DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Karl Keirstead

Well, good afternoon, everybody. Karl Keirstead, on the Software Research team here. And thank you for joining. Actually the end of day three of our three-day UBS tech conference. I think it's been a fantastic event. I was just telling Cynthia, in the breakout session before we started that we've had 35 software companies at the three-day event from Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake all the way down to some smaller cap names, and we're really honored to finish off our at least the software track of the event with Dan Springer and Cynthia Gaylor joining us from DocuSign.

Dan and Cynthia, thanks for taking time out of your day.

Dan Springer

Thanks for having us.

Karl Keirstead

Yes. And maybe just in terms of format, if any of you listening in have questions, there is a question box in front of you all see it, as soon as you submit it. And if you'd prefer to reach out to me directly on my email, feel free to do that, and I'll pepper and a few investor questions to Dan and Cynthia.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Karl Keirstead

So with that, why don't we get started. Maybe to you Dan, obviously, you don't need to rehash everything you went through on the earnings call but as you've had a couple of days to reflect and talk to investor, then analysts and employees, anything, any misperceptions you'll have to address or just broader incremental observations worth making beyond those that you made on the earnings call?

Dan Springer

Yes. I don't think there's anything dramatically different. I mean it's interesting Karl, you need the point the other day about macro, and sort of how we thought about that in the context of just sort of missing our billings piece even though the rest of the metrics were strong for the quarter.

And, as I sort of said, it's really difficult for us to sort of distinguish the kind of COVID tailwind receding, and some other macro component. I would call that a macro component. Pandemic is a pretty big thing. And I think on the call we had that conversation, are we giving enough attention to that? Particularly, given a lot of other large software players, Microsoft, Salesforce, others we're guiding with a sense and there we see some headwind from a macro standpoint.

So that's probably the only topic that really come up in a lot of discussions that I would say is different from the core of - there's two core components to talk about the receding of the tailwind from COVID, and so an execution challenge from DocuSign standpoint of getting used to operating in a world where we had that COVID demand accelerating to our business. Those were I still think the core two pieces in talking about the rules.

Karl Keirstead

Yes. And we'll bring both of those up in this conversation, but maybe before I do that, Dan, if you don't mind, I'll ask you about something that's moving your stock today and that is, it feels officially you can make it so that in fact you stepped in and acquired DocuSign shares yourself as a - I'm sure a signal of your faith in the story, do you want to just address what was the motivation to do that?

Dan Springer

Yes, I mean, really two-fold. One, I have a lot of DocuSign shares already. So I didn't feel here as a person that was out there saying, I haven't had an opportunity. But you know sort of two things, one is, I do of course want to show my strong belief that I believe it was an overreaction in terms of the way the markets played out, you can say the market is always right. Markets the market, but it didn't really make sense to me when I look at the strength of this business.

Now, we could have a long conversation about software company valuations, are they too high for us. In the last two years, we've never seen anything like us. So I'm open to that debate that we were overvalued before, but on a relative basis to other high-growth software companies, I just don't, it didn't make any sense to me, so I wanted to vote with my feet on that.

I'm very confident, I'm making a good investment. And as I have said openly if the stock doesn't react over the coming days, weeks, months, and it doesn't get sort of more in line with where I think it should be.

I'll continue to be a buyer. I sold other Securities, I joked it, pretty un-diversified already. The vast majority of my network is in DocuSign shares but at these prices, I'm happy to become even less diversified and do it. So that was sort of, probably the motivation from that standpoint.

I'm not convinced that the move today, I know it was up, I haven't seen it lately, because all made a commentary, the stock was up by 8%. I'm not convinced is all because I was buying shares but if that's a positive contributor to it, I'm pleased to make that statement.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Up 11 just to be clear, a little...

Dan Springer

Okay, great. In better - in the old days, remember Karl, I always said, I only looked at the start on Friday. I think it's a good message for employees. This week, I'm looking slightly more frequently than once a week. Soon we will settle down. I'll get back to my habit, I'm saying I leave the market to bigger mines like yours and I'll just focus on running the company.

Karl Keirstead

Well, definitely, Dan. That just was noted by many. Appreciate it. So maybe I'll ask you and say just one question on sort of the slope at which you're coming off the peak. And I think everybody on listening in right now is incredibly sympathetic that it's very hard to go through a pull-through like that. A pull forward, I should say. And super accurately manage the other side. So everybody gets that it's super tough.

