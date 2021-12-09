Dimitri Otis/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One of the few industries that have failed to recover from the "COVID-crash" last year is the mortgage industry. Most mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) are still 20-30% below their pre-COVID levels. Some, such as New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), have had minimal recoveries due to higher leverage and riskier portfolio concentrations.

There are numerous reasons behind the poor long-term performance in most mREITs. For years, the mortgage lending market has struggled with a generally flat yield curve. Additionally, while the Federal Reserve's massive mortgage purchases last year saved the industry from widespread bankruptcy, it has also led to extremely thin mortgage spreads. Despite this, these assets have had strong demand from many investors due to their high dividend yields, often at nearly 9%, as with NRZ.

With interest rates so low, many investors are clamoring over the few investments like NRZ that still pay high dividend yields. Given NRZ and other mREITs' depressed prices, it may seem that they carry a low risk of further declines. However, as short-term borrowing rates rise, many may soon see significant decreases in their net income due to their high leverage. Even more, high valuations in the U.S. property sector may contribute to excess risk within the mortgage market.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a particularly interesting mortgage REIT in that it has some means of hedging against these risks. It pays a high dividend yield but operates with considerable leverage like many others. More interesting, however, is the fact that it uses an origination, servicing, and MSR business which acts as a natural hedge against many of the risk factors facing more-traditional mortgage REITs. Of course, this makes for a relatively complicated business structure that requires more detailed coverage and could cause confusion.

New Residential's Diversified Business Model

I have been covering the U.S. mortgage market closely since the beginning of the "COVID-era" as there has been another considerable buildup of debt within the industry. This is seen both from household borrowers and mortgage lenders and has many similarities to the 2006-2008 period. Despite some turmoil last year, mortgage delinquencies are extremely rare today. See below:

Data by YCharts

Home prices have skyrocketed dramatically over the past year as many people have looked to purchase homes given last year's low mortgage rates. As was the case in the previous cycle, higher home prices lead to an acceleration in U.S. mortgage debt. This excess demand has created an opportunity for originators like New Residential; however, these gains are primarily offset by losses from higher prepayment rates (refinancing).

Last quarter, over two-thirds of New Residential's mortgage loan assets were agency-backed. These assets usually carry low yields (<3% today) but have low default risk since they are backed by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). Of course, it is not guaranteed that these agencies will meet obligations, given a substantial mortgage shock. As occurred last year, fears regarding this can cause significant declines in these assets - often triggering widespread margin calls. This issue contributed to substantial losses for NRZ the previous year. This shock encouraged the firm to drastically reduce exposure to the agency-RMBS business and focus more on origination and servicing. See below:

(NRZ Q3 Presentation)

The company has also targeted much of its origination business toward non-agency mortgages. As mentioned in the company's most recent investor presentation, there is significant pent-up demand for these mortgages. The company's focus on non-agency mortgages is uncommon compared to most mortgage companies. These assets carry higher yields but have more significant risks since they are not protected by government agencies and generally cater to less creditworthy borrowers. This means that New Residential may experience considerable turmoil in the case of a significant economic downswing that results in higher delinquencies.

Even more, between total debt and preferred equities, NRZ's common stock is leveraged significantly. Indeed, the company has never had an aggressive balance sheet as it does today since its inception. See below:

Data by YCharts

New Residential's common book value is only 12-13% of its total assets, giving it roughly 8X leverage. While the firm's portfolio is undoubtedly more diversified than most between various assets and businesses within the mortgage market, virtually none of these assets will benefit from a sustained rise in delinquencies. While there are few mortgage delinquencies today in the U.S. economy overall, NRZ's assets had a 5.5% delinquency rate during its last report (pg. 10) at an 8.2% peak. This rate has likely continued to drop since, but it is much higher than the broader mortgage market.

Frankly, suppose there is a decline in U.S. property prices and a rise in defaults (even if less extreme than in 2008). In that case, I believe NRZ's common stock would likely become worthless given its leverage and economic exposures. While the property market is certainly booming today, mortgage rates are now firmly rising, which may soon end this rally.

