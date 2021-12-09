Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) is a UK-headquartered business in the Industrials industry. After selling its UK business Wolseley at the start of this year, all of the FTSE 100 group's revenues come from North America. Ferguson listed on the NYSE after US hedge fund and activist investor Trian Partners, run by billionaire entrepreneur Nelson Peltz, pushed the company for a US listing to boost the multiple of the company as at that time the majority of revenues came from North America.

The company for now maintains its London listing and its NYSE listing is in ADR format. The company describes itself as a leading value-added distributor in North America, providing products, expertise and solutions to make customers' projects better. From underground infrastructure to plumbing, appliances, lighting, HVAC, commercial mechanical and more, Ferguson simplifies the life of the project.

The company is still undervalued in my opinion. The plumbing and heating products specialist now makes almost all its money in the US. It should have a valuation in line with US peers, not UK peers.

Recent Q1 results showed rising housebuilding activity, a booming home repairs, maintenance and improvement market and a rebound in commercial construction activity. All these factors have accelerated revenue growth.

Organic sales were 24.5% higher in Q1, up from 23.6% in the prior three months and ahead of the 20% forecast by analysts. This rate of growth is expected to continue during Q2, and management's full-year expectations have increased despite the fact that gains should slow later this year.

Ferguson makes more than half its revenue in the US and a strong housing market should support demand for its products. Even if interest rates rise, it's likely they will rise slowly and real interest rates will still be low, so mortgages will still be cheap compared to history.

Ferguson has built a competitive advantage over the years through increasing its scale driven by a stream of bolt-on deals. It has become dominant in several distribution markets and has strengthened agreements with suppliers which helps the business navigate supply chain disruptions, winning market share from smaller distributors that have been left with inventory shortages. In my opinion, the huge size of the American housing and construction sectors means even the largest players don't have to fight too hard on pricing in order to secure a larger market share.

Increasing input costs have not been a problem, in fact they have helped revenues as Ferguson is able to pass on higher raw material and freight costs to customers. Average price inflation was in the low teens during Q1, from 8% in the three months to July. This increased operating margins to 10.9%, from 8.4% in the same period last year.

A weakening in construction demand is an obvious risk for industrial suppliers like Ferguson. But Ferguson learnt its lesson about the risk of carrying high leverage when the economy takes a dive in the last crisis. At the start of 2009, net debt stood at £2.5 billion, up to 3.1x adjusted EBITDA, as demand for building materials sank during the global financial crisis. That forced the group to launch a £1 billion capital raise through a rights issue and share placing and brutal cost cutting measures.

Fast forward to day, and at the end of October this year, net debt stood at just £1.4 billion, or 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, so the group has capacity for capex and M&A.

A key catalyst for the company's valuation however is happening in the Spring when shareholders vote on moving the group's main listing from London to New York. Now that there are more US shareholders than UK shareholders on the firm's share register, this vote is likely to get passed. Ferguson will lose its FTSE 100 status but would become eligible for US indexes.

This move has been well prepared for when in 2017 the group switched its financial reporting into dollars and activist Trian Partners has been instrumental in pressuring the company to take advantage in the valuation arbitrage. Trian's presentation to the Sohn Conference can be found here.

Once the primary listing has completed, NYSE shares will likely gain more liquidity. Also, Ferguson's current valuation of forward P/E at 20x which looks rich compared to UK stock market "peers" will look cheap compared to more realistic US listed peers in the US Specialty Distribution sector.

The sale of Wolseley was the penultimate step, the moving of the primary listing to NYSE is the final step. The inefficiencies in global markets through segmentation of different investor bases limits the valuation gap to be arbitraged away, but post the shareholder vote on the listing, greater liquidity in Ferguson's NYSE stock should result in the rerating of its multiples.

It's just a matter of patience. Meanwhile Ferguson's underlying performance shown by growing its market share and growing earnings gives us the fundamental confidence to hold the stock.