mortgage loans ($38 million) and other types of commercial real estate-related loans ($102 million). Though those represent only 5% of the total loan portfolio.

This opens up a good opportunity to discuss how the mREIT dealt with 2020 and what externalities it caused.

Ladder was smart to avoid the repo financing that caused many of its peers stress in 2020. And then it aggressively de-levered its balance sheet by selling certain assets to ride out the crisis.

That achieved its desired goal but also meant Ladder was sitting on an unusually large amount of cash, which is well worth looking further into.

(Source: Ladder Capital December 2021 Investor Presentation & WER)

Not only did Ladder actively transition certain assets to cash, and it simultaneously reduced new loan originations to effectively zero (as shown above) for Q2-Q4.

As we added to the chart, this caused pre-crisis cash levels around $100 million to rise to $1.31 billion by Q1-21.

So how should we interpret this seemingly dramatic change?

Ladder's current market capitalization is $1.48 billion. Yet it was less than $500 million at the low point of 2020.

It traded for a fraction of the cash held on its balance sheet for much of that year, as the market clearly believed Ladder was facing massive loan losses well beyond its equity position. Yet that never occurred on a wide scale and Ladder's stock price has subsequently tripled over the past 13 months.

Today, it still needs to rise another 50% to reach pre-pandemic highs, which can be viewed as good or bad depending on your perspective.

As we'll touch on in the dividend section, the substantial buildup in cash meant there was no feasible way to support the past dividend.

Even at the reduced level that the board moved the dividend to, dividend coverage was still a major challenge. Since June 30, 2021, however, Ladder’s total loan portfolio has grown 10%, which has augmented dividend coverage.

The positive side is that each dollar management moves from cash to income-producing loans will immediately increase cash flow per share.

Due to these circumstances, it became clear that Ladder's cash flow and dividend level would be tied to management's ability to redeploy excess cash into economic loans.

Over 45% of the current loan portfolio was originated after the pandemic struck, which is an impressive number given it's been less than two years since it made headlines globally.

Thus far, we've been focused on Ladder's loan portfolio. But it also owns $914 million in real estate equity (17%) and $725 million in securities (13%).

(Source: Ladder Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental)

Ladder's portfolio is well diversified geographically, with the only potential "danger zone" being the 29% of its portfolio allocated to the Northeast. That said, Williams Equity Research thinks the policies and economic environments of places like New York are well-known and priced in at this point.

Property type exposures were a major contributor to mREIT performance in 2020. In Ladder's case – like Starwood, Blackstone, and many others – it entered last year's crisis with 10%-20% allocated to loans backed by hotels.

That exposure has been reduced to 11%. And retail, the other problem child in recent years, is now at 9%.

The rest of the portfolio – all of which performed well these past two years – is focused on:

Office (34%)

Multifamily (16%)

Mixed-use (16%).

Physical Real Estate Portfolio

(Source: Ladder Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental)

In short, there haven't been major changes lately in Ladder Capital’s physical real estate holdings.

It owns mostly net-leased commercial real estate, generating $13.9 million in rental income in Q3-21. That compared to $14.4 million in Q3-20, with the delta reflecting the drop in assets from 679 to 613 over the period.

Diversified properties decreased in number as well from 311 to 302. But rental income actually went up from $2.9 million to $5.3 million, which more than offset the decline in net-least properties.

Quarterly rental income, meanwhile, was $19.2 million. That equates to an attractive 9.4% annual yield on the latest carrying value of $914 million.

In short, this segment provides a solid foundation for Ladder in terms of both portfolio value and income generation.

Securities Portfolio

Given how Ladder’s securities portfolio experienced the greatest change in 2020, let's start by reviewing pre-pandemic data.

(Source: Ladder Capital Q4 2019 Earnings Supplemental)

At the end of 2019, the carrying value of this division was $1.72 billion with a 3.1% weighted-average yield and 2.4-year duration. Ninety-nine percent of that was investment-grade rated, and 89% was AAA-rated or U.S. agency backed.

(Source: Ladder Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental)

We do see that the carrying value is way down from $1.72 billion before the pandemic to $725 million last quarter. While it may not seem significant on the surface, the same-period decline in the weighted-average yield from over 3% to 1.8% indicates considerably lower risk assets.

The other portfolio characteristics are mostly unchanged. Ladder's weighted-average yield on the portfolio was 7%, which linearly declined to 6% last quarter. And Ladder's securities portfolio remains high quality… but at a far lower percentage of the balance sheet than it before.

