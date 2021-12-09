robertcicchetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As the world moves full-speed ahead with electric vehicles, the market isn't surprised that ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) reported strong revenue. After a quarter of massive investments and multiple cash acquisitions, investors are left pondering whether the EV charging company needs more capital to invest in the business. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock as the quarterly results aren't impressive in comparison to the market cap.

Subscriptions Didn't Impress

Most of the EV charging station stocks have slightly different business models. All generally sell charging station hardware, but most monetize the actual utilization of the charging station via different business models.

ChargePoint summarizes the different models as follows with a focus on selling SaaS and Assure subscription services to commercial and fleet customers. The company doesn't focus on monetizing the electricity consumed via charging EVs at their stations.

Source: ChargePoint FQ3'22 presentation

The company obtains a large amount of low margin upfront revenues for the networked charging equipment. The goal is to generate strong unit economics from the recurring subscription revenues over time to where the recurring revenues ultimately match the initial hardware costs.

The stock was down as investors are starting to wonder about the subscription business model. Subscription revenues were only $13.4 million in the quarter and grew just 24% YoY for the quarter despite a small boost from the acquisitions.

Source: ChargePoint FQ3'22 earnings release

The network charging systems mix is playing a key role in the subscriptions underperforming. The DC network charging systems and home chargers come with lower ratios of subscription revenues.

In essence, the market is loading up on hardware, but not the subscriptions. Even the deferred revenue related to these subscriptions is only up to $111 million from $90 million at the end of FY21.

These subscriptions have 43% gross margins that are needed to turn the business into a cash flow machine. The hardware business doesn't even reach 20% gross margins.

ChargePoint spent $81.4 million on operating expenses during FQ3'22 while the gross profit for the quarter was just $16.1 million. When excluding stock-based compensation and acquisition related expenses, the company saw operating expenses dip to $62.7 million.

ChargePoint is investing for the future, so the company losing money isn't a problem. The problem is that the level of gross profits is far disconnected from the spending level while the primary profit growth engine isn't growing fast enough.

Disappearing Cash

ChargePoint recently closed deals to acquire European e-mobility technology provider has-to-be and eBus and commercial vehicle management provider ViriCiti. The company spent a combined $210 million in cash payments on both acquisitions.

During the quarter, the company spent another $42 million in negative cash flows. The cash balance ended October at $366 million. ChargePoint had more than $618 million at the end of the prior quarter following the close of the SPAC deal and the exercise of warrants.

The company has burned $109 million over the last nine months on just operating the business. The once big cash cushion doesn't offer much security as the company quickly burns down the valuable asset via cash deals while investing for the future.

Worth noting is that these deals were mostly in cash suggesting the acquired companies weren't very interested in obtaining stock in ChargePoint. Of course, insiders were eager to sell 13.8 million shares at $23.50 back in July. The stock doesn't seem very appealing to a whole host of leaders in the EV charging space.

The company increased revenue guidance for the year by ~$7.5 million to $237.5 million. ChargePoint lists 331 million shares outstanding now pushing the market valuation to nearly $7.0 billion before accounting for any diluted shares like stock options and warrants. The company has too many problems to warrant a valuation of nearly 19x FY23 revenues estimates of $374 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors continue to face a painful reality. ChargePoint has a promising software business model, but the results continue to suggest a slow uptake. The company is quickly burning their large cash hoard from the SPAC deal and the stock won't turnaround until the profit picture improves, or ChargePoint has secured more funds. Investors should continue to avoid this stock.