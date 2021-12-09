Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Management Presents at Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference December 8, 2021 2:30 PM ET

Operator

Well folks, thank you very much for joining us. This is Simon Leopold, Raymond James, Data infrastructure analyst, here at our virtualized technology conference. I'm pleased to welcome for our next session we have with us from HP Enterprise, Tarek Robbiati, the CFO. We also have Andy Simanek's on the line as well. Andy you're muted in videos out, but I think you wanted to just make a, a quick opening comment before we dive into the fireside chat. Andy, do you want to unmute, there you go.

Andrew Simanek

Yeah, sorry. Yeah, I think they were holding me offline there, but thanks. Thanks Simon. Appreciate it. So before we start, let me just take a quick moment to read our disclosures. So you'll hear some forward looking statements in today's discussion. These are based on risks and assumptions that are described in our annual report on form 10 K in our quarterly report on form 10 Q. Our actual result could differ materially and we assume no obligation to update them. More details can be found on our website@investors.hpe.com and our recent Q4 earnings announcement press release dated November 30th. So with that Simon, let me turn it back to you.

Great. Well, thank you, Andy. And thank you for joining us and folks, the audience, you've got the option to type in questions into the, the webcast. So I've got a, window open here, so I can weave those, those into the discussion, but I've prepared a, a few there, I will apologize up front for starting with supply chain. This is sort of the mandatory topic as, as but deservingly gets, gets a few eye rolls as we, we dig into it, but I do want to make sure we, we talk big picture long term, but, but let's knock this part out because I know people care.

So last quarter you reported order growth I believe 28% year-over-year. And you offered a sales forecast for three to 4% not, not a unique dynamic, but how do you help us sort of square what's feeding into this order growth versus the revenue trends?

Yeah. Well, first of all, Simon, thank you for having us on your conference today. Very pleased to be here with you, and certainly no apology needed on your behalf for asking the right question on supply chain. So I'm delighted to have the opportunity to answer it. So what's important to understand is why are we reporting. We choose to report on orders.

Orders is, is for our business, a lead indicator of revenue and revenue growth, but it's very difficult unless you are in the company to really determine how much of the orders truly materialized timing wise in a particular period of time. And as part of the order numbers that we provide you we have orders that maybe rec maybe recognize in revenue terms much later than in the period. In question, we have point next orders in particular color who are involving contracts of 36 to sometimes 60 months.

And therefore the, the orders are just an expression of the, the revenue to come and the revenue growth to come. And the reason why I emphasize this point is because people tend to in infer between the difference between revenue growth and order growth, what the ins year or backlog is going to be. I discourage you from trying to do that because you will, you don't have sufficient information to be able to, to attest of it.

But and any researcher has been written to that effect and, and computing book to bill ratios is making, are making no sense, absolutely no sense, because you cannot determine the timings of the orders at from your vantage point. Having said that for what the point to take away is in Q4, we had 28% order growth. And at the end of Q3 year-to-date, we had a 11% year-to-date order growth.

So what does that say? That is simply pointing to the fact that we are anticipating a pretty substantial demand and that the momentum into business entering into fiscal year '22 is very strong. The demand has been very strong and it's been stronger at the end of Q4 than it has been at the beginning of Q4 at the same time, the supply and our ability to fulfil that demand has gotten a little bit worse between the beginning of Q4 and the end of Q4. And we have foreshadowed for a number of quarters now, five to be size, the fact that it will take a bit of time for those supply chain issues to subside.

We have been buffering inventory in anticipation of this supply crunch, and we will continue to do so. Moving forward, as a matter of fact, we've added 1.9 billion of inventory on balance sheet to help navigate this difficult supply chain environment that many other players in the industry face.

All in very comfortable with our revenue guidance for fiscally at '22, as a result of a very strong demand and our ability to navigate the supply chain constraints. And we stand by what we told you at Sam and where we reiterate at our Q4 results, which is that we are targeting three to 4%, top line growth on a constant currency basis for fiscal year '22.