But I guess the piece that I would love a little bit more clarity on is sort of the why now part, where you use language like rapid change in markedly different and that sounds like there must have been some external catalyst sort of certainly caused the demand to change quickly. And I'm wondering what that thing was because if it was merely a return to work, you would think that that would have tripled in a little bit more gradually rather than being sudden. So that's the only thing on the events that I'd love to press you a little bit on if you've got any added comments?

Dan Springer

Yes, I mean, I'll start off and say, Cynthia is responsible for forecasting that. So I'm going to leave it all of her to explain it Karl. But in all seriousness, I mean we were very united in our view that in the first half, we were going to see significantly more slowdown. And we talked about this idea that Q1 was really the lapping quarter but if you think about it's only a half left, so you want to about that because is really, we are off to a great start in the fiscal year, '21 Q1.

And then definitely turbocharged with the pandemic, but it was sort of half a quarter with half a quarter without in Q2 would be the first full quarter where we had seen that benefit. So we kind of thought, we see some in Q1 and we didn't. And then we thought we'll for sure we're going to see that if you think about the guidance that since you gave for Q2, was some fairly significant headwind relative to the tailwind when I guess removal of the tailwind from a billing standpoint.

And we just didn't see it, and I don't think we had - I think we - I don't have the ability to say this is exactly what happened. We got over 1 million customers. So it's spread, it's not one giant move we can sort of look at a couple of key companies were just so diversified from that standpoint and we're diversified by geography, by industry, so just we don't sort of have like a core answer to that question of the here's where there was a change.

But I would tell you that we came out of Q2, we had a lot of pressure from people saying you guys are sandbagging. And since he was giving people like you commenting to her saying like I don't understand, we gave our Q3 guidance. People says, clearly it's going to be better than that. Right. So we had an external perspective that we're saying we can't possibly even come down, that is, and obviously in faster.

So I just because there is no silver bullet of understanding that says, this is what happened. For the high level my answer and then I'll let since you do a much more thoughtful technically but my answer at the high level is we got into a mode where our customers just on the demand side, separate from our execution fees were our customers, were just super bullish about their growth in DocuSign. And they weren't thinking about as pandemic, non-pandemic. They were just saying, look at our new sales business, and just to look at the number of envelopes we're sending.

And so as we were talking to them over the past year and doing the renewal some of an early renewals? Some of them normal timing renewals, they were stretching and our AE's job was to get to stretch a little bit and add that subscription volume to a higher level. And we did a lot of that over the year and now is we're cycling on those people are coming back and saying like it was a pretty fulsome move I made to that level. I'm getting there. I'm consuming to get there. But maybe I was on the aggressive side, so when my do my next one, we want to be a little bit less aggressive. I think the combination of a whole bunch of deals all the transaction like the customer less stock this time.

So they just didn't buy at the same volume, our total number of transactions. The same number of total number of new customers, 59,000. We had a really robust pre-pandemic, we are bringing in 20,000 maybe 30,000. So it's not that the activity is not there, it's just, people are saying I'm not going to buy quite as aggressively. And the combination of a whole bunch of people with that small delta the math multiplication from those two numbers, if we got it there. So that's how I think about it. And the last thing I'd say on it is just the Q3 phenomenon versus sort of Q2.

Some of it is the compare. We had 63% billings growth last Q3 it was the absolute Apex and Pentecostal probably is a little bit there. And then I think it's the once we've done full at of the Q2 of last year, that was in a sense of okay now people need to start making their new decision. We've left that piece by year people, are now adjusted to post COVID, and now these are the transactions are going to have.

So that's why in the second half, we've said we think we're really going to see that change. If you look at the full-year number, if you look at the forecasted since you put out on February 1 effective the beginning of our fiscal year the total year number is going to come up pretty close. It's just that it shifted and it was much stronger in the first half and not in the second half. So that is kind of how I think about it.

And Cynthia. I don't know what you'd add maybe slightly more insightful than that, but that's the macro level.

Cynthia Gaylor

Yes, I think you hit the top of the waves kind of across the Board. As Dan we're seeing there is kind of this first half-second half phenomena, first half was a lot stronger than we were anticipating. We continued to forecast tapering and even tapering at a faster rate. And as Dan said, when we were in Q2, giving guidance for Q3 we were getting beat up a little bit about, are you going to see that tapering and we said, yes, we expected to see to continue and maybe even out faster rate and if it happened even faster than what we were forecasting.

