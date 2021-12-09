Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

It is often the case that we miss the obvious. Perhaps the defining feature of oil and gas companies is price volatility of their products. It struck me recently that this feature, which translates to the price of oil and gas stocks, results from the difficulty in matching supply and demand. And this supply/demand issue results from the inherent long-term nature (and cost) of oil & gas exploration. It takes time and a lot of Capex to bring oil & gas reserves to production. Thus a shortage gets amplified because of the delay in expanding production, and when there is too much supply in shutting things down. Given the massive expansion of renewable energy-based power, which is less subject to variable pricing, the price fluctuations of fossil fuels is another component providing pressure on fossil fuel companies. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) cut Capex dramatically in response to the COVID crisis and now plans to substantially increase investment in its upstream oil and gas businesses. The risk of this producing stranded assets is another reason to avoid investment in XOM.

Below is the 20-year price chart for Brent Crude. Imagine the challenges of budgeting energy costs for a developing country that imports most of its energy. And then think about the possibility of becