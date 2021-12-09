shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, I want to give a comprehensive update on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG), one of my larger, American insurance holdings. As my followers know, I'm a fairly heavy investor in the financial sector - and my holdings include many American and international financials.

This one's a big and a good one - so let's give it a once-over.

How has the company been doing?

So, I've said it before and I will happily say it again. I believe this company is underestimated and underfollowed on Seeking Alpha. Life/Health insurers might be some of the dullest companies on the face of the planet, and might be considered more unappealing since COVID, but they're also typically-resilient financials with typically-high yields, as evidenced by my own YoC of well over 9% (Yes, That's not a typo - 9%). I only wish that I had bought more when the company was as cheap as that, as compared to my stakes in Unum (UNM) or Prudential (PRU), my PFG stake is smaller.

For 3Q21, the company continued to deliver on its targets while delivering returns to shareholders. The company increased its dividend payout by 14% and delivered a 9% increase YoY in Non-GAAP EPS, as well as a 7% increase in operating earnings. Investment performance for the company's assets continued at very high levels, albeit lower than the historical markers, given the relatively slow performance on the market.

The company, aside from performing very well, continues to have near-best in-class financial fundamentals, with over $3.2B of total available cash and liquidity, an estimated RBC ratio of 412% set to be reduced to around 400%, and only 23.2% debt/cap ratio. PFG continues to buy back shares as well as pay dividends, combining excellent returns for its shareholders.

On the segment side, the company's RIS segment (Retirement/income) performed well enough, with fees down 15% YoY, but spread up 45%. There are some variances to consider here, as a specific variable annuity block caused some major integration costs in 3Q21, costs which by their nature are non-recurring for the company.

For the Principal Global Investors, the company saw 23% YoY increases in revenues and 35% in earnings before taxes, and delivered, once again, all-time highs in AUM as well as new source AUM. PFG now has an AUM of $535B for its global investor's segment. Principal international saw very similar growth, and the corresponding AUM here is $156B, an increase of 6%, and that's not including China.

The only company segment seeing any real decline was Individual life, and that one was a bare 7% due to higher claims - but fees and premiums actually increased if we exclude those higher claim numbers.

In short, PFG is continuing to hum along at an excellent pace with excellent results. This underfollowed and underappreciated gem is no longer "cheap" (more on that later), but even at today's levels, it might actually be a buy for some investors looking for safer insurance incomes/yields here.

Since the company's IPO 20 years, AUM has 8X'ed to almost $1T, as well as quadrupled the number of company customers to almost 50 million today. The company has also managed two financial crises with excellence and without really missing a beat. Really, the company is currently swimming in so much liquidity that it has trouble deciding what to do with it. PFG is considering M&As, as well as further buybacks as well as further dividend growth.

Any risks or concerns then?

Sort of. The company does maintain a Chilean business that sees exposure to some geopolitical risks. The headwind currently here is that a presidential candidate is proposing changes to the system that would potentially impact PFG negatively - though to what extent is still unclear. Still, it bears mentioning and consideration that this is something the company is active in and looking over.

In the end, PFG remains appealing, PFG remains a good company with very highly-rated funds and consumer appeal.

And we're actually, I think, very aligned with investor interest. They are still looking for yield. They're still looking for non-correlated asset, experience and exposure. I think our suite of investment capabilities offer a solution set for that. I also think they're looking for inflation protection. So real estate today is offering a nice sort of a fit to that capability and desire. And they're looking for global exposure. And I think we have, I think some long-term investment capabilities that are well suited for that need. So feel good about our capabilities, our suite, the one year numbers aren't really concerning me at this point in time. And I think we're starting to see, I think strong, I think interest in the continuation of our builds also, and new things like listed infrastructure. (Source: Pat Halter, 3Q21 PFG Earnings call)

With Chile the only real question mark here and no real pertinent information available at this time, let's move into a valuation for PFG.

What is the valuation?

PFG has changed only small amounts since my last article, though long-term and 2021E targets have been adjusted to include 3Q21 assumptions. Assuming a standard 5-year average P/E multiple of around 11X, this company has a potential annual upside of about 10%.

This is not a bad upside, but given the company's current yield of 3.59%, it also means that PFG is yielding below many of its peers from the same segment/industry, both on a national and global scale. That, and the fact that I view the company as fully valued based on current estimates is the reason I'm hesitating to go deeper here. I want cheap stocks that are qualitative - PFG is qualitative, but I hesitate to call it "cheap" here.

It's an "a-okay" price. No more than that.

In fact, the only thing that's needed for the company to perform below expectations is a valuation drop to below 9.5X forward P/E and that annual RoR turns below 6%. That's the real risk here - and it's relevant because there are peer companies that do not suffer from the same risk due to a lower inherent current valuation.

Analysts continue to consider this company appealing, though they agree with my overall stance here. 11 S&P global analysts give PFG an average valuation of $72/share, coming to a 1.1% undervaluation to current prices. I would argue that such small changes don't really make a difference here, and analyst stances, with over 90% "HOLD" or "SELL" would agree here.

So while you could make a market-outperforming rate of return investing in PFG, the current valuation to my mind, prevents this from being a truly appealing choice given the very real risk of underperformance relative to its valuation.

However, you can expect me to beat the drum with both hands when it's time to once again buy PFG.

Thesis

Based on the current situation, here is my thesis for Principal Financial Group.

The company is an absolutely solid, A-rated insurance business, but the recent valuation expansion has pushed the company to fair value, and a "HOLD". While you could make money and 11% potential annual returns from a fair value 10-11X forward P/E, the risk of a downturn and poorer returns means this company sees some downside risk, to my mind.

The simple fact is that there are alternatives on the market that do not suffer from the same valuation issues, and in fact have massive upsides based on fair values.

This makes the company a continued "HOLD", and I'm moving to a "neutral" stance as of this article.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Principal Financial Group is currently a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.