I think there is also when you have kind of a year-on-year compares, I think those are what it is. I mean, Dan, did a good job of kind of describing like as you think about the macro and moving off the peak demand, it's really up to us to fill that gap. With these new use cases and with kind of that consumption and we're still seeing growth in consumption. We're just not seeing it at the same rates that we had been when we were coming off the peaks.

So those fell off a little bit faster. And then the last piece just around the forecast itself, we work across all of our key metrics and then some. We're looking at pipeline and pipeline coverage and pipeline math. And by sectors in industry, we're looking at a pipeline in quarter, and what we expect to generate in closing and that actually materialized different than what we expected.

In addition to when we look at the beginning of the quarter kind of those risks and opportunities. We also level set against what we're seeing in the pipeline and in the customer sets and the cohorts and kind of those potential opportunities didn't materialize, but some of the potential risks materialize more than we were thinking.

So when you think about kind of first half and you think about second half, as Dan said at the end of it will kind of wind up in the similar thought and where we expected, but first half was a lot of stronger in second half won't be as strong as we were expecting, but the important takeaway when I kind of cut through it all is like that long term trajectory we think is very similar.

And we think that will continue to be fluctuations quarter-to-quarter, or over multiple quarters, especially as we come out something like a pandemic. But nobody's ever forecasted a pandemic or has kind of gone off the peaks that we experience that we weren't necessarily expecting. So our job is to kind of look at the business and really look at the analysis around like what we're seeing in the business and that's kind of what we put out every quarter based on the risks and the opportunities that we're seeing.

Karl Keirstead

And Cynthia, and Dan. This is a hard question to answer, I know, but if the phenomenon that I take from your comments is that due to increased adoption and usage. Your customers are essentially somewhat overbought envelope capacity, how long do you think it will take for that excess capacity, so to speak to burn off. So we can get back to a normal upsell expansion cadence, maybe that's a hard timing question to answer.

Cynthia Gaylor

Yes. And we would actually think about it a little bit differently. So like we don't think about like, hey we oversold a bunch of customers like our jobs in the field is to sell the customer what we think they will use based on the use cases.

And the phenomenon that Dan was describing, kind of what the envelope size is what we saw last year, is that customers were buying a set amount of our envelopes, they were parts expanding our envelopes for a particular use case because they were they an urgent demand for whatever they were using it for. Right?

So those expansions tended to be larger. But, in some instances they were maybe on one or two use cases where there was just Envelope growth and the execution piece for us is really, we know what those use cases are, we know what demand generation is making sure we're talking to customers about those additional use cases those other use cases to help them consume and continue to consume at healthy rates.

And as Dan also said, you know, consumption is growing. Right? So that's healthy. We feel it's healthy it's just in a more normalized way than what we were seeing off the peak levels. And that normalization, if you will, like if you can even use the word normal, in some ways that normalization we're watching very closely. But it's still healthy consumption. It's just not off the peak rates that we were seeing.

Dan Springer

Karl. Actually if you think about your question. Implicit in your question, is some of the execution challenges we have rights of you we would say to ourselves. Well, one of the customers is going to get back to normal, whatever normal is in normal buying sort of demand level if you will, it's actually the wrong way to think about it. The way to think about it is we haven't gigantic TAM that TAM is fundamentally made up of some number of companies out there that we only have 1.1 million customers.

And there are many more companies and we believe every company in the interviews DocuSign will stop. So we got a lot of penetration opportunities there. But maybe even a bigger opportunities in the near term is all of the companies that we have that our customers are only using two use cases or three use cases or one use case in many situations.

So if you say it's up to the customer to start buying at the right level, the answer is no. It's up to us to go into a customer and say the first use case you deserve or the second or the third or whatever you've done, those who produce really high ROI for you.

So somewhat in your vertical in your geography and your size here the other use cases that people are going. I talked about on the earnings call example an M&T Bank we thought they were great bank and had 50 use cases. But our team did that right work even though a lot of other teams weren't doing network.

So they did that really work of going into the bank and saying, what are the other use cases. The big Banks. Now have 200 use case. So that is actually, it's not so much about the customer coming around to a different mindset. So DocuSign being off of our products and getting to work and doing that, that's up, right? On that piece.

And the reason I don't - reason good about it is, because we're a company that delivers such a high ROI when people use our software, we bring in from a customer success. We don't come in this thing, we're going to sell your stuff. We come in and say, we're here to help you be successful with the implementation you have got.

