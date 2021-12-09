Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I still rate Zoom Video Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) as a Hold. My previous article on ZM highlighting expectations of the company's slower growth in the later part of this year was published on June 17, 2021. The current article shine the spotlight on Zoom's most recent Q3 FY 2022 (YE January 31) earnings and discusses whether this changes my views of the company.

After the company's recent earnings, investors need to consider two key factors. Firstly, Zoom's increase in its larger client base (more than $100,000 in sales every year) might be able to partially offset the slowdown in the smaller customer (less than 10 staff) segment's growth. Secondly, new products, which currently do not account for more than 10% of ZM's revenue on a stand-alone basis, do have the potential to surprise on the upside in the future considering recent growth momentum. For example, Zoom Phone has increased its sales by over +100% YoY in Q3 FY 2022.

In other words, although it is a given that Zoom's revenue growth going forward will not be as strong as it was in fiscal 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, ZM's sustainable top line expansion rate on a normalized basis post-pandemic might still be rather decent (i.e. high-teens percentage level) which could help to support its current valuations. As such, I maintain my Hold investment rating for Zoom.

Zoom Stock Earnings

In my prior June 2021 article, I stressed that "Zoom stock is not a good Buy for me now, as its rich valuations are not aligned with the company's slower pace of growth going forward." My views have been validated by ZM's valuation multiple compression in the past couple of months, and the company's recent quarterly earnings which point to a slowdown.

ZM's consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples has de-rated from 83.5 times as of June 17, 2021 (date of my prior article) to 42.8 times as of December 6, 2021. Notably, Zoom's share price has declined by -23% from $242.28 as of November 22, 2021 to $185.84 as of December 6, 2021 following its Q3 FY 2022 earnings announcement.

Zoom's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share on a diluted basis increased by +12% YoY to $1.11 in Q3 FY 2022, which represented a significant deceleration as compared to its Q2 FY 2022 YoY bottom line growth of +48%. Furthermore, ZM's third-quarter earnings per share only exceeded the market consensus' forecast by a mere +1.4%, which was the least impressive earnings beat in recent quarters, as per the chart below.

Zoom's Historical Earnings Beat

Source: Seeking Alpha's Earnings Surprise Page For ZM

ZM's top line increased by only +3% QoQ to $1,050.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. In YoY terms, Zoom's revenue growth slowed from +191% and +54% for Q1 FY 2022 and Q2 FY 2022, respectively to +35% in the most recent quarter.

I cautioned in my earlier June 17, 2021 article for ZM that "a higher-than-expected churn rate for Zoom's customer segment with less than 10 staff is a key downside risk", and the high churn rate in this client segment (which the company also refers to as its "online business") was indeed a major reason for the company's lackluster QoQ revenue growth and the narrow earnings beat in Q3. Zoom's revenue contribution from customers with under 10 employees as a proportion of its total revenue decreased from 36% in Q2 FY 2022 to 34% in Q3 FY 2022 as per its recent quarterly results presentation. Based on my estimates, the revenue derived from this particular client segment declined -3% QoQ in the recent quarter for Zoom, as compared to the company's +3% QoQ growth in total revenue.

At the company's Q3 FY 2022 earnings briefing, ZM acknowledged that its "online business will be a headwind in the coming quarters as smaller customers and consumers adapt to the evolving environment." Specifically, Zoom disclosed that "many of them (smaller customers, clients with fewer than 10 employees and consumers) are still on monthly contracts (as opposed to annual agreements for larger clients)" and are still "figuring out how the future of work is going to be for them individually."

But Zoom's Q4 FY 2022 and FY 2022 management guidance is not as bad as feared, which I detail in the subsequent section.

Zoom Stock Forecast

Zoom outlined the company's expectations for the next quarter and the current fiscal year as part of its Q3 FY 2022 results release. The company's management guidance points to a +19% YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY 2022 and a +54% top line expansion for full-year fiscal 2022. In comparison, ZM's revenue increased by +35% YoY and +326% for Q3 FY 2022 and FY 2021, respectively.

