Versarien plc (VRSRF) CEO Neill Ricketts on 2021 Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neill Ricketts – CEO

Mark Whitmore – Investor Relations

Dr. Stephen Hodge – Chief Technology Officer

Christopher Leigh – CFO

Mark Whitmore

I would also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.

Neill Ricketts

Good evening, everybody. And thank you, Mark, for the introduction. I'm joined today by Chris who is going to walk us through the first half interim, the financial details. And then I'm going to be joined by Steve, who's going to specifically talk about the activities in South Korea and what's been going on out there. Obviously, as Mark said, we will be answering some of the questions as we got through the presentation. And any large questions that come in, we'll do our best to answer. But all questions will be answered post-event. Chris, could you lead us through the interim results, please?

Christopher Leigh

Yes, of course. Good evening, everybody. As you are aware, we published the results on Monday and I will just very briefly take you through those results. The first slide that we're going to look at just summarizes those results in the headlines. I think most people would have actually seen them, but just for the sake for those who may not have done, we were pleased to report that the group revenues from continuing operations were up 41%, £3.8 million from £2.7 million the previous period. And we refer to continuing operations here because we have classified the revenues that were from the aluminum business that was basically Cheltenham, which we announced as being discontinued -- as a discontinued activity.

And consequently, in these results they're classifieds as such, which means from an accounting perspective we have to structure the income statement slightly differently from that which we've done previously, bringing the net results of those discontinued activities as one line. Hence the reason that we're referring to continuing operations here. It's worth noticing that any relocation or redundancy costs in relation to that move that classifies the exceptional. And there's a note in the interim statement which details that. Also the ongoing lease costs at Longhope, the broker is similar to that of Cheltenham, but, of course, they provide upgraded facilities and space for expansion.

The revenues that we derive from our Graphene activities were up 166% to £0.93 million and in the comparative period last year they were £0.35 million, and we'll come onto little a bit more analysis of that later on. The adjusted EBITDA which is this probably measure that we use to report for the business on continuing operations have reduced by 37%, so those losses were down by 37% to £0.71 million from £1.16 million in the comparative period. The reported loss for the business as a whole, including discontinued operations, was £3.1 million, Capex £4.34 million in the previous period, and the loss before tax of continuing operations was £2.96 million, going down from £4.3 million in the previous period.

And the balance sheet dated September 30, our cash was up to £3.5 million, compared to £2.4 million the previous period. Just a little bit more about the key points for the revenue. That increasing revenue of £1.1 million came from 2 sources, £0.5 million is from recovery into 2 mature businesses AAC and TC. And you may recall, we now report in 2 business segments. One is Jo businesses, one is technology businesses. And the graphene revenues of £0.9 million that were reported come from 2 sources as well. They are derived from the product sales, £0.3 million comes from product revenues and £0.6 million comes from graphene product development agreement, being the DSTL agreement that we announced back in November 2020.

And it's worth just noting that since we started work on that development agreement for product for the DSTL, the total contract was £1.95 million, which we announced. And total income that we've recognized to date on that project £0.9 million is £0.9 million, so there's still further million pounds to recognize on that particular project. If we look at the cash flow and the balance sheet and we look at the burn rates for H1, the multi burn rate is roughly £0.4 million, and that is made up of the net cash that's used in operations of £1.2 million, the intangibles that we have capitalized for G SCALE, primarily £0.9 million, and then the HP/lease repays we've made at £0.4 million, that comes to a total of £2.5 million.

So for 6 months, roughly, our monthly earn rate is £0.4 million as reported to the first half. If you compare that to the cash and the headroom we've got of £6 million at that same date, we had report -- we reported in the balance sheet that we had bank balances of £3.5 million. We had headroom on our invoice finance facilities that we control down if we wish to of £0.8 million, and we had £1.7 million that was still undrawn from the Innovate UK loan, which is the total of the £5 million less the £3.3 million that we had drawn at the balance sheet date. We also have proceeds from Lanstead, which will be coming in over the next few months until 2022. They're obviously dependent upon the share price.

The first-line state instruments expand in April '22 and the second one in July '22. If we're looking at our monthly burn rate of £0.4 million, our cash strike catering was £6 million for the proceeds from the lens instrument. We can -- I think we can leave you to draw your own conclusions about the level of funding that we actually have. We've also expended £1.1 million in the first period on Skylark equipment, which is a significant amount for us. We should also bear in mind that the Innovate UK is a loan, but that loan does loan does not start to become repayable until 2024, so we are some time away from having to consider the repayments on that particular line. So that's the main part of the numbers. I'll hand you back to Neill to take you through some other things.

Neill Ricketts

Thanks, Chris. In terms of operational highlights, obviously, we announced the investment from Graphene Lab Limited in South Korea just short of £2 million. That includes also a royalty agreement and the trademark agreement. That's part of our strategy moving forward, which is to have these key associations with our customers and our suppliers. In terms of other things that happened, we're now in the process of commissioning the Spanish assets. That's the entire factory that was moved over from Spain in this period, including all of the machinery and the testing equipment, which I will touch on later on when we talk about the expansion at Longhope. And we've -- as Chris said, we've spent £1.1 million on scaling up our processes.

Again, something that we'll talk about a little bit later in the presentation. In terms of things that have happened on the customer side, we are very focused around our textile developments and also our concrete developments. And you'll have seen that we've signed agreements with Crosslate -- Crosslete shall I say, and also Superdry. And I was very fortunate to go with the designers and the senior management to the opening of their new store where we talked about the impact of graphene on their garments moving forward. In terms of other things that are going on within the business, although we're focused on the textiles and the construction, we also have a number of other agreements in place where we're developing through Steve 's team things like materials for the packaging industry, and we're very pleased to be working with some of the largest packaging companies that are out there. So it shows that the business has a huge amount of traction now and is moving forward in a very focused way.

In terms of the post-period highlights, we obviously secured under Steve's leadership, a ground with a number of key partners in terms of developing our Gnanomat technology out of Spain into pseudo capacitors. These are required where we're looking at electrification of transport. I've already talked about Superdry and how we're working with Superdry on multiple projects. And lastly, we managed to sneak into the interims there, a royalty agreement that's been signed with Gerdau, who are one of the largest steel manufacturers, if not the largest steel manufacturer, in Brazil, who have started up a graphene production -- graphene exploitation plant to look at replacing that steel business. And we're working closely with those on a number of projects, but the first one, which has come out as a royalty agreement, is around using our mask predominantly in Latin America, where unfortunately COVID is still very prevalent.

I think that's a great step for the business in terms of getting good data on board and working very closely both at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Center up at Manchester where some of our graphene development happens, but also looking at our global footprint, which now includes South Korea, North America, Europe, the UK, and also Latin America. One of the things that shareholders asked about during the pre -submitted questions was what's happening at Longhope. This is the very latest picture of our Innovation Center which is being constructed at the moment. That's about a 10,000 square-foot facility and includes a state-of-the-art laboratory using some of the equipment that was purchased in Spain.

We'll also be doing our own materials testing. People have asked, what's their main focus of that? Well, it's really about commercial things that customers are not happy being in a more open environment, but it's also about defense and it's about also looking at the next stages of graphene. Making graphene is one thing, but then actually taking that graphene and using it in applications takes an awful lot of expertise and effort. And so this, in my view, will be the way that we take the graphene that's produced in Longhope and then feed it into customer applications. How do we get it into a bigger variety of materials as the business continues to expand. Within the Longhope facility, we've actually moved our graphene production from about a 2,000 square foot footprint up to about an 18,000 square foot footprint.

And that includes the 17 innovation area where our robot will be based. Unfortunately there's been a little bit of a delay due to supplier issues and getting the machine from Europe. We're still anticipating that we'll have that in place and we'll be commissioning it over the Christmas period and the New Year. We already have some work to do, and we'll be learning how to use that machine, developing this brand new technique. And if we get time towards the end of this presentation, we'll run the full video that we showed last time just to give you an indication of the capability of that machine. At Longhope, we've increased our ink production, as Chris said, the ink used in not only our textiles but our construction. We use graphene nanoplatelets also in construction and we've increased the capacity using the Spanish assets.