And, and when we think about the supply chain constraints you're facing and I do appreciate the fact that they tend to change what are the, the particular elements that, that are the, the biggest hurdles for you?

So it used to be supply chain constraints used to be confined to a few commodities now it's broader than those commodities. In fact, some of these commodities are demonstrating some signs of easing in their constraints, particularly [ph] DRAM right now. But at the same time you have logistics challenges around the, the globe with cost of containers, rising expedite fees, because manufacturing levels and manufacturing capacity is not at full capacity worldwide. And so, it's pretty much the combination of all those factors, the broad set of commodities that are constrains, the expedite fees and logistics that we have to manage and navigate, but so are so good. No concerns.

And, and what kind of assumptions have you made for the duration of these challenges? In other words, when do you think things get start getting better or, or improve, and when do you think we're fully recovered?

Our best assumption is that by the end of Calgary, the year '22, the world will be back to normal, but there are unknowns along the way, right? So let's, everyone's guess what would be the impact for example, of Omicron on potential manufacturing, enclosures, and, and situations of the sorts. So, but for the moment we feel that the supplying constraints are going to ease toward the end of gather year '22.

And, and, and I guess, your gross margin is affected by the supply chain constraints, but I'm also conscious that there, there are other variables at play around your product mix and the shift in, in the business towards, as a service. So if we try to just focus on supply chain constraints, is there a bridge you can build to help us understand, perhaps in the most recent quarter the impact on margin from supply chain?

So with respect to gross margins the it's, the gross margin is obviously the output of many decisions with make, and we've raised prices very disciplinary. We're very disciplined in raising prices. We continue to drive a higher growth in the higher calorie parts of our overall company. And we also have to deal with the backlog orders, which have been priced at a level at the time that is lower than the, the prices we have today.

So all these resulting impacts and particularly this mix between aged older orders and new orders is going to weigh a little bit on gross margins in Q1. And that's why we explained that in our, during our Q4 earnings announcement. And it's possible that this extends into fiscal Q2. However, we feel reasonably confident that gross margins overall will grow year over year on a FY '22 over FY '21 basis.

And, and you mentioned you've taken some actions in terms of price increases and I'm sensitive to the fact that these are not instantaneous results and who pays list. I, guess that's the other variable, so we're, trying to get a better understanding of what's been the response of, of your customers. And what's your expectation for the timeline of when price increases actually result in better financials or have an impact on your results? Cause I imagine it's not immediate?

Yeah. So obviously for parts of our portfolio that are more differentiated where raising prices isn't impossible quite the opposite because we can really justify the value and we've been raising prices in Aruba and other parts of our portfolio in, in storage and, and elsewhere, we've been raising prices also in Compute, but the, which is a more commoditized part of our portfolio.

And we've been very successful at doing that with competitors following suit at the same time. It's just the mix effect that has was referring before between the old orders and that are coming at a certain gross margin and the new orders that are coming on a higher gross margin that is overall triggering the impact on gross margin in Compute and therefore the rest of the company overall given the size of our Compute business.

But I want to reiterate everybody that to everybody, that our Compute business is extremely profitable and very resilient. Not many members of our industry can prove the profitability of their Compute business. And we feel very good about it. It contributed to a very substantial portion of our profits in fiscally '21, and we continue to do so in fiscal year '22, we are targeting double digit op margins in Compute which is which is very much something we have demonstrated we can do.

And, and I guess to sort of wrap up this, this part of the discussion I, I had the impression from the last call that, that you, you're maintaining a very high level of confidence in the, in the full year EPS forecast. What’s what's giving you that confidence?

Yeah. So we do maintain the guidance that we gave to the market, no change to the full year '22 guidance of a $96 to $10. There are many reasons why we feel this is the case. Well, first the parts of our portfolio, the growth parts of our portfolio will continue to grow and deliver calorie revenues, which come at high margins. And therefore, this is one of the reasons why our operating profit will grow.

We starting to turn the corner in our storage portfolio as well, which is showing some very solid sign of growth in our own IP types of products that will take hold in fiscal year '22 the economics of Compute are under control and improving. We feel very comfortable about that. Also our cost and resource allocation program is driving higher level of productivity and efficiencies across the portfolio.

