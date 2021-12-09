metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis: So long as Facebook (FB) underperforms, so will the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC). Don't invest in XLC until Facebook starts to rally.

My normal procedure when I write about an industry-specific sector is to first look at the industry's macroeconomic backdrop to determine if it is growing or contracting. That's a moot point with the communication services industry. This is a sector that permeates every aspect of our lives: the entire business community is now completely dependent on these services for practically everything. At home, communication services deliver the bulk of our entertainment and an increasing share of our purchases. Rather than cutting our use of these services, the latest recession actually accelerated them as we all started to work remotely.

Add it all up and it seems like we have a near bullet-proof investment opportunity.

Now, let's turn to the ETF's constituent members:

Facebook (pardon me, Meta) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) (two different share classes) account for nearly 50% of the ETF.

Both of these companies are great.

Let's start with FB: Above is a condensed Facebook income statement downloaded from the Seeking Alpha Facebook page. I've stripped out most of the data, save for total revenue, some operating expenses and income from continuing operations. The simple point I want to make is this: the company is growing at very strong rates, as is operating and net income. The same applies to the above which is a condensed version of Facebook's cash flow, also from the Seeking Alpha Facebook page. The row second from the bottom is my calculation, which simply subtracts cash spent on investing from cash derived from operations. The company has ridiculous amounts of cash on hand to do whatever they want.

As a result, Facebook hits on all cylinders from an investment recommendation perspective:

Turning to Google, we see the exact same pattern: The above is a condensed Google income statement, which simply shows that the company is growing at a remarkable rate. The above Google cash flow statement is also condensed. Its second from the bottom row is also my calculation to show the company has a ridiculous amount of cash on hand, granting them carte blanche on the financing side.

As a result, this company has a near perfect rating from analysts:

You'd think that when 50% of an ETFs' constituent members are this bullishly rated, the ETF would be a top performer. This is not the case. In fact, when compared to the other 10 major ETFs (XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, and VNQ), it's one of the worst performers across multiple time frames (11 total sectors):

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year XLC's Relative Performance 10th 11th 11h 11th 9th

Data fromFinviz.

So - what's the problem?

The above chart from Stockcharts compares the performance of the XLC, FB, GOOG, and GOOGL, during the last year. Notice the XLC's shares started to move lower with FB's starting in September. They have continued to move lower throughout the 2H21.

This means that FB is a large enough component of the XLC to negatively influence the ETF's price performance. It also means that unless Facebook is doing well, the XLC will likely underperform.

And that's where we are now: 1-year Facebook chart from Stockcharts.com

Facebook broke lower in September and is now consolidating around its 200-day EMA. Until it breaks higher, it's unlikely that the XLC will improve.

As of now, don't buy the XLC. If you're interested in purchasing it, follow the XLC and FB. Wait for Facebook to move higher.