ZM's Guidance For The Company's Expected Performance In Q4 FY 2022 And FY 2022

Source: Zoom's Recent Quarterly Results Presentation Slides

I view this as a mixed set of management guidance.

The slowdown in top line expansion for ZM in Q4 FY 2022 and full-year fiscal 2022 was not unexpected, given the high base in FY 2021 and the inevitable normalization of demand for the company's products as the economy reopens.

On the flip side, Zoom's management guidance with regards to a +19% YoY top line increase in Q4 FY 2022 has set the base for expectations of how the company's future growth trajectory will look. As per the chart below, Wall Street analysts are forecasting that Zoom will achieve revenue growth rates at the high-teens percentage level for fiscal 2023 and 2024, which is just slightly lower than what ZM is expected to achieve in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

Market Consensus' Revenue Growth Forecasts For Zoom

Source: Seeking Alpha's Earnings Estimates Page For ZM

I think the high-teens revenue growth expectations for Zoom going forward are realistic for two key reasons.

Firstly, although Zoom is still facing a high churn rate in its online business or small client segment, the company is pivoting towards larger customers to offset this persistent headwind. As per the company's Q3 FY 2022 results presentation slides, ZM's number of "customers contributing >$100k in trailing 12-months revenue" expanded by +10% QoQ from 2,278 in Q2 FY 2022 to 2,507 in the most recent quarter.

Secondly, new products and services could be a boost to ZM's intermediate term growth prospects. At its recent Q3 earnings call, Zoom disclosed that revenue contribution from its other businesses, apart from the core Meetings segment, is now "greater than 10%", although "on an individual basis, not any of them is greater than 10% at this point."

In my previous June 17, 2021 article, I mentioned that "I am positive on Zoom Phone becoming a key growth driver for the company in time to come." ZM revealed in its Q3 FY 2022 results presentation slides that Zoom Phone sales more than doubled YoY in the recent quarter. I expect Zoom Phone's sales contribution to exceed 10% within the next two years, which will help to support the company's high-teen revenue growth expectations in FY 2023 and FY 2024.

Separately, there are two recent developments for Zoom that are worth noting.

One development is "Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) unveiled a standalone version of Teams for small businesses", as reported by Seeking Alpha on December 1, 2021. This is unlikely to have a major negative impact on ZM. A key reason is that Zoom's core Meetings product already faces competition from other free and paid offerings, so the Zoom Meetings product does have an edge in terms of functionality and ease of use, and is not solely competing on price. The other key reason is that ZM is making efforts to pivot towards larger clients, as highlighted above which will gradually reduce its reliance on the online business or the smaller client segment over time.

Another development is that Zoom recently invested in "Genesys, which makes software for call centers", as per a Seeking Alpha news article dated December 6, 2021. Investors can view this as part of the company's plans to diversify beyond the core Zoom Meetings business, which is a positive. As I highlighted earlier, I think that among ZM's new products and businesses Zoom Phone has the greatest potential to be the next significant revenue contributor (above 10%) for the company in the near future. At the same time, ZM also needs to continue to build new revenue streams either organically or inorganically, and the recent Genesys investment is an example.

Is ZM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I have not changed my opinion of ZM stock since my previous article. I still don't think Zoom is a Buy, considering its slowing revenue growth.

ZM currently boasts consensus forward fiscal 2023 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and normalized P/E multiples of 10.7 times and 41.9 times, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ data. These valuations are not attractive considering Zoom's decent albeit modest expected top line growth rates in the high-teens percentage range.

That said, there is upside to Zoom's revenue growth in the medium term, if Zoom's pivot towards the larger customer segment is very successful, and a few of ZM's new products or services (like Zoom Phone) are able to generate more than 10% of the company's sales in the future.

Taking into account ZM's recent earnings and future outlook, I still assign a Hold rating to Zoom's shares.