And so that piece, which is always been sort of the core of what's driven our growth. That's the piece we stopped doing and we started saying to the nature of your question. Hey guys, when you can start buying more aggressively? You already buy really aggressively now. Now, you're not buying as aggressively, some of the customers' problem, it's not the customers' problem. It's our job to drive that expense.

Karl Keirstead

So Dan, practically, how do you execute. How do you shift focus back to Cynthia said in earlier meeting that I said in on, from demand capture more towards demand generation like practically, how do you make that happen.

Dan Springer

Yes. So it's fine. We had an all company meeting this morning and we were talking about that I had Scott was taking this role is not always have more broadly orchestrating across that and it was up in Seattle with Laurin head sales and Lambert ahead customer success and have the three of them in one room, So can field questions that way. And I think a lot of it is the basics of what we've already done a couple of things are slight shifts to our strategy. So I'll give you a couple of specific example.

The first one is, we talked about this at length, but we hired a lot of people I think it's about 65% if our go-to-market field has joined since the pandemic, they've gotten here when the only mode that they really understood was sort of well taking these or to getting that sort of fulfilling demand. And so we have a lot of education and we have a lot of enable to do.

So one of the things we're really focused on is driving and enabling. Now one of the questions people said, we're doing enablement? We have an enabled team, a fantastic Paul runs that team, why don't they doing it. And the answer is, they're doing those enablement activities, they have been doing the training, but we haven't synced up between with the enablement team is doing. But the demand Gen team was doing in terms of which kind of opportunities are.

And then the sales leadership, and the sales management to say I'm going to make sure we're enforcing people are doing certifications within their outdoing those activity doesn't do any good to go to class have someone teach you how to do something not put it into practice and be surprised that atrophy. So that's a huge part of it.

Second thing is we realize there's a lot of things we're putting on our age, number either split between NewCo and install. And so in the NewCo standpoint, 59,000 new customers, a good motion. I think it could be better if you actually didn't meet my expectations last quarter but it was Pre Salt. And the issue was the number of customers that we think we could have had bigger lands in some situations, we could have been more aggressive in the size of those deals, but that part is not changing that. We think that's more or less the same.

On the installed base is that with the cross-sell, we would just has to happen, part of it's enablement, a part of it is focused. And one of the things we did we get excited about the DOCSIS Agreement Cloud and that is absolutely our future and we think it's going to be a fantastic high growth, future for years and years and years to come. We took those new AEs and give them a lot to think about you said, here's how you do a CLM sale how you do and eSignature Sandler.

So you get we give all this information, we have a lot of them really being split in their minds between that core demand generation of eSignature which is dramatically our core business and not on a long nine month sales cycle for Colombia and that person might get pulled into that Neil and not have these other three or four customers had tons of use cases to be developed, but they're not doing because they're doing something else.

And so we're actually going to dedicated group to take the CLM sales fall. So there the core installed AE's can say earlier, you saw and that's my customer. I'll come to one meeting be up to speed on it, but someone else is going to drive the execution of that cycle. So I can focus on the expansion. So those are the kinds of things we're doing to just really make sure our AEs get back to that motion that we know we did pre COVID that we know we needed to do post-COVID

Karl Keirstead

So it doesn't sound like what you're suggesting is the necessarily involves hiring a ton of new sales reps. It's more directly in the reference differently. So I take it, this is not acting as a catalyst to dramatically change or sales Rep Headcount plans that you have for next year, is that the correct interpretation?

Dan Springer

It depends is a quick - sort of say if you said it's not going to change the plans we already had. I mean that would be true. But to be clear, those plans were to aggressively hire more sales try that we've been doing that for years, we will continue to invest with the apex of the growth opportunities and we're not the [technical difficulty] but we accelerating that to some new heights as - part of this about making successful our mission as opposed from that. If you have to think about the irony of it is in this year, we do we met our capacity a little behind on hiring little pockets here in there.

Basically met that capacity. We just didn't get the productivity out of that capacity we get the process. Right. So you wouldn't solve that problem. I just throwing extra heads that you have to fix core opportunity there around the execution.

Karl Keirstead

And Dan, assuming that the issues, we're talking about are a little bit more US-centric where you probably saw the sharpest demand-pull forward. Do the events that you took us through, does it make you want to lean in a little bit even more to the international opportunity where you're not fighting against those same issues, maybe you could respond down as to whether this quarter changed your perception of the way that you want DocuSign to put on the international side?

