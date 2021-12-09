libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) is a recent addition to the biotechnology stock market firmament. It had a successful IPO on June 12, 2020, and since then its stock once rose to a high of $36.02 per share. It closed on December 8, 2021, at $25.34 per share. That gives it a market capitalization of $1.2 billion. The company has a novel, and hence unproven, pharmaceutical technology known as AOC, or antibody-oligonucleotide complex. The technology sounds good in principle to me, so it could be a future Moderna (MRNA). On the other hand, we have no human trial results so far, just pre-clinical science, and biotechnology is littered with products that have failed somewhere between the test tube and full FDA commercial approval. This article will introduce Avidity to help investors decide whether to jump in now or wait and see human trial results as they come in.

Data by YCharts

AOC basics

An AOC (antibody-oligonucleotide complex) has three components: a monoclonal antibody, a linker, and an siRNA (small interfering RNA). The idea is to solve the problem of getting an RNA therapy into a specific cell type. Current RNA therapies (excepting vaccines) target the liver, though several RNA therapy companies including Ionis (IONS) and Arrowhead (ARWR) are also working on targeting cells outside the liver. In the AOC the antibody is engineered to find and attach to the target cell type. Then the siRNA is introduced into the cell where, hopefully, it fixes the problem causing the disease. The linker keeps the AOC together until the target cell membrane is reached.

Source: Avidity Biosciences

Why the focus on skeletal muscle programs? Because many genetically defined diseases affect muscle cells, and so far, more traditional RNA (RNAi and siRNA) and other types of therapies have had limited success with muscle diseases. A critical decision for new pharmaceutical discovery companies, particularly those with novel approaches, is whether to pick disease targets that are most likely to bring success, or to go after high-value targets (those with large numbers of patients with high unmet medical needs). Avidity clearly chose a focused approach.

AOC 1001 for myotonic dystrophy type 1

DM1, or myotonic dystrophy type 1, is a type of genetic muscular disorder. It is characterized by weakness in hands and other body muscles but can progress to heart muscle failure or respiratory failure. The causal DMPK mutant gene is dominant, so if one parent has it, each child has a 50% chance of inheriting it. There is now a genetic test for the disease. There is currently no treatment or cure specific to DM1, but carriers typically live into their 50s. It is rare, with about 30,000 people currently known to be affected in the United States.

The ongoing Phase 1/2 MARINA trial in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) dosed its first patient with AOC 1001 in early November 2021. AOC 1001 has been given both Orphan drug designation and Fast Track designation by the FDA and was also given Orphan designation in Europe. 44 adults with DM1 will be enrolled and assessed for biomarkers of activity and clinical benefit. Preliminary data is expected to be reported in the second half of 2022.

AOC 1044 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Avidity plans to launch a trial of AOC 1044 for DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy) in 2022. DMD is a serious, genetically driven cause of muscle loss. It is caused by a mutation of the dystrophin gene. It is the most common of the muscular dystrophies, affecting about one in 3,600 males. Death usually occurs by the mid-20s. A number of treatments are already approved for subsets of the disease. So far they are targeting skipping of exon 45 (casimersen), 51 (eteplirsen), or 53 (golodirsen). All three are oligonucleotide-based medicines marketed by Sarepta (SRPT). Avidity has indicated that AOC 1044 is targeted at exon 44. Avidity’s pipeline page indicates it is also in preclinical development of therapies targeting exon 45 and exon 51. But Sarepta’s pipeline is far more extensive and includes exon 44 as one of its targets. For Avidity to succeed more generally in treating DMD, it is going to have to show its therapies are safer or more effective than those of Sarepta, which is also developing gene therapies for DMD.

AOC FSHD

Also planned to enter clinical study in 2022 is the AOC program for people with FSHD (Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy). FSHD is notable for principally affecting facial muscles. It is caused by a mutation causing deregulation of the DUX4 gene. DUX4 protein in turn modulates other genes involved in muscle function. Genetic testing for the condition is available. While the disease is not deadly, it eventually disables patients to the extent they may require a wheelchair for locomotion. Several types of therapies are in development, ranging from small molecules to RNA therapies to gene therapy. In Q2 2021 Arrowhead presented promising preclinical data for ARO-DUX4 in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Critique

It certainly seems possible that an antibody could be used to target an active RNA therapy to a specific cell or tissue type. Preclinical results have been encouraging. It is possible that by better targeting of RNA therapies patients could see better results, so I look forward to early clinical trial data. However, adding an antibody to RNA type therapies might add complexity and expense without achieving superior results. A comparison of ARO-DUX4 to AOC FDHD would be of great interest, but just because a particular delivery system works best for one indication does not prove it will sweep the field. There is likely room for AOC therapies alongside RNAi, mRNA, and siRNA therapies, but it is hard to predict which type of therapy will work best in any given disease.

Cash balance and burn

In the Avidity Q3 2021 results the cash balance was reported as $413 million, quite a healthy amount for a company just getting into clinical trials. Operating expenses in the quarter were $32 million. I would expect operating expenses to increase significantly as there are more trials and they enter the later stages with larger numbers of patients. But if the cash burn rate going forward is $40 million per quarter, the company can operate for 10 quarters, or well into 2024. If there is positive data from early trials, I would expect the company to raise more cash before the products are commercialized. So, I expect some dilution, the actual amount being difficult to foresee until we start getting more trial data. The company might also raise cash through licensing deals.

Conclusion

I like the company. The idea of testing antibody RNA conjugates seems well worth testing, given preclinical results. Do I like Avidity at $25.00 per share? The road to success could be long. The best-case scenario is early strong results from AOC 1001, allowing for FDA conditional approval without a Phase 3 trial. Given orphan drug pricing, that could set Avidity on a quick course to becoming a substantial pharmaceutical company. The worst-case scenario is failure of AOCs to work, followed by bankruptcy. Avidity is currently a small part (<1%) of my portfolio, which includes many other small, and a few large, biotechnology companies. More risk-averse investors likely would want to wait until at least we have the full Phase 1 data for AOC 1001 before taking the plunge, and even if that is positive, it would still be a risky investment. Another scenario I like is the possibility of a takeover by a larger pharma company, as recently happened with Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) announced acquisition of Dicerna (DRNA), another RNAi therapy leader.