That's in the process of commissioning as I said last time. We've got the first machine setup and we're now doing the electrical installation and the control systems setup so that we can meet the UK regulations there as well. We're increasing the ability for us to be able to test the materials that we are producing and we're looking at a range of standard materials utilizing the graphene reinforcement. But we are also increasing this research area. The slab itself will have a brand new product in it in terms of recycle polypropylene fibers which have been reinforced with graphene as well. So this will be a real place to be able to demonstrate. And hopefully, COVID permitting, we'll be able to invite shareholders along to see some of these facilities.

Shareholders that are invited, in fact, any visitor who comes to this site will require an NDA. And obviously, we're trying to keep all of our information as confidential as possible, so access is really quite limited. But we do hope to hold some events so that shareholders can get to touch and feel the facility and get an idea of how that has expanded, as I said, from 2,000 square foot to almost 28,000 square foot. Just kept my breath slightly. Moving on, I'm going to pass it over now to Steve. Steve is down in Cambridge and has recently been to South Korea, and he's going to give you an update as to what's been going on in South Korea. Steve, can you take over now?

Dr. Stephen Hodge

Thanks, Neill. And annyeonghaseyo to everybody; that's hello in Korean. So as Neill mentioned, just to give an overview. It has almost been 1 year now since the acquisition of assets from Hanwha Techwin. So just to go through the history of where it all started, and so, Samsung Techwin back in 2009 they initiated the graphene business under their semiconductor parts operation department. They worked on predominantly 3 national projects, one with the Ministry of Trades, Industry, and Energy, MOTIE; and others with the MSIT, that's the Ministry of Science and ICT; and those amounted to around £24 million.

And the main goals there were to achieve quite large-scale growth of single layer graphene via the chemical vapor deposition, CVD approach. Lots of effort and activity we're going towards development of graphene in different applications, particularly those that will rely on roll-to-roll very high throughput manufacturing. So a lot of work has been done on looking at the replacement or substitution of Indium Tin Oxides that we find in most of our displays and devices. And so also along those lines, systems were built capable of producing around 1.6 meter by 90 centimeter scale graphene.

That was followed by a takeover by Hanwha Techwin in 2015, who then launched further projects with MSIT and those were looking to develop new equipment for testing and characterizing graphene in a non-destructive way. Many of the techniques that we have to use for characterizing graphenene can be destructive but, obviously, there's quite a lot of interest in once we've made large-scale samples, how to put those into an application and analyze the quality without destroying those. There's several pieces of inspection equipment which have now been transferred over to this area in Korea and 2 of the previous ongoing projects were then completed during that phase as well, between 2015 and 2020. Obviously, the discussions with Hanwha Techwin have taken many months during 2020.

And I'll go through what's been happening since then. On to the next slide. Our story didn't start there. We date back to around 2017 when Neill first went out to Japan and Korea as part of a Megatech trade mission. That was a UKTI led mission. And that was when we first met Matt Walker, a part of DIT, Department of International Trade. And then in the subsequent years, in June and September 2018, Neill again visited Korea. We were also involved in Innovate UK, Global Business Innovation program, GBIP, focused on advanced materials, and again, that led to new collaborations and partnerships in South Korea.

In October 2018, we appointed Rachel Kim as our Korean representative, who's still with the business. And in those years leading up to the first discussions, myself and Matt Walker again, since he joined the business, we visited to again build networks, build collaborations, and that was all supported by Rachel Kim. So probably June last year was the time where we started and we heard about the opportunity to acquire the graphene business from Hanwha Techwin, so obviously, there were several months there of discussions, assessing the IP, due diligence, and negotiations, all with COVID going on in the background.

And then it wasn't until December 2020 that we finally acquired the assets and the IP from Hanwha Aerospace. That was a busy year last year. And this acquisition, as we presented before, this covers more than 100 patents across 29 different families with protection in many parts of the world. And that's covering everything from the process equipment, recipes, and graphene growth recipe, manufacturing methods. Obviously, before we even start the graphene growth, we need to use a metal substrate.