Dan Springer

Yes. So I think it's very much like the question you just asked about the sales side. We were already very aggressively focused on international. I was going to say maybe on the margin, it would move it a tiny bit but I'm looking at Cynthia, and I'm thinking about how much work I'm asking her teams to do to be able to figure out how we can be in other countries directly, there's a fair amount of work you have to do to sort of create the presence to geographically be in those days, and the bulk of that fall time finance team, not the accounting team but the other side.

So, yes. So it's a huge effort we have underway. I don't know that we would be accelerating that even further. But I would tell you this my believe is because of the effort we're putting there, you will see our international revenue continue to take share. You look at Q3 was 68% revenue growth for international and ticked up 23% of our total revenue. And I mean we were sub 20 I think I don't know, four, five quarters ago, the rate of growth of taking share and number that US business was doing pretty good deal. So it's been pretty impressive how that has played out.

And I would say we expect that to continue to happen. My view is our penetration internationally is significantly lower than it is in the US, and our total revenue mix of 23% international is significantly below where it should be for a company of our scale, a couple of billion dollars. And it's 100% attributable to the fact that we just started later International as a company.

I can give you a long, long answer, we have more time why we started later internationally again - I don't mean five years, it was before me. But we got a later start and has to do with common law civil law and a couple of phenomena. We are also doing really well. And US in the need to look there is early, but if you track the growth of our international against the growth in the US and just put it back in time to the same period, we started the business there remarkably similar. So it's the same playbook. It's the same actions and activity, and so we have a lot of confidence we're going to be able to continue to grow international at a rapid rate.

Karl Keirstead

And maybe I'll ask a similar question actually around the weather it shifts your focus at all around the CLM or Agreement Cloud, that part of the business, understandably, you've got sort of lost in the shuffle on the earnings call. Given that there is so much to talk about. But I think that correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the correct interpretation is the issues that happened in the eSignature business where you had this incredible demand-pull forward and then you and Cynthia had to sort of manage off the peak is not what you've seen in the CLM business. So I don't think these issues relate to the CLM business. Correct, and are the events that you discussed recently, does it - On the margin change your emphasis focus need to invest on the CLM side?

Dan Springer

Yes. It looks like a broken record, but I think the answer is after the same plan, the thing I said this is a little bit different is the phenomenon that was CLM. Last year when we have this incredible surge in signature, we had the opposite. The rest of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud people experience where a lot of other software companies experience they said, this isn't critical, this isn't urgent they give to start, it's important that we get a repository for agreement, but why everyone just went out remote and we don't see that we need to get agreements signed. We don't necessarily have to change the way we stored them someday, we'd like to. So we pivoted effectively away from some of those aspects. Just to meet the demand that our customers will push, particularly on the product side.

Operationally, our focus has shifted to trying to meet that demand having a growth that was so much more than we would have otherwise plan for fiscal year '21. Fiscal year '22 as we're seeing kind of that change in the demand for eSignature we're seeing the flip happen for the other parts customers now coming back saying remember how we talked about that a while ago.

But let's use CLM is an example because you brought that up. I want to actually accelerate my effort to get that done. So we're seeing the pipeline for CLM, we're seeing the pipeline for notary, we're seeing a lot of these other components beyond the traditional signature business that are now accelerating. So we're bullish. I think we are investing pretty aggressively there.

I mentioned that we have actually have dedicated CLM effort now. Some of that to take the focus of the install AE, some things we just need to win in this burgeoning business, it's still very small compared eSignature but it's going to be we think an exciting growth piece for us. So I don't know that. If you think about the financial side whether we're shifting more or that was pretty much consistent with the plan we had for that.

Cynthia Gaylor

Yes, I mean the way I would summarize it, and when we think about growth and prioritizing for growth, I would say International is our biggest near-term growth opportunity in terms of like where we are in the market, the penetration rates and also the traction we're seeing, right? And so we're making big investments there.

I think secondly, when you think about growth and kind of catalyst for growth kind of the go-to-market efforts around kind these customer demand curves and making sure we're taking that strong installed base and continuing to drive consumption and use cases across it in some of the go-to-market efforts and kind of call it tweaks that we're making to kind of that end-to-end go to market that Dan talked about I think is number two in terms of near-term and then you have things like CLM and the Agreement Cloud, which are very small contributors today, but we're making lots of investments and that's really to drive kind of that long-term growth for years to come.

