The Royalty & Streaming Corner is a new Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. It's the first Marketplace service primarily focused on the precious and industrial metals royalty & streaming (R&S) companies and the specifics of this unique market segment. The goal of the service is to help subscribers to better orientate the precious and industrial metals R&S industry. It should help subscribers better understand the specifics of the industry and its business model, better understand the risks and opportunities, and identify attractive investment opportunities.

I have been preparing regular monthly reports focused on the precious metals R&S companies since May 2019. During this time, the number of covered companies more than doubled, and a community of knowledgeable readers and discussions emerged. It turned out that there's interest in this market segment, however, the regular Seeking Alpha platform doesn't allow the coverage of various aspects of the R&S industry. The problem is that many of the companies are just too small and too underfollowed to be covered by regular articles. This is why I decided to launch the Royalty & Streaming Corner, a service intended for everyone interested in this unique stock market segment.

The Royalty & Streaming Corner offers numerous features. As a subscriber, you will have access to:

Regularly updated model portfolios - R&S-focused portfolios utilizing various investment strategies as well as an investment portfolio focused on undervalued small- and mid-cap miners. As a big part of companies included in the portfolios is based in Canada and the investors need access to the Canadian or OTC markets to be able to invest in these stocks, I constructed two portfolios consisting only of stocks listed on NYSE.

R&S-focused portfolios utilizing various investment strategies as well as an investment portfolio focused on undervalued small- and mid-cap miners. As a big part of companies included in the portfolios is based in Canada and the investors need access to the Canadian or OTC markets to be able to invest in these stocks, I constructed two portfolios consisting only of stocks listed on NYSE. An in-depth analysis of the precious and industrial metals R&S industry - This includes analysis of valuation trends and riskiness as well as analysis and discussion of the hottest news, such as new deals, new discoveries, financial results, etc.

This includes analysis of valuation trends and riskiness as well as analysis and discussion of the hottest news, such as new deals, new discoveries, financial results, etc. Chat room - A place to discuss hot topics and investment ideas with me and with other members of the community.

- A place to discuss hot topics and investment ideas with me and with other members of the community. Interviews with representatives of the R&S companies - I nteresting interviews with industry insiders. An opportunity for subscribers to ask questions.

nteresting interviews with industry insiders. An opportunity for subscribers to ask questions. An expanded version of the precious metals royalty and streaming monthly report - The public free version of the monthly report expanded by a correlation and volatility analysis, comparison of valuation metrics, and scoring analysis.

- The public free version of the monthly report expanded by a correlation and volatility analysis, comparison of valuation metrics, and scoring analysis. Monthly reports about the industrial metals royalty and streaming companies - Just like the monthly precious metals R&S reports but focused on the industrial metals R&S companies. This report includes also the young but prospective group of R&S companies focused on "electric metals" and clean energy sources.

- Just like the monthly precious metals R&S reports but focused on the industrial metals R&S companies. This report includes also the young but prospective group of R&S companies focused on "electric metals" and clean energy sources. Research articles - Focused not only on the R&S companies but also on other attractive opportunities in the mining sector.

- Focused not only on the R&S companies but also on other attractive opportunities in the mining sector. Access to all of my Seeking Alpha articles - More than 600 and counting.

The aim of the Royalty & Streaming Corner is to help subscribers better orientate the R&S industry and to make better investment decisions.

Why royalty and streaming companies? Why now?

We're living in unprecedented times, with various global threats, from terrorism, through global warming, to pandemics. This makes precious metals as a traditional "safe haven" asset more attractive. Moreover, over the last 12 years, the central banks around the world responded to every economic turbulence by printing more money. Therefore, the risk of inflation getting out of control keeps on growing, which is another factor in favor of precious metals and also industrial metals. The royalty and streaming companies offer exposure to the precious and industrial metals markets, with attractive profit potential, but with risks notably lower in comparison to classical mining companies.

As can be seen in the chart below, R&S companies and performance calculated as an average performance of the five main players: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Sandstorm Gold (SAND). They have outperformed classical precious metals miners represented by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), as well as gold represented by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and silver represented by the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), on the one-year, three-year, and also five-year time horizons.

Source: Author's processing

The average return of the five biggest players was 85.7% over the last five years. However, there are numerous smaller R&S companies that did even better. For example, the share price of Abitibi Royalties grew by more than 250% during the five-year period preceding its acquisition by Gold Royalty (GROY) in early November. More than 150% gains were recorded by companies like Maverix Metals (MMX), Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA), EMX Royalty (EMX), and others. And there are several rapidly-growing newbies, some of them focused on prospective areas of "battery metals," clean energy sources, and carbon credits. This offers a whole range of new opportunities.

This is why I believe that this is the right time to launch the Royalty & Streaming Corner, a place where you can find a more detailed analysis of the R&S industry, a place where also the smaller companies are covered, a place where you can discuss the recent developments in this exciting market segment with a knowledgeable community of other similarly-focused investors.

The Royalty & Streaming Corner is here to help subscribers navigate the world of upcoming opportunities.

What does it take?

At first nothing, only a few clicks. There's a free two-week trial period when you can try the service, read the pre-prepared content, and decide whether you want to become a subscriber.

