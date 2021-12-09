anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Twelve months ago, I urged investors to consider a long position in shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) or "Perion", an Israel-based provider of digital advertising solutions after the company raised H2/2020 guidance for the second time in two months.

Since then, the company's share price has increased by more than 170% despite the sharp correction experienced by digital advertising and many other technology stocks in recent weeks.

Over the past year, Perion has continued to outperform expectations by a wide margin with management having increased FY2021 projections by no less than seven times this year:

Source: Company Press Releases

In August, the company provided initial FY2022 guidance which has since been raised thrice already:

Source: Company Press Releases

Two months ago, Perion managed to acquire Vidazoo, a Tel Aviv-based, fast-growing video monetization platform at very favorable terms. Fellow contributor Bradley Guichard recently discussed the transaction so I won't go into further detail here.

After Wednesday's market close, Perion raised projections once again:

Source: Company Press Release

Management stated several reasons behind the ongoing outperformance:

115% YoY growth in Video and Connected TV ("CTV") including Vidazoo

significant growth in average deal size and revenue retention

13% YoY growth in the daily average number of monetizable searches

successful implementation of Perion’s iHub which has resulted in a decrease in Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC")

The company also announced a $100 million follow-on offering to "fund continued growth":

Perion intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for funding the growth of its business, including potentially, funding any merger or acquisition opportunities that may arise with companies that have products, services and technologies that are complementary to its business, as well as for additional working capital and for general corporate purposes.

While investors won't be too happy with the renewed capital raise given the company's great balance sheet with $156.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt at the end of Q3, I would strongly advise to buy the dip here as current management has a proven track record of growing the business with complementary acquisitions at very reasonable terms.

Quite similar to the January capital raise, I would expect the offering to be met with strong demand thus resulting in the deal being upsized by a material amount.

Despite ongoing outperformance, Perion continues to trade at a large discount on an EV/EBITDA basis to pure play advertising peers like The Trade Desk (TTD), Magnite (MGNI) and PubMatic (PUBM) which to some extent appears to be due to the company's legacy search business.

While not growing at the rate enjoyed by the advertising segment, the search business continues to provide solid top- and bottom line contributions:

Source: Company Press Releases

Moreover, the strong advertising growth should result in the search segment to become less and less relevant to Perion over time.

Bottom Line

Perion Network continues to outperform expectations by a wide margin with FY2021 projections having been raised by management no less than 7x this year.

Despite approximately 30% top- and bottom line growth anticipated for FY2022, the company continues to trade at just 8.5x EV/Adjusted EBITDA.

Assigning a more appropriate valuation of 12x Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDA would result in a short-term price target of $32.50, slightly above the average analyst target of $31.50.

I fully expect Perion to continue its beat-and-raise streak in 2022 based on favorable market conditions, anticipated strong execution and management's proven track record of adding complementary businesses at reasonable terms.

Investors should use any major weakness caused by Wednesday's offering to enter or increase positions in the shares.