We said many times, we can get to $5 billion of revenue and beyond on eSignature alone, but when we think about kind of that $10 billion in that big market opportunity of $50 billion, the Agreement Cloud is a big part of that and making those investments and what really is a greenfield and space, but where we're really defining the market as well is really important. And so we're focused on that.

And then the other piece that I'd be remiss not to mention that we don't talk about as often especially this quarter is digital. Right? When you think about our digital business, it's really lead-gen into the rest of our go-to-market motion. And so we're making big investments there. It also gives us a peek into international markets before we decide to go direct. So that's another big area of investment for us and we're generally. So that's kind of how I would summarize a bunch of the questions you've asked and kind of the good conversation that we're having.

Karl Keirstead

Good, good. And one final question around how the recent events might on the margin shift your focus a little bit. Dan, it relates to M&A and you and I had this conversation after the last earnings call, but I thought it was insightful. And I wanted to sort of bring it to the broader audience. But just to give you the parallel Zoom obviously saw an even more pronounced pull forward and an even sharper deceleration, so almost an exaggerated case and obviously, we know that one way that they've tried to deal with this D cell in their core business is to acquire adjacent growth driver. So they obviously made an attempt to buy Five9 to broaden out their portfolio. So when you're experiencing a slightly more modest version of this, how are you thinking about the desire to acquire new growth levers, Dan?

Dan Springer

Well, I'm afraid, the last question, you're going to ask me because I'm going to say same answer as I've given over the last call hasn't changed. And, but I'll tell you what the answer would have been pre - think there is absolutely an opportunity to extend and broaden our DocuSign Agreement Cloud solution with M&A, in case you didn't notice, we have a CFO who was a corporate development leader before she was the CFO and before that she was a tech banker. So we are aware, we have that expertise in-house.

And I think we are excited to look for bigger deals in the past, we've done very small M&A buying companies for $100 or $200 million and very small revenues. And so if you were adding this product into our suites, it's almost like we're just hiring development staff really more that we've been buying companies with scale of revenue and we think that's great and we look forward to us the opportunity to do that.

Continue, but at the same time, we also think there is probably opportunity for us to leverage our balance sheet and figure out ways to do some more transformative. The challenge I'd tell you we see is within the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and see with our strategy and you look out in the market to Agreement Cloud tech companies there is various ways you could define that.

But there aren't to kind of leaders that there are like DocuSign is in eSignature. It is not sort of clear player, that would be, do you think you assume in your example Five9. We see someone is a clear leader in this space. There are substantial, they have a lot of revenue there develop company. We're going to go do that. So we have to find those opportunities, we won't go too far. We're not going to stray just because we want to go buy revenue that's yachtsman to be goal for us want to stay true to our strategy.

But we'll be excited to find those opportunities for sure we will be buyers of great technology that was accretive to our ability to grow the business.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, great. On the competitive front, I certainly in my work haven't heard anything to suggest that the events of the last, call it, three or four months have anything to do with share shifts between yourself and Adobe, but I'd just love to ask you anyway. And I guess part two of that question and I. I know you can't and it's unfair to ask you to opine on Adobe's business, but they are going to report next week. And I guess an obvious question is there any reason to think that they would be able to sort of these issues easily. I suspect. No, but maybe you have a perspective.

Dan Springer

Yes. So when we do this all first answer the Adobe piece. It's not going to be hugely insightful. In terms of their ability to weather. And Cynthia why don't you talk a little bit about the assessment we did, we always do around competitive and pricing et cetera. So I'll give you the meeting one. I'll take the tough one for a change.

Look, I mean I again, to your point, I don't know that is going to Adobe business. What I would tell you is that their business is focused on a value sell that says, hey, we're not going to be able to be as good as DocuSign we don't. There is a clear leader they acknowledge that most of their customers, but say we can bundle by something else will in gives us for no cost. If you're buying other stuff from us to try to get in under the tent and but I think it's not, I don't see that in a negative way, if I were shot and I think that's what I would, because they have some great business, it's a fantastic company and they've got incredible leadership position so trying to take something else that's not a strong in the marketplace but piggybacking on their places of strength, I mean that's a fantastic spreads that we will now give.

If possible they won't see as much impact from a pull-back because their business has been more NewCo. We have a lot more customers - and their growth, but we can tell from the outside appears to come more from going in same to people will give you very low-cost eSignature as part of something else to do that strategy might play out more evenly through the year. The COVID cycle. So that may whether better from that standpoint.

