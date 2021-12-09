panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) has an eye-catching dividend yield of 11.01% but the management cut the dividend 3 times in the last 5 years. Although the dividend does not seem sustainable in the future the company has a solid investment portfolio. The majority of its investments are in first lien loans and have no CLOs or any other extremely high-risk assets in its portfolio. ICMB is a bit undervalued right now but any growth investor should carefully consider if he wants to invest in ICMB.

Business model

Investcorp Credit Management is a BDC and it invests in standalone first and second lien loans and unitranche loans, and selectively in unsecured debt, bonds, and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking advantage of a potential benefit from an increase in the value of such portfolio company as part of an overall relationship. They seek to invest primarily in middle-market companies (like a lot of BDCs) that have annual revenues of at least $50 million and EBITDA of at least $15 million.

The company’s investments typically range in size from $5 million to $25 million. The primary investment objective is to maximize current income and capital appreciation by investing directly in privately held middle-market companies. The company generates its revenue via interest income from the loans and other income from royalty interests.

Financials and earnings

Q3 results

NII per share was $0.18 per share in the 3rd quarter compared to the previous estimate of $0.15 per share. Net asset value increased by $0.08 per share to $7.00, compared to $6.92 as of June 30, 2021. Net assets increased by $4.3 million or 4.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 36 portfolio companies, of which 92.8% were first lien investments, 2.8% were second lien investments, and 4.4% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The company's debt portfolio consisted of 96.1% floating rate investments and 3.9% fixed-rate investments. This floating rate investment portfolio can be a good hedge against the potential rise of interest rates in 2022.

ICMB total investments were $245,855,620 as of September 30, 2021, measured at fair value. From these assets, Senior Secured First Lien Debt Investments was almost 94% ($ 230,351,618) while Senior Secured Second Lien Debt Investments totaled $6,240,000. Equity, Warrants, and Other Investments were only $9,264,002. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, ICMB added 6 new investments totaling approximately $18.1 million and increased its investment portfolio in Commercial Services & Supplies and the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail sector while decreasing the investments in Construction & Engineering sector.

Source: Quarterly Report, September 30, 2021

Valuation

ICMB is a bit undervalued as its forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio is 8.52 compared to the sector median of 11.13. Let’s look at other BDC companies’ valuations starting with the mainstream names: Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) has a P/E ratio of 9.36 and FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has a P/E ratio of 8.07. Take a look at some other BDCs: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) has a P/E ratio of 12.91 while PennantPark Investment (PNNT) has a P/E ratio of 11.15. As of now, the more mainstream names seem a bit more undervalued than the smaller BDCs. The Price to Book ratio also seems fine for ICMB: 0.78 but PennantPark might also be worth looking at.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Company-specific risks

Several entities compete with ICMB to make the types of investments that they make. The company competes with public and private funds, other BDCs, commercial and investment banks. The company has some internal risk factors but they are not uncommon in the BDC sector.

Because ICMB borrows money to make investments, their net investment income will depend, in part, upon the difference between the rate at which the company borrows funds and the rate at which they invest those funds. As a result, they can offer no assurance that a significant change in market interest rates would not have a material adverse effect on their net investment income in the event they use debt to finance the company’s investments. In periods of rising interest rates, the cost of funds would increase, which could reduce ICMB’s net investment income. The Fed communicates that they will raise interest rates in 2022 as unemployment rates have fallen to 4.2% in November. ICMB may use interest rate risk management techniques in an effort to limit their exposure to interest rate fluctuations. In addition, a rise in the general level of interest rates typically leads to higher interest rates applicable to the company’s debt investments. Accordingly, an increase in interest rates may increase the amount of their pre-incentive fee net investment income and, as a result, an increase in incentive fees payable to the Adviser. Also, the default rate could be a consequence of the higher interest rates.

ICMB depends upon the Adviser to maintain its relationships with private equity sponsors, placement agents, investment banks, management groups, and other financial institutions and they expect to rely to a significant extent upon these relationships to provide them with potential investment opportunities. If the Adviser or members of the investment team fail to maintain such relationships or to develop new relationships with other sources of investment opportunities, the company may not be able to grow its investment portfolio. In addition, individuals with whom the Adviser has relationships are not obligated to provide them with investment opportunities, and they can offer no assurance that these relationships will generate investment opportunities for the company in the future.

The rise of interest rates will put pressure on all BDC companies’ profit margins and if they cannot effectively pass these to their clients, the profit margins will shrink causing less income and eventually dividend cuts. ICMB thinks ahead with derivative assets to hedge this risk because as it seems the rate hike is inevitable in 2022.

My take on ICMB’s dividend

Current dividend

ICMB has been paying a consecutive dividend for only 7 years and has no consecutive dividend growth history yet. Seeking Alpha has the worst dividend safety grade for ICMB: F. That is not an accident, the company does tend to cut its dividend. Only in the last 5 years, ICMB’s management cut its dividend 3 times. That is not a good sign for any income investor. The company paid a special dividend in 2020 and 2021 as well and that boosted the dividend yield but the utmost important factor that any income investor should look for is the safety and sustainability of the dividend payments and the management’s dividend policy.

Future sustainability

ICMB has an 11.01% forward dividend yield which sounds amazing but the sustainability of the dividend is not so impressive. The payout ratios are stretched to the limits, any setback in future earnings and decline in interest income can cause another inevitable dividend cut. The 11% dividend yield is an eye-catching one but income investors should pay attention to the payout ratio as well which is already too high not to mention what a future earnings miss can cause.

Source: The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management is not a potential target for income investors in my opinion. The regular dividend cuts and overstretched payout ratios are both warning signs. Despite its bad dividend policy, the company’s investment portfolio is stable and because nine-tenths of its investment portfolio consists of variable interest rate loans it can be a good hedge against rate hikes in 2022.