And also those substrates, depending on their cleanliness and the quality and the size of the metallic crystals, that really affects the graphene growth. So there's lots of know-how and IP based on what we do to that metal before it even goes in the furnace, before we even switch on the machines. Once we actually make the single layer graphene, lots of things you can do after the process because naturally once its exposed to the environment it's picked up certain molecules. It can have what we call doping. It can be p-doped or n-doped and that might then affect the final application that you're trying to develop. So there's lots of things post-treatment wise. You can add certain chemicals to the graphene surface to get electrons to either move into graphene or move out of graphene so that you can start from a clean platform.

Obviously, we're growing on a metal and that -- the graphene, if you want to make a semiconductor device, that has to be transferred. One of the key processes is looking at how we can get rid of that metal, and so there's a range of both wet chemical processes and also dry processes to get the graphene from the copper or metal onto the substrate of your choice, whether that's plastic, that's glass, or could even be a textile substrate. Lots of IP. There is also in that metal removal and that starts the chemical process, and also looking at -- and electronic devices. And so several application IP there that we can look to harness.

So moving on to the next slide. This is really the story of the last year. So month-by-month, once we did the acquisition last December, the first few months were looking for a new facility for all of the equipment and looking for strategic partners out in South Korea. So that took about 3 months. We were searching different provinces in South Korea, looking and making sure that we fit in with all of the local environmental policies, and 3 months later and following strategic investment from GrapheneLab in Korea, we moved into a new facility in May. I'll go on to the next slide where that's based. May was the month where the big move happened, moving everything from Hanwha to the new Versarien Korea premises.

And then subsequent months June, July, fitting out the labs, installing, commissioning equipment, repairing some parts, hiring new staff, so we've had new technical business development staff join the Company and they've moved across from Hanwha Techwin. They've got all of that know-how and expertise that was critical to continuing the business. In August and September, we were involved in a Korean news program, YTN, one of their most famous news channels. And that was with myself and Matt Walker taking part from the UK.

And then probably and quicker than I'd expected, we were producing first samples by October. So first quite good quality, single-layer graphene samples. And then obviously we've made it to continue optimizing and improve that process, not just the graphene growth but the transfer processes as well. So I visited beginning of November for around 10 days and that was a great opportunity to meet the new staff, to look at what progress has been made, meet GrapheneLab. Obviously as our strategic partner, we want to have a very good relationship, very strong collaboration. And also had the opportunity to go and visit several academic institutes, meet other commercial partners that we want to work with and also sign some collaboration agreements. While I was there, we also installed a class 1,000 cleanroom, and that basically means we have a very low number of particles of dust and contamination in the room, so that will enable us to provide even high quality graphene materials. And then end of November, we've even seen our first sales of CVD graphene materials, so that's a huge step. And now, we're looking to really create high-quality data sheets that we can supply to the market and provide samples to both academic and commercial partners.

Here's a map of South Korea. So the orange point is our new location. We're in the Gyeonggi Province. That's just south of the center of Seoul. We're about 1 hour south of Gangnam. We're about 1-1/2 hours from Incheon Airport, and about 30 minutes south of where Hanwha Techwin were formerly based. That's in a city called Seongnam. So it's quite a convenient location, good for getting around Korea, and as I say, traveling to and from the city center or outerlying areas. Quite a lot of areas around -- we're based in a place called Hwaseong - si, and there's lots of other industrial cities around the area, so it's a very good location. And from here, one hour in the south, a city called Daejeon. Many, many large companies and academic institutes are based in that city as well. We're quite well placed at the moment. A couple of pictures of the building, you may have seen some of these before.

And some photos here, we've posted some of these on Twitter. Unfortunately, I can't have the videos for you today. But you may have seen me posting some images and videos of machinery being moved from a basement level building up and onto these large vehicles. And also another piece of kit that required actually shutting down one of the highways in South Korea was the installation of the scrubber. So that's starts a piece of equipment which sits outside the building, which is taking all of the extracts from our processing, cleaning it and then emitting cleaner air. So plenty going on. Here's a few snapshots from our YTN TV news channel with myself.