Other than that I can't, I wouldn't have any reason to believe they are experience to be different than our other than the timing might be different. So they probably have the same, but I don't know enough about how COVID cycled through in their business it would break out signature enough to say. So we don't have any better insight than you do on their plates so they might have had it last quarter or they get it next quarter or that will be the piece of the harder to opine.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Well, Dan. You said that would be a nothing answer but actually that was actually quite meeting. So, thank you.

Dan Springer

Well then, Cynthia has got a real challenge now.

Cynthia Gaylor

To follow is always difficult. Yes. So pricing, I guess on pricing before every earnings call we talked about kind of competitive landscape in pricing with our pricing and strategy teams and we almost talks about it, almost on every earnings call as well. We haven't seen any significant changes in pricing.

We do compete in the market as Dan said with multiple players. But we also have a market-leading position in the places we play. Really differentiating our products in our brand, across multiple dimensions. But I don't think pricing has been a big factor for us, but it's something we watch closely and we also watch the cohort of customers and what their buying patterns are so maybe that would be the summary there.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, thank you both for that. And I think maybe at our last five minutes, I'll, Dan, I'll shift the way to a little bit to Cynthia. So you're off the hook now. Maybe a couple of questions for Cynthia on the financials, Cynthia, one of the observations I made to you in our conversation, after the earnings call and I think you've taken the question a couple of times, so I thought it might be appropriate to bring it online here.

And that is the 4Q billings guide requires similar sequential growth of about $95 million as you did in the last fourth quarter. So I guess through Skeptics lens that looks tough because it was a party last year and it feels like it's a little tougher now, but maybe there is something in that comparison, that's not fair. So it's maybe a good one to ask you to set the record straight on that sequential billings compare.

Cynthia Gaylor

Yes, it's a very thoughtful question. I think what we would say is that a lot of things were different last year than this year. Right? We were coming off of peaks last year kind of coming into the year with vaccines and kind of our scale as well like we're a much bigger company this year than we were last year.

So I'm not sure. Looking at the absolute dollars is probably the best thing to look at in terms of the guide. But what I would say is we've taken all these factors into consideration, including what we've just gone through including we're a much bigger company, including all the things we look at, to come up with the guidance. And so we feel comfortable that's kind of where we are on the guidance and the opportunities and risks that are baked into that.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. And maybe I'll end with a question on margin, Cynthia, you didn't provide formal guidance on margins for next year, but it is abundantly clear from your comments that we should not expect margins next year to be at the 19% to 21% level that you've guided to this year. Maybe you could just frame what sort of the two or three biggest margin variables are for next year. So, at least we can keep them in mind as we model out your earnings?

Cynthia Gaylor

Sure, sure. Yes. And on margin and kind of where we're performing, just as a reminder, we are performing well within the low end of our long-term range which we still have some time to get to, given all of our growth opportunities, Our number one priority investing for growth, even if it comes at the expense of kind of margin degradation versus these levels that we're currently at, we just think there is a lot of opportunities and so we're investing into that. That large market opportunity, but also what we believe is a compelling growth opportunity. Part of the challenge there is making sure we're prioritizing where we're investing.

When we think into next year and we've been talking about this for a few quarters now, we do expect not to be operating at the margins that you've seen from us in the last few quarters as we invest for growth. I think the areas of investment are really around these go-to-market initiatives that hit the sales and marketing line around our R&D and continuing to innovate and differentiate our products and fill out the platform across the Agreement Cloud and really Unite some of the acquisitions we've done, as well as kind of our time to market as we build out the Agreement Cloud.

So those are the two main areas, I'd be remiss not to mention G&A does need some love and attention at this scale in terms of operating at the scale and making sure Kind of all of our systems and operations Kind of can support the business, but the two main areas that I think are most visible in our public financials are around sales and marketing in R&D. And then of course, we're investing kind of in the G&A areas to support on the business and the growth.

Karl Keirstead

Makes sense. Well, thank you for that. Why don't we wrap there, it's been a good long day for most of our investors. Thank you. All the UBS clients for listening in. And most importantly, Dan, Cynthia and Annie, thanks for taking time to explain the story. I think this discussion actually helped a lot. And if we don't have a chance to speak over the next coming weeks happy holidays to all of you.

Dan Springer

You too Karl. Thank you so much for having us.

Cynthia Gaylor

Thank you.

Karl Keirstead

Yes, thanks.