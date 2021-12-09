kuriputosu/iStock via Getty Images

I have calculated the intrinsic value of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to be $187.51 per share and it is currently trading at $199.03. I currently rate this stock a hold as the intrinsic value of the TXN shares is very close to the price the stock is currently trading at.

To calculate the intrinsic value of TXN, I first computed the book value of the stock, then modeled discounted cash flows, and finally performed a peer review of comparable companies to see if similar companies were trading at similar multiples of sales and earnings.

I also reviewed the management team to see if I thought they had what it took to manage this world-class company.

Introduction

While many people have heard of Texas Instruments, I am not sure that many have known what they do besides make the graphing calculators we all had to buy in high school. They are one of the largest makers of semiconductors and various integrated circuits that then get sold to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. Their passion, according to their website, is to make electronics affordable through semiconductors. They do this by making each generation of technology smaller, more efficient, and more reliable so that semiconductors can go into electronics everywhere.

The company is led by Rich Templeton, the chairman, president, and CEO. One of my favorite quotes of his is "the best measure to judge a company and its leadership over time is the growth of free cash flow per share". I couldn't agree more.

In looking at the Board of Directors, it appears to be a very technically oriented one. I like that. There are also two board members who are accountants, one being a former CFO, the other being a former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers. I like to see that because it means that the audit committee really has good leadership and understands its job.

Thesis

After having calculated the intrinsic value of TXN's stock to be $187.51 per share, it is clear that the stock is trading very close to this amount at $199.03. I rate this company a "hold". While I think this company is a great one and managed well, the price of the stock is just too high for a value investor like me to recommend it.

Source: Seeking Alpha TXN income statement (available here)

Detailed Analysis

Book Value

I calculated the book value to be $13.16 by dividing the shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding as the information was listed in Texas Instruments' Seeking Alpha financials section (link available here). Specifically I divided 12.151 billion in shareholders' equity by the 923.5 million in outstanding shares.

Discounted Cash Flows Model

Source: Author created Discounted Cash Flows model with data taken from the Seeking Alpha financials section (link above). Link to model can be accessed here.

Inputs used:

EBITDA, effective tax rate depreciation and amortization, and net working capital were all taken from the Seeking Alpha financial pages of TXN (link provided above).

CapEx was taken from CSIMarket.com and can be accessed here.

I chose to use a conservative growth rate for EBITDA of 5%, because of the supply chain and logistical issues facing semiconductor companies over the next few years, I believe there will be external forces that do not allow TXN to make as many semiconductor chips as it might be able to sell. I also estimated the long-term growth rate to be 1% in an effort to again be very conservative in my estimates.

I have also used a discount rate of 15% (instead of my usual 9%) in an effort to again be conservative.

The discount rate is quite important here because this is such a good company and the intrinsic value forecast approximately matches the current price that the stock is trading at. If you are more of a risk taker than I am and would use a rate like 9% The intrinsic value of the stock becomes $272 and it has moved into a range that I would recommend it as a buy.

Peer Review

Source: Seeking Alpha's Peer Comparison tool

For TXN's peer review, I compared them to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM), Intel (INTC), NVIDIA (NVDA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Looking at Price/Earnings (FWD) and (TTM), Price/Sales, EV/EBITDA, Price to Book, and Price to Cash Flow (TTM), TXN looks properly valued to me when compared to its peers.

Discussion

All in all, I think TXN is a great company and I will be looking for buying opportunities in the future where this stock can be picked up at a discount to its intrinsic value. I also really cannot wait to see what the next phase in this 71-year-old company's history is. A lot of companies when they get that old seem to sit back on their laurels and act like a dinosaur who knows the end is coming, but they also know it is a long way off - so they just lumber along. I do not get that sense from TXN. I think these guys are just as hungry as the founders were in 1950.

Potential Issues

The largest issue that I see for TXN in the future is supply chain and logistical. I do not think a week goes by where the news does not bring up semiconductor chip shortages and the supply chain/logistical issues that are causing those problems. Those problems weren't created in a day and they will continue to hamper the industry as well as TXN for years to come.

Conclusion

After reviewing the book value, discounted cash flows model, peer review and current governance team, I have calculated the intrinsic value of Texas Instruments to be $187.51 per share and it is currently trading at $199.03. I find this stock to be trading at its current intrinsic value and must recommend holding it if you currently own it, and to wait for it to be trading at a discount to the intrinsic value before you buy.