As I said, due to COVID we weren't able to travel at that time, but we were able to film and this is Mr. Kohn (ph ) who's CTO of GrapheneLab s, and we have quite frequent get - togethers to again discuss collaborations and to discuss what the future holds. Here's a few pictures of the [Indiscernible ]. So I mentioned we've recently had a class 1,000 room installed, so the square room in the background, we probably won't show you inside that, but that's where the graphene is being synthesized and that's where we do some of the other processes called lamination, transfer, and stacking. The rest of the room is hosting quite a lot of chemical testing and graphene characterization. So measuring electronic properties, measuring things like the environmental tolerance of the graphene that's produced.

There is a room in the back, which I will show a picture of in a second, which is another characterization suite. Off the page to the right-hand side, we actually have a white chemical etching system. As I mentioned, there's 2 ways to remove copper from the process, and that can be through a chemical dissolution. And so there's different systems here for doing on a batch. On the left-hand side is a batch scale and on the right-hand side, he's doing more roll-to-roll processing, so you can do much larger scale at higher throughput. Here's a final snapshot of the characterization lab.

Not everything here, but just so you can see a roll spectrometer on the left. We have a scanning electron microscope in the center, and that has other X-ray characterization capabilities for elemental analysis and things like that. Yeah, very well towed up now is the tows which also can help support activities in the UK because there's equipment there that we don't have in the UK. Here are some of the first samples that we eventually sold. A customer wanting 4-inch squares of graphene on different substrates. Eventually, we've supplied it with what we call a thermal release film.

This means you can transfer the graphene from that copper using a thermal release tape. And so it's a dry process. It doesn't involve any chemistry. What we also do, we're growing the graphene as a single atomic -- single layer of atoms, but then we can actually stack this up. And we do that stacking these layers one-by-one. because for certain applications you might need a lower heat resistance. So you want something that has a bit more conductivity and obviously, still is optically transparent. We have a lot of expertise in not just the growth but also the stacking and transfer process which is crucial to many of the applications being developed. That's me in the lab with one of our technical guys, and again, one on the right hand side's signing a collaboration agreement with one of our partners, SD Lab.

And so that again is possibly more focused for the UK business, but would involve technology from this area in Korea. So SD Lab are developing novel antimicrobial devices and coatings that will sit nicely alongside our existing technology developed with Gnanomat. So that should be a good collaboration, and there's further potential there to work on different kinds of sensor to detect anti-microbial species, which will go alongside some of their intended products. So that's really exciting. And I think one of the questions on the channel was is Korea just going to be focusing on CVD graphene and the answer is no.

Definitely not because, obviously, we want to further establish and push what we're doing in the UK out into Asia. Although, predominantly, the focus will be on manufacturing CVD graphene for sale. We need to develop further academic and commercial opportunities. And also, we can now support those CVD activities in the UK, Europe, and the U.S., and other parts where Versarien already has a footprint. Of course, key to this is forming that strong relationship with Graphene Lab who are strategic investors. With them, we're looking to develop commercial sensors and other optoelectronic devices and also work alongside, potentially, some national projects that are key to South Korea.

But, yeah, absolutely looking to further extend the nanoplatelets and other products that we're producing in the UK, Nanene, GMP -HP materials, the GP500, which is a material produced from the Spanish assets that Neill talked about. Hexatane is still being produced and we're looking to develop new applications with a hexagonal boron nitride. The GRAPHINKS, again, a lot of scale-up going on in Longhope at the moment. And I call on G&A expert in the nanomat materials which are quite a wide portfolio at the moment. And then, of course, the Product 17 polygrain graphene, we're hoping to push these out into South Korea as soon as we can. I think that's it for me. Neill, I'll pass back to yourself to finish up

Neill Ricketts

Yeah. Just going back to the last slide actually, Steve. We've already started that -- those conversations with standard range of products and processes. So that's something that we're continuing to brief our people on. Last slide of the presentation is really about our environmental statement, which is we believe that Versarien is in a unique position to deliver substantial environmental gains by using the key technologies that we've developed. If we look at concrete, we know that we could reduce the environmental impact by up to 30%, which is obviously very topical at the moment.

