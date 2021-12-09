Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment

The last week for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw the company's common shares make a move to the downside on the back of an emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. For a brief moment, the market went back to March of 2020, pricing in new stay-at-home orders and a loss of general consumer confidence. For long-time EPR Properties shareholders, this might have felt like deja vu. An unnecessary discounting of a company that has built its revenue on the experience economy. From theatres and ski resorts to entertainment centers like Topgolf and amusement parks.

While this recent share price weakness is not all comparable to the March 2020 fall where EPR was cut by more than 80% from its 52-week high, it embodied the same sentiment. Dip buying has also meant the stock price only declined to as far as $43.64, since recovering but still below $50.

Data by YCharts

While questions linger on just how much of a threat the new COVID-19 variant poses to the US recovery as vaccine developers race to test the efficacy of their current vaccines, EPR continues to deliver a strong recovery from the pandemic. The company is a unique REIT with a history of outperformance that genuinely stands to somewhat benefit from the post-pandemic world. Hence, I remained enthusiastically bullish on EPR even after closing out my cash-secured puts earlier this year. I took this recent dip as an opportunity to accumulate shares in the company for a long-term hold.

The severity of the new variant will set the tone of what is to come as we enter winter and the new year. The evidence so far has been positive. Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly provided clarity on this, stating that of the 300 cases that have now been diagnosed in many countries, all have been very mild or had no symptoms at all. This was collaborated by Israel's Health Chief Nitzan Horowitz, who stated that people who have had a booster jab or were recently double vaccinated should be protected from the new Omicron variant.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) have also come out to say that three vaccine doses neutralize Omicron. This places weight behind the ongoing booster program and its importance in neutralizing future waves and protecting lives.

Improving Fundamentals Set EPR Up For A Strong 2022

EPR's investors care about three main figures; the collection rate, funds from operations, and the monthly dividend payout. All these saw a material improvement when the company reported its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings.

At 90% of contractual cash revenue, the company's collection rate came in better than its own expectations. Total revenue during the quarter at $139.6 million was a 118.6% year-over-year increase and a beat of $13.92 million on consensus estimates. This was also 82.6% of its pre-covid revenue in the comparable quarter in 2019.

Revenue during this quarter was boosted by the improved fundamentals of its tenants, this meant the company was able to collect $11.3 million of deferred rent and interest as well as $5.3 million on a previously reserved note receivable. The company's adjusted FFO per common share at $0.86, was a $0.03 beat of consensus estimates. This provided momentum for the company to revise upwards its guidance for the full year to $2.95-3.01, from $2.76-2.86.

The company also kept its dividend for the month steady at $0.25 per share, hence, the current annual yield with its stock price at $48.11 stands at 6.30%. This is robust and healthy and likely stands to increase next year as collection rates climb further and the company deploys its balance sheet for accretive acquisitions. EPR ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position with cash on hand at $144.4 million and no borrowings on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. Post-period end the company was able to issue $400M of 3.60% Senior Notes due 2031. This was a record low coupon for the company, highlighting lenders' confidence in its future financial stability and prospects.

Hell Is Likely Not Coming With The New Variant

I closed my large CSP position in EPR Properties earlier this year after more than a year of holding through the pandemic. The company had then crossed the $50 strike price and I took the profit. The recent dip has provided an immense opportunity to take a long-term equity position in EPR.

The most pertinent risk now facing EPR is if the bears are right and that fears over the new variant prove to be true. This would see renewed restrictions likely implemented before the end of winter. We will all have to wait for more concrete scientific tests results to come out towards the end of the month, but as stated, all the current evidence is trending positive. I will likely continue to add on any weakness throughout this month and would recommend EPR as a buy.