Fundamental Shifts In The Mortgage Market

While NRZ carries greater economic risk (specifically a delinquency spike or property value decline), its tactfully diversified balance sheet gives it far lower interest rate risks than most other mortgage companies. In general, a rise in the yield curve can drastically reduce the book value of most mREIT portfolios (though boosting returns on any new loans). Most mREITs today hedge against this risk using swaps. That said, the same effect can occur if mortgage rates rise compared to Treasury rates of equivalent duration (i.e., the "mortgage spread"). Certain mREITs like AGNC carry significant exposure to this risk, mainly because Fed tapering will almost certainly result in higher mortgage spreads.

The yield curve is rapidly falling today, which will reduce net-interest margins on new loans while slightly boosting NRZ's book value. That said, a flattening curve is generally a negative signal for economic growth, so it should be seen as a sign of potential future weakness in the U.S. property market. The mortgage spread is also rising now that the Federal Reserve is slowing MBS purchases. See below:

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, New Residential owns hedges against this risk factor through the use of mortgage servicing rights. These "MSRs" rise in value with mortgage rates. The company also has some hedges against interest rate risk, though its specific exposure to the yield curve is not specified. That said, recent changes in the interest rate complex have likely marginally boosted NRZ's book value. The firm's expected fair-value change in its book value based on a parallel shift in the yield curve (an overall increase in Treasury interest rates) as well as the mortgage basis spread can be seen below:

(NRZ Q3 10-Q Pg. 107)

Since September 30th, the five-year Treasury rate (middle of the curve) has risen by around 30 bps. Further, the mortgage spread has risen by roughly 15 bps. Based on New Residential's expected sensitivity to these changes, I believe this should increase the company's fair book value by approximately $300M. This is $217M from the rise in rates and $82M from the increase in the mortgage spread. All else being equal, this should mean its book value today is at around $5.6B or $12 per share (5.66% above its Q3-end book value).

Obviously, other factors could alter NRZ's book value, but it is likely the case that its net common equity value is slightly higher than it was two months ago. The stock is currently at $11.4 and trades typically near its book value. As the Federal Reserve's mortgage purchase program slows, I expect both mortgage spreads and rates overall to continue to rise. This factor may mean NRZ will have better-than-expected Q4 results as its book value climbs.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the mortgage market is in a bit of a goldilocks environment today with solid demand, minimal delinquencies, and an attractive interest rate environment. However, there has been a spike in mortgage and interest rate market volatility, with virtually all borrowing rates rising. New Residential is among the few mortgage companies that will benefit from this trend. The company is also largely hedged against repayment risk due to its origination business. While inflation would not directly negatively impact its book value, it also has some beneficial exposure to inflation from its property assets.

In the short run, there may be some upside in NRZ as I believe its book value is on the rise and will likely continue to see its internal delinquency rates decline. However, because New Residential hedges against most of the risks facing mortgage companies, it takes on excessive default risks. This approach can create an "Achilles heel" performance issue wherein income and book value are usually very predictable (due to hedges) but can be rapidly destroyed if a particular event occurs. Essentially, the singular risk facing NRZ is an event or trend which results in a sustained rise in delinquencies.

The company can use high leverage because it is heavily hedged against typical risk factors. However, NRZ may quickly become bankrupt if the economy changes to a state where property prices decline, or people struggle to meet mortgage payments. Investors are likely aware of this, given NRZ's rapid 80% decline last year. However, I believe its net exposure to economic risks is higher today due to its recent portfolio changes. Additionally, the surge in property prices and debt may create more significant property and mortgage market volatility. Problematically, I do not believe the Fed has the necessary slack in inflation to save the day yet again if this occurs.

For those investors who believe a "double-dip" economic recession is highly unlikely, New Residential may be attractive since it offers an 8.8% yield with no direct negative exposure to mortgage spreads (a critical risk facing most other mREITs). Based on my estimates regarding recent changes in interest rates, the stock may also be around 5-6% below its current book value. However, because the yield curve is falling rapidly and consumer confidence levels are startlingly low, I would not buy NRZ at its current price.