That is also one source of the operating profit growth. And all in the guide that we gave you of a $96 to $2, 10 is perfectly achievable from our standpoint right now, absent changes in the environment that if we were to witness, we would obviously communicate, but I feel comfortable about our EPS guidance. It's also underpins our free cash flow guidance of $1billion age to$2 billion. That itself is a function of the earnings growth and the pre-tax earnings growth.

And also the fact that our restructuring programs are coming to an end and we anticipate a lower restructuring cost in fiscal year '22 than they were in fiscal year '21 and probably disappearing or next to nothing restructuring cost in fiscally year' 23, following the termination of our structuring programs of the past. So our free capital guidance that we gave you for the next three years of six and a half to 7 billion is something we feel very comfortable about as well.

And, and the, the other sort of macroeconomic question I wanted to ask you before drilling into the business is what would rising interest rates mean to HP enterprise? And, and I guess I think about particularly your financing business as, as an element to that.

So money over money, businesses like our financing businesses do very well in our rising interest rates environments. We simply manage the spread, and that is actually better justified in a rising interest rate environment than in a low interest rate environment, but still we, we do very well with our HPFs business. It's been demonstrating extreme, extremely solid performance and very strong resilience.

Remember Simon when we were just 18 month ago in the middle of the pandemic, people was questioning the resilience of that business and its ability to withstand losses. Nothing had happen as we were confident. Then we are even more confident today, but that losses in HPS are extremely contained. And the return on equity of that business is well north of the 18% that we were targeting at Sam 2021. So rising interests are interest costs are good for our financial services business and with respect to the rest of our operating company we have fairly modest leverage at this stage.

And we feel therefore comfortable that we can take on an increase in in interest rates should that increase materialize, but I got to say to you and you probably have your own views and, and feel your own way about this. We can't be at a level of zero or negative into rates forever. It's about time that interest rate tries. We got probably accustomed to this environment of zero to negative interest rates for way too long.

Inflation is not a bad thing. As long as it is not getting into points of being out of control, but that's certainly, we're far, far, far away from that. And we just want to make sure that if interest rates happen we can anticipate on them in the way we price our products and services. And we feel we can.

Yeah. If you, if you saw my personal account, you'd know, I, my bets with, with what you're describing so, so you're preaching to the choir in that regard. But I want to pivot to, to sort of now the, the business trends and, and, and in particular, and I'm said to this, cuz it affects my entire coverage universe, it's this, this belief of public cloud adoption.

So I'll turn up the contrast that nobody's going to invest in. On-Premise it, infrastructure is ultimately going to the public cloud and therefore, why would I invest in HP enterprise? That's the bear argument? How do you, you counter that? What’s what's your view on what are the, the real long term trends as it relates to OnPrem investment versus public cloud adoption?

So look, the world is never black and white. I mean, if history teaches something is that it's never one or the other, the whole, there's a whole source of reasons why we don't believe that the world is going to go entirely in the cloud. Well, first and foremost data becomes more and more the most valuable asset of any enterprise.

And as enterprises extend themselves, there will be more, more data as enterprise extends itself at the edge, there will be more and more need for processing data at the edge and making sure that that data that is preferable, that has been generated at the edge is, is disposed of, and the metadata transferred back to a private cloud or public cloud for that matter. So as companies understand the importance and the value of that data, they will want to make sure that that data is under their control.

Sovereignty of the data is very, very critical for our customers and they are not willing to let that data be just somewhere that they don't know where and they certainly don't want to face the egres costs back or bringing the data from the public cloud onto their on-premises environment.

The second reason why we don't believe that the world is going to be dominated by clouds. It's going to be a hybrid world its performance. There are simply some applications that cannot run back and forth to the cloud from, for latency reasons. It's just unrealistic to predict that they do.