That's not the only thing that Versarien could affect. Things like light-weighting in the automotive and aerospace applications, and Steve 's teams still continue to work on the European graphene flagship project where we're looking at key components for the aerospace industry to change the way they do things, a really disruptive technology. But we're also looking at advanced building materials. We're looking at recycling bioplastics.

And so pretty much everything that we're involved in, including energy, has been that someone talked about in the questions and answers that have been going on at the moment, they all have a massive impact in the way that the environment is currently being looked at, so very topical. That concludes the presentation, but we've got some questions here and it'd be interesting to go through some of the questions.



That's great, Neill. Ladies and gentlemen, please do continue to submit your questions using the Q&A on the right-hand corner of your screen. But I just want the guys to take a few moments to review the investor questions submitted during today's meeting.

Neill, not a lot of time to look at those questions, but I guess you've had a bit of time throughout the presentation. If I may, can I just hand back to you to read out the questions where you think it's appropriate to give responses to? And obviously, as you previously mentioned, that the Q&A that was pre -submitted, obviously, that you'll have a chance to review that and put some responses to that as well. So if I may just hand back to you just to read out the questions, that'd be great.

Neill Ricketts

Thank you very much, Mark. We've tried to answer as many of the pre -submitted ones as we can as we go through the presentation but what we'll do is, we'll do our best to answer all of those. There were a few questions about gross margin and about forward-looking statements and stuff like that. That's not really our job in this presentation. Those kind of things will be covered by certain research notes.

We can look forward to getting some coverage there and that should answer some of those questions. Steve, Mike had a specific question about the South Korean facility and whether that's currently set up to do samples or does it need to be scaled up? My response would be we're always in the process of scaling up but there's always a need to get bigger, to look at more available markets, but what's your view, Steve?

Dr. Stephen Hodge

Yeah, it's very application dependent. If you're wanting to go into the display market, you obviously need to make graphene as big as possible and as high throughput as possible. However, there's tons of applications. If you want to make a sensor, you can make thousands of sensors with just like 1 centimeter square of material. So it really depends on application, but we have everything in place to be able to make graphene useful in a range of applications. We will obviously need to work with other partners.

We need to find other because we will not be able to do everything. We will not be able to make a final product. And also, for example, working on things like bio-sensing. We need to work with some of the partners that actually have some of that expertise that they can bring to us, and so we've got everything we need to develop prototypes and other -- yeah, for a number of different applications. I don't know if you want anything else there, Neill.

Neill Ricketts

No, that's fine. Thanks, Steve. Hopefully, that answers your question, Mike. Ken asked about initiatives in the field of batteries. Obviously that's covered by our European subsidiary Gnanomat, where we have a majority stake there. They're looking at using the graphene that we produce and that's how we came to know about the Spanish assets, and then functionalizing those, and modifying those graphene materials suitable for pseudo capacitors and battery materials.

And they've been involved in quite a few projects now. There still was no sale at the time of acquisition at a very early stage. But obviously, that's a big market to be involved in and one that we look forward to seeing quite a lot of progress in. Yes, we are involved in the field of energy, I would say, and that's going to become more relevant as we see the environmental factors change. In terms of specifics around where the CVD was sold, well, we're not going to tell you that unfortunately, because that will let our competitors know exactly where to go hunting.

But Jane asked, was that supply headed to South Korea? And I believe it was supplied into South Korea. What we see is that we're using the global footprint. So the materials that we are producing in the UK, we can sell those in South Korea and vice versa. The materials that are produced in South Korea, we can then start to sell those in the UK. Steve mentioned that there's some constraints around that in terms of this isn't a massive factory, but it is enough to be able to satisfy our demands at the moment. We're not looking at substantial amounts of capital equipment in the year either. I wouldn't discount the need if it was driven by a commercial decision, but as it stands, now that we've scaled our main primary processes, and now it's time to look for the commercial draw that's needed there.

