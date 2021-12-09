ConceptCafe/iStock via Getty Images

Whilst the prolonged pullback where ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG) fell as much as 48% from its peak on 8th February 2021, which represents a technical bear market, recent technological breakthroughs pave a route to recovery. Investors that are willing to stomach volatility may consider $60 as an initial entry point that could yield an upside of 25%.

Overview and Investment Thesis

According to the fund objective, ARKG is an actively managed fund that focuses on the field of genomics and “seeks out to invest in companies that will enhance the quality of human life by executing technological advancements in genomics into their business.”

The key innovations that support the investment thesis in the genomics space are long-read sequencing (LRS) and gene-editing. There has been a shift from short-read sequencing to LRS as its costs decrease, which will prove beneficial for researchers given it is more comprehensive and hence can capture the genome picture in finer detail. This will then act as a platform to reduce cost and analytical complexity for genomic projects and research. LRS is recently seen in action during the Covid-19 pandemic where it helped to quickly identify variants and track their prevalence and distribution.

One of ARKG’s main constituents, Pacific Biosciences (PACB) dominates the LRS scene, with its only competitor being Oxford Nanopore Technologies. According to a Markets & Markets report, the total addressable market opportunity for LRS is approx. $20b in 2025, which PACB is poised to capture a significant portion considering its current lead in the market. PACB’s revenue for the TTM has grown by 54%, which is encouraging as it indicates strong appetite for its services in the market. Although I acknowledge the current valuation metrics, i.e.: Price to sales and EV to sales are currently richly valued (see Figure 2), I opine that they will continue falling each quarter as revenue continues to grow significantly.

Besides, another exciting area of innovation is the CRISPR technology, which has enabled gene-editing at a cheaper and quicker rate. This could potentially help treat and prevent many previously incurable diseases. Furthermore, there are also use cases to remove disease-linked genomes in babies, although it may face strong ethical and regulatory concerns.

One of the stock constituents, Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), recently yielded positive results in its clinical trial for gene-editing treatment against inherited liver disorder, which is a promising development for the genomics field. NTLA is currently the 7th highest weighted stock constituent in the fund at 3.28% as its market cap doubled on the back of the encouraging news.

In my opinion, the recent technological developments form a compelling investment proposition as we are starting to see ideas materialising into tangible results. In the below sections, we discuss the reasons for the short-term underperformance and indicators that may show a near term reversal is due. A price target of $75 would represent an upside of 25%.

Short-Term Underperformance

At the height of the Ark funds bull run, fund manager Cathie Wood was once revered akin to the Messiah given her knack for successfully identifying high growth stocks. However, tides have quickly turned as ARKG was recently trading at sub $60s, which represents a 48% decline from its peak of $115. In comparison, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Total Return Index (XNBI) is only trading approx. 17% from its peak.

Nonetheless, over the 5 year period, which the fund strongly emphasises as the minimum investment horizon, ARKG has strongly outperformed both XNBI and the S&P 500 index.

Figure 1: Fund performance compared against benchmarks

Source: ARKG Factsheet

The recent underperformance is primarily contributed by the sluggish performance of Teladoc (TDOC), which has the highest weighting in the fund. Whilst I believe in the long-term growth of the genomics industry, I am cautious to agree with ARKG’s high weighting on Teladoc, whose primary business is in telemedicine and virtual healthcare, and not genomics. There may be a possibility that its secondary focus on AI and analytics could eventually develop into a use-case for genomics, however in the near term, I would prefer TDOC’s weighting to be lower given genomics is not their main focus and thus not in line with the fund objective. Nevertheless, ARKG's other holdings remain persuasive as discussed above.

Figure 2: Top 5 holdings valuation ratios

From looking at the top 5 holdings, individually, the valuation metrics of P/S and EV/S are fairly in line with the sector median, barring PACB which has a near monopoly over the LRS development, hence could be argued to be justified as revenues are expected to grow significantly over time.

Another reason for short term underperformance is the relatively high management fees of 0.75% of NAV, which adds to the drag in a downtrend. This may also seem expensive if compared fees of 0.47% for another genomics thematic ETF by iShares (IDNA), but it should be noted that IDNA is a passive tracker fund compared to the actively managed ARKG. It is important to consider that overpaying for active funds are only worth it if returns are attributable to fund manager skill over luck. Considering Wood’s conviction on these growth stocks many years before the spotlight shone on them, it could be argued that she has a keen eye and superior judgment that are worth the management fees going forward.

Trend indicators

One of the indicators that is useful to consider is the 20 week SMA and 21 week EMA as it helps to understand whether we are currently in a bull or bear market. As we can see below in Figure 3, this has acted as a support (circled in yellow) in an uptrend and a resistance (circled in blue) in a downtrend. The longer-term key resistance level is approx. $75.

The price has bounced off the 20 week moving average, which is currently at $59. This will continue to act as a key support in the short term as it potentially consolidates before testing the longer-term resistance again.

RSI from the recent sell-down reached a low of 35, which was only surpassed in 2016, indicating the stock is oversold. This is supported by Figure 4 showing heavy fund outflows in the past months, which could indicate a near-term reversal is due and a good entry point for investors to dip their toes in.

Figure 3: Historical stock price

Source: Tradingview; edited by Author

Figure 4: Fund flow

Key Risks

The looming threat of rising interest rates has heavily weighed in on growth stocks given they are only forecasted to be cash flow positive in the future. Considering the time value of money, an increase in the risk-free rate would reduce the current valuations of a business with cash flows that will only materialise far into the future. With inflation forecasted to be a staggering 6.8% for FY21 (only surpassed in the 1970s), the Fed’s hands may be forced to raise rates quicker than expected to cool inflation. Arguably the effects of this risk have already been somewhat priced in as investors rotated from growth to value stocks over FY21.

Execution risk is also a substantial threat when it comes to new technology. Companies that pioneer new technologies may not eventually reap its financial rewards as seen in the case of Apple and Blackberry/ Nokia in smartphone technology. This risk is diminished as ARKG invests in a basket of companies, hence investors are to some degree protected through diversification and its active portfolio management based on Ark’s access to knowledge within the field that individual investors may not have.

Conclusion

For investors who want to have a slice of the future and believe that genomics technology will eventually succeed and become commercialised, this may turn out to be a rewarding investment over the 5–10-year horizon. However, due to the uncertainty of technological success, ARKG might not suit everyone’s risk appetite given the large drawdowns that could happen.

Whilst exposure to ARKG could boost longer-term investment returns, investors should recognise the downside risk and come prepared with a lifeboat to weather any short-term volatility.