So, in fact we have I'll give you one example for customers annuity, which is an automated vehicle company in Sweden, they generate for every vehicle an incredible amount of data, and they cannot get that data process in time to give instructions to the vehicle, to be actually performing what a new is to do with the right level of latency or acceptable level of latency.

So data sovereignty is one reason. The second reason is performance. The third one is cost and cost. If you look at plenty of companies, they're realizing that the cloud sting is the three, and they have to get their costs under control. And this is why in our strategy, we've, we've promoted GreenLake as being the cloud that comes to you. We take the good aspects of the cloud which are the con all around a simple experience.

And we, we make sure that we address the concerns that our customers have to with, with the cloud about data sovereignty cost and performance by effectively creating a solution that they're, they have in entire, under their control and that we manage on, on, on their behalf. So why would you invest in HP as opposed to invest in, in the cloud? Well, for first I would invite you to look at the trends I just referred to second.

I also, there is as investors, you need to look at valuations and where, where we're trading and where other players are trading, but I leave you with your own considerations in that regard, we feel at this stage that our, as a service story is not given much credit, although we have more ARR and many other players who say they have ARR.

ARR is growing extremely fast at 35% gigger and it will continue to do so for the next three years, we have more than 5 billion of total contracted value on our balance sheet with customers will unwind over the next two to three years. And our ARR is improving in profitability terms too, because we're adding more and more software into it.

And we committed to the market that our ARR will grow from being a mix of 60% of software and services today to more than 75% in 2024. So it's a, it's a trend. The trend that we're navigating the as service on-prem trend is a very solid trend there to stay, and it's becoming richer and richer in margins. So that's why you should look at HP.

And, and if we think about this, this as a service pivot which, which you've been doing for, for some time now, and, and I, I don't even want to guess how long it's been, cause I forgot. But you, your peers have sort of jumped on board and we're, we're hearing some, some similar narratives. So help us understand a little bit of, of how GreenLake is, is different from the competition and how it's dissimilar from leasing?

Tarek Robbiati

So it's a very rich as a service offer that today has very few comparable in a marketplace. Yes, you're right. There's a bunch of competitors who are attempting at copying GreenLake but beware of the mutations, this is not as simple as saying, pay for things over time. There is a lot more science and technology and software solutions that make up a GreenLake solution to be able to, to be called GreenLake or anything like that.

And, and maybe now pivoting to, to the, the business units, the, the product side. So let's look at the, the Compute storage elements first. How are you thinking about the outlook for calendar '22 relative to the longer term forecast you gave us at the analyst event recently?

Tarek Robbiati

And so when you think about this business as a mature business we feel it has still room for improvement in terms of profitability terms, and it hasn't it hasn't finished from surprise us positively with, in so far as so, as storage is concerned, it's also a mature business, but we are growing more, the differentiated IP products and solutions that we have our own IP products and solutions.

So we're being driving a strategic makeshift away from lower margin, third party resell. And right now our, our storage business is pretty profitable, but we're going to turn that profitability story to be a, a growth and profitability story in fiscal grade '22. And we started to turn the ship back at the end of fiscally 21, and we are very confident. We, we have a, a great opportunity ahead of us in storage and data, given everything we said about explosion of data in in that's happening right now.

So let's, shift the within Compute, you have a, a sub segment, high performance Compute and, and that, that had some good growth last quarter, but it wasn't quite where, where we thought it would be. And I know there's some, some unique characteristics to that line of business. So could you help us understand why maybe 2021 didn't play out exactly as you expected and where we're going from here in terms of reaching the, the longer term targets for growth in that unit?

Tarek Robbiati

We are still on track to average eight to 12% growth between last year and this year. And we've laid out a plan to grow better than the market growth of 11% over the next few years. So the, the point here is the market is very healthy demand for [ph] ESCA sales systems are, is rising and getting many of the headlines.

And so we feel that we are extremely well positioned with the assets that we have to capitalize on. On that demand margins will be lumpy as we recognize the revenue, but that's fine. That's the nature of the business. But when the business is lumpy up, the margins will eventually reach the EENs and we feel comfortable about this this forecast. And if it's not lumping up, then the margins will be in the upper single digits.