So let's get that all our equipment commissioned and setup, and then produce the sales from that equipment before we look to file. There was a question, a pre -submitted question actually, which is quite interesting, which is do you see what's your business model around the production of graphene, and I think that at the moment we would look towards following both. So we wouldn't discount centralized Giga-type factories but we also wouldn't discount a distributed model where it makes sense. For instance, if you've got a concrete manufacturer, then it makes sense to have a graphene manufacturing plant very close to that to cut the logistics of the environmental impact of producing graphene to the very minimal it can be.

Martin has just asked a question now about the Green Mark and I think, yes, we have talked about that. We've not [Indiscernible] it yet, but it would be part of our environmental push to look at the Green Mark and other environmental changes and accreditations. Paul Denney, who is working on a lot of our G SCALE projects, is our Head of Sustainability. And that's part of his role to look at our sustainability policies and to make sure that we're minimizing the impact, not only of our factories, but also working with our customers to minimize the CO2 impact of their processes as well. There was a question about why Samsung and Hanwha relinquished their patents and equipment.

Well, you'll have seen that roughly £24 million was -- or $24 million, I think, was actually put into the business through national projects and in investment. The business of Techwin was sold to Hanwha and that included the graphene assets as part of a corporate deal in South Korea. And then subsequently, Hanwha are not in the business of developing graphene, so we have the opportunity to buy those assets and to take on that development for them. That's my understanding, but you're never quite sure in these corporate transactions what the main driver is. There's such questions coming in now. So it's technical financial questions which we'll refer to after the meeting. There's some questions about Superdry.

I hope I answered some of those. We're not going to get graphene into every product unfortunately, because there are price points and benefit analysis needs to be done, but we are working with Superdry on a large number of projects. Well, I could say that to be large number of projects, is definitely challenging for the team as it stands at the moment, and they cover a wide variety of different products. Obviously, we can't say too much because that's a commercial engagement, and I see that as being key to our development in the textile industry. The Superdry are not the only people that we're working with, we're working with a number of other people that we've talked about already. We're not going to talk about our competitors. What our competitors do is up to them. We're focused on what Versarien is doing. We have a very strong strategy. Really looking forward to Diane joining us as the new Chairperson in January.

She comes from a background of taking a business very similar to ours in terms of its size through to a exchange listing and being involved in that whole scale -up. I've worked with Diane and known Diane for a while. I like the way that she works. She's very challenging as the Chairperson, she's very good at corporate governance. And for me, it's about not only exploiting her relationships and her experience, but -- for the good of the Company, but also learning from some of the mistakes and looking and reflecting on how we can do things within the Company much better. And Diane is very good at that. She comes from an operational back-end where the business had to scale very quickly and I think that experience will be absolutely key to us. There's lots of questions about forward-looking statements and things like that. We can't answer those unfortunately, but we will, as I said before, take those up with various bits of research that we're doing. I'm trying to look at the questions as I'm talking as well.

Dr. Stephen Hodge

I think also worth pointing out that a lot of these technical questions maybe there's answers in our previous presentation given last month on this platform.

Neill Ricketts

Yes, exactly Steve. And this is a quarterly update. It is very close to the previous one because the previous one was rescheduled, and we hope to have another one of these in the next 3 months, so that we can keep our shareholders up-to - date with what's happening and that's also an opportunity to Steve to ask as many questions as you can. Looking through if there's anything here. Do we have any -- Brian, looks like he's been busy in the U.S., which is true. We've got a number of good opportunities in the U.S.Have you got plans for a manufacturing base?

Well, that will come on the back of commercial success if it's relevant. That's one that we're keeping a watchful eye on. At the moment, we're quite able to supply that from the UK. Did Versarien supply the graphene that went into -- there's actually 7 kilometers of the A1M? Yes, we did. That was in the public domain. Any news on the university trials in terms of textiles? Yes. Myself and Bobby sat through a presentation a few weeks ago about the test results. Very, very good news, as far as I'm concerned. That is forming the basis of not only the graphene website, but also -- which bob is working on at the moment, but also a white paper which I'm hoping Steve will be working on as well.