Ladder Capital's Cash Flow & Dividend

(Source: Ladder Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental)

Ladder Capital's "top line" interest income declined from $54.6 million in Q3-20 to $37.6 million in Q2-21. This trend worried many investors, and understandably so.

But we knew it wouldn't reverse until Ladder put its excess cash to work. So this wasn't surprising to us.

That said, we did expect a material recovery by this past quarter, which is precisely what we witnessed with a return to $46.2 million.

Ladder's interest expense has often surpassed interest income, resulting in negative net interest income for the last five quarters. Total other income, however, has been strong and steady.

At $51.2 million in Q3, it’s just shy of recent highs of $52.8 million in Q3-20. And net income in Q3 and Q2 were bolstered by $17.8 million and $19.4 million in realized capital gains, respectively.

After-tax distributable earnings per share is naturally volatile due to realized gains/losses and other factors. But it’s still a good metric to measure total cash flow over a specific period of time.

This totaled $0.14 in Q3-21, its highest since Q3-20. In terms of distribution coverage, that’s significantly lower than the already reduced distribution rate of $0.20 quarterly.

Why did the board agree to the $0.20 rate if it instantly resulted in over-distribution? While we don’t know for certain, we can make an educated guess.

First, the dollar amount being over-distributed isn't material compared to Ladder's existing cash balance and other key financial metrics. Secondly, as CEO Brian Harris noted in the last quarterly call, he expects Ladder to generate record loan originations in 2021.

As we've noted previously, every dollar that goes from cash to loans, real estate, or securities should improve the bottom line. And the board is privy to estimates and data on all these aspects.

So it’s the spread that lenders earn between their borrowing costs and yield on investments that’s the major determinant of their profitability.

Ladder's Balance Sheet and Risk

(Source: Ladder Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental)

Ladder ended Q3 with 67% loan-to-value, which is a comfortable level for its strategy and asset types. Adjusted leverage was 1.6x net of cash and 1.1x net of cash and securities.

These are conservative figures as well.

It's also important to note that Ladder is currently enjoying 100% collections from its loan portfolio. It may come as a surprise to last year’s critics, but this company is among the highest-rated and best-situated mREITs from a balance sheet perspective.

(Source: Ladder Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental)

This chart does a great job demonstrating the type of debt Ladder holds and when it comes due. Notice how no bonds mature before 2025. And how the borrowing base is diversified between three corporate bond issues:

CLO financing

Mortgage debt

Several other sources

(Source: Ladder Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental)

The debt maturing before 2025 is modest in size. All less than $400 million annually, it should be easy to deal with.

In terms of recent activity, Ladder closed on $600 million in collateralized loan obligation financing at LIBOR +155 basis points. We expect that will prove to be a highly cost-efficient cost of capital.

Ladder also recently redeemed 5.25% bonds maturing in 2022 and replaced them with 4.75% bonds maturing in late 2025. You don't need to be a corporate debt specialist to know that's a win.

At the end of Q3, approximately 87% of the capital structure was composed of non-recourse non-mark-to-market debt, unsecured bonds, and equity. This means Ladder is exceptionally well positioned to ride out another crisis when it inevitably arrives.

In Conclusion

Ladder recently used part of its cash pile to buy back $7.6 million in stock at an average price of $10.94 compared to the current value above $12. That makes a lot of sense given how the stock trades well under undepreciated book value of $13.78 per share.

In fact, Ladder could have theoretically used half of its Q2-20 cash pile to repurchase all of its outstanding stock in mid-2020. In reality, that would have driven up the stock price and made the transaction more expensive though.

There are other factors involved, but hopefully you get the point.

There are 12% in capital gains still on the table between now and if/when the share price reaches the undepreciated book value of $13.78 plus the current dividend yield of $0.80 per share or a 6.7% yield as of this article’s original publication on iREIT on Alpha (on December 7).

As for Ladder Capital’s cash flow and dividend, we can at least partially address those aspects.

The current rate of capital deployment is highly likely to continue for at least the next two quarters, resulting in quarterly distributable EPS estimates of $0.17-$0.19 in Q1 and Q2 of 2022. And those should increase to $0.22-$0.26 in Q3 and Q4.

That totals $0.85, or a 94% payout ratio based on the current dividend.

It also equates to a 14x earnings multiple using a $12 share price. In aggregate, we think $13.75 is a suitable one-year price target for LADR or about a 22% potential one-year return.

Given the improving fundamentals… entry point below undepreciated book value, and better-than-average credit rating and liquidity profile… and the fact that LADR did trade down to $11.30 on Black Friday…

We suggest targeting an entry point of $11.50-$11.75 to put the odds a little bit more in your favor.

Happy REIT Investing!