So it's a, it's a business that has its own characteristics, as you said, Simon, we're investing in it. And we feel that it has a lot of attractiveness because not many people can compete with us. We're very well positioned and the demand there is a very strong,

So I've got a question from the portal that I, I think is in the context of, of your, your Compute business overall and the on-premise investment, but it it's the idea that that organizations enterprises are constrained on bandwidth and latency. And this, this may present some opportunities for on premise or, or edge applications. If you could talk a little bit about how you see those as opportunities for HP enterprise?

Tarek Robbiati

So we see a lot of opportunities with this distributed in world that requires local data processing with low latency. And this is why we feel very good about our strategy, which is centred around data cloud and the edge exactly for that reason, which is that data is everywhere and you need to process it and store it economically in an environment under your control, making sure that in doing so you, your applications can perform in a way that is actually in alignment with your latency needs that you have

Now shifting to your intelligent edge business unit. I had a sense that, that you suffered maybe a bit more from supply chain constraints than, than some of your peers and it changed versus prior quarters. So in the most recent quarter, there seemed to have been a, a bit of a shift from what you experienced earlier in the year. What, what happened?

Tarek Robbiati

And we feel very good about our ability to, to capitalize on that order book at the edge, because remote work security people upgrading to wifi, six digital transformations are the drivers that our customers are talking to us about. And we feel very comfortable about the prospects, the growth prospects of the fiscal year 2022.

The, the edge in campus environment is pretty crowded and maybe only getting more crowded, but, but I think you've expressed the intent not just to grow, but to gain market share. Can, can you talk a little bit about why you're confident in your ability to do that?

Tarek Robbiati

And we feel very comfortable that we can leverage that platform. In addition, we can leverage that same platform with silver peak to connect various branch and campuses that our customers have. And we feel very good about the prospects of silver peak plus Aruba in a context where the enterprise is becoming ever more distributed. So our plan there is to continue the, the growth and taking, share leveraging this unique platform that we have called Aruba central.

And you recently announced a, a partnership with a private company called Pensando. Certainly what what's intriguing is that the pedigree of the, the team there successful one of your competitors, and yet they've aligned with you maybe talk a little bit about how you think about the, the prospects for that. What, what do you, I don't want to make a mountain out of a mole hill, but if there's a mountain there, I want to understand it?

Tarek Robbiati

Traffic between data centers, traffic between branches and data centers. And if you were to consider security throughout the data center, if you were to consider how to reduce east-west traffic, then you have to envisage a different type of solution that makes a data center environment, or the distributed networking architecture more efficient.

And that's our partnership with Pensando do and it's early days yet. But I feel that John Chambers and his team are onto something, and we're very, glad to be invest in, in BEO. We feel that it's not just about the financial investment, it's a strategic Alliance that we have there to attack the problem of this ever growing distributed network architecture.

A and I want to give you a, a chance to talk a little bit about your, JV partnership, H three C, but let any sort of preface this with, with the idea that we probably have people in our audience who are relatively new to HP enterprise and, and, and may not know exactly what we're talking about. And then folks who are probably deep in the weeds and looking for an update status. So how do we, we catch folks up on the importance and, and, and position of H three C, which in the, within the BI.

So HVC is a very important part of our operation. We have substantial government rights over a joint venture in China called HVC for which we own 49% a 49% interest. The rest is owned by an listed company called UN slender who owns 51% of HVC. So if you really want to judge the performance of HVC, it's publicly available for you to see by just looking at the accounts of UN slender, who is listed in, China.

China is the second largest it market the world, but it is the fastest growing market. And many multinationals have attempted to gain a foothold in China. They've got probably a tool hold and they're losing a lot of money out of that little presence that they have. We've been making a substantial amount of money out of our investment in HVC and the value of our stake in continues to recruit.

Last year, we realized $257 million of operating profit booked into our OIE line out of HVC. That is our share, and we collect regular cash dividends backup over here in, in the United States from H we have a put option that expires in May 2022 that we can effectively sell our stake if we wish to do so at 15 times training 12 month earning.