How far are we away from making any decisions? We're, at the moment, demonstrating our technology to a range of customers, so that's not a decision that we need to make in the immediate future. God, there's lots of questions here now. I wish you'd asked them a little bit earlier. Do we have a sufficient production capacity? I think I mentioned that earlier. As it stands at the moment, yes, we've got plenty of capacity for what we have currently planned, although we've don't -- we're constantly monitoring that. Large companies, they take a long time, unfortunately, to move, and sometimes it's much better to look at smaller ones. We've got a question here. This is one for you, Chris. How much of the loan is due in 2024? I think it's a scheduled payment that goes on for -- it's what we would classify as relatively soft loan.

Christopher Leigh

Yes, I think we said back when we issued the RNS, we gave the details of that, which was it's repayable quarterly over 3 years, and so -- and that's the capital. We're already paying interest on this as well. So, yes, we've put all in the RNS.

Neill Ricketts

There's a question here from Andy. Did you enjoy Puzzle X in the panel you were on? Yes, I did enjoy Puzzle X. It gave me a great opportunity to sit down with Jose Antonio, who came as part of the Spanish assets, and Roberto to talk about our plans for Versarien in Europe. We were hedging our bets over Brexit when we set up Versarien in Europe. But I'm pleased to say that Jose Antonio is now part of our team and I wanted him when we were first talking to the guys in Spain, so that's a great result for the Company. He's also part of our business development team.

Someone asked, do we have an international footprint? Well, we have guys in South Korea, we have people in Europe, and we have people in the UK. Obviously, Brian out in the U.S. as well. Do we have any thoughts about future takeovers? Well, that's always an interesting thing. We always keep an eye out on what's happening. We're monitoring the competitive environment in which we work. We've seen a lot of people fall by the wayside, we've seen some new entrants, and we keep our eye and we support as many people as possible. The reason that we support them is that it's very important for the industry to have options.

If you have a monopoly, it's very, very difficult for large companies to actually build a competitive supply chain. I actually look forward to having good competitors in the market because it drives development and it keeps everybody honest. And then we have a situation where we're seeing consolidation in the market. Yeah, we do keep an eye out on all of our competitors and I'm sure that there'll be opportunities in the future. We also look for acquisitions, as we've always stated, where they can advance the adoption of our technology. Looking for people both behind us in terms of our supply chain, but also in front of us. That's an activity that keeps both myself and Chris busy. Unfortunately, you have to kiss a -- there's no average, you have to kiss a lot of frogs until you find a prince. Well, acquisitions, there's no truer statement there, unfortunately. Okay. I'm running out of steam here.

There's a question, Mark, about how advanced the commissioning of the new 100 ton equipment is, that's advancing well. The mechanical side of the first machine is now complete and as I said earlier, we're looking at the control systems because it came from Europe and we need to get that compliant with the UK. And we're in the process of making some minor changes to the control system there to accommodate that. In terms of communication, we're trying to communicate as much as we can. Unfortunately, myself, Chris and Steve are actively involved in the business as well so that limits the amount of communications. Sometimes we can do.

We work quite long hours, but we try to keep the businesses or the channel business informed as possible for every channel we can. So that includes podcast, that includes social media where we have a very tight policy. And also, it goes like this. We do like doing events with shareholders so they can get to see the business and hold the directors accountable. So as far as I'm concerned, that's an important thing for us to do. Good, I think that's just about us, Mark. Looking at any of your questions that we may be able to answer, some of these we may have to answer after the meeting unfortunately, but we'll do our best to answer every question you have.

Mark Whitmore

That's absolutely no problem at all, Neill, and thank you very much indeed to all those investors that have taken the time to submit questions today.

Neill Ricketts

Yeah. I think the first thing is, thank you for all your support, thank you for all your questions. And it falls on the management team to wish you all the very best of season's greetings. It's the -- it's been a very trying time for anybody that's been involved in business over the last 2 years, but we've seen a huge amount of progress in the business, not least their production capacity, but also from Steve 's team on the technical side. I'd like to thank all of our employees who have gone the extra mile in some very, very difficult conditions. And I'd also like to thank the directors for all of their efforts as well. And that's all for me, Mark.

Mark Whitmore

That's great, Neill. Chris, Steve, thank you once again for taking investors this evening.