So if you do the simple math, 15 times, times 257, then you realize how much our stake is worth. That 257 is the proportion, obviously of the total earnings of the company. It's the 49% proportion. The business is obviously much, much bigger than that, and it continues to grow. It's a very, very ambitious company. It's extremely position in, China. And we feel that the ourselves benefiting from this very solid performance in our O I E results from, from HVC by way of an update on for those who are following the situation, uni blender is owned by uni group, which is a large conglomerate that was managed by University in China, which is undergoing a recapitalization program.

This recapitalization program is currently underway and well advanced we're monitoring the situation. Every day we're in close contacts and have very good relationships with the administration group of uni group. And we feel that they probably are close to selecting or very close to selecting a final bidder that will effectively reinject a fresh amount of capital in the overall uni group. The crown jewel of uni group is a three C that makes the vast majority of the value of unis blender, and then therefore a uni group apparent of UN blender.

We are working very closely with the bidders as much as we are working with the administrators of the recap of uni group and believe that there are two possible outcomes for us. One is to extend output at a possibly on better terms in the future for the future, or if failing that exercise output on the existing 15 times, multiple based on a training 12 month of economic interest.

So it's only good for us either way you look at it. I'd like it to be the, the better outcome I prefer choice would be to be able to secure a longer relationship in China, be cuz the market continues to grow and strategically it's difficult to get back into China once you've exited it. But so far so good. And we'll keep you up to date about any new development we'll have with respect to our state position and the put option.

Appreciate that. I, I want to touch on a, a free cast, a question before we, we run short on time. You, you did mention the, the forecast for the fiscal year at 1.8 to two, 2 billion in fiscal 22, maybe help us understand what are sort of the, the key sensitivities that could either allow you to, to exceed that range or, or to come short. What, what are you watching the most?

Tarek Robbiati

So these three things execution essentially demand execution on the backlog. Our giving us comfort around our ability to grow operating profit. The second and most important element of free cash growth is reduction in restructuring charges. These have been high for a few years. They're getting lower in 22 and will be quite low in fiscally '22, '23.

So I feel comfortable about it. 1.82 billion gallon in 22, and very confident about our 6.5 to 7 billion free cash-flow cumulative over the next three years within that, you also have a little bit of working capital implications, of course, given what we just spoke about before with respect to inventory, we continue to be building a little bit more of inventory buffering. That would be a bit of an offset to free cash flow in the working capital part of the equation. But we've taken the decision to, to buffer inventory, to gain more control of our supply chain. And so eventually that inventory positions that we'll have will get to unwind, but we're a few quarters away from that.

Great. Well, we're, we're just a bit over time and I, I, I like to close these sessions with an opportunity for you to hammer home. Maybe, maybe a couple key points here as to what do you think is the least appreciated aspect of HPE story in the stock?

Tarek Robbiati

It's been remarkably resilient in financial terms, and we're focusing that business on value share, not market share measured by units. And when you measure us on value share, we, we take a disproportionate portion of the value of the entire industry in our Compute business. That's the second one, the third one that we, we don't get any credit for is our in HVC.

And what I just mentioned to you with respect to that stake, that alone, you do the math 15 times 257 million is fairly straightforward, what this is worth and therefore by consequence what the, the core trading multiple would be. Once you back that out from, from the current rating multiples at which our share price is, is reflecting. We still feel that Aruba has a way to go. Aruba has a lot of potential ahead of it.

And finally I'll finish by saying watch storage. Our storage story is just unfolding and we're very optimistic about it for the future. So these are the five points ARR, and as a service pivot to the strength of Compute, don't underestimate that three HVC Aruba has long ways to go and storage the storage just on holding

Well, that's great. That's perfect. You've written my note for me. So thank you. So to appreciate it, Andy, thank you for joining us as well. So, so with that, this is Simon Leah of Raymond James signing off on our session with HP enterprise. Thanks for joining us.

Thank you, Simon. Thank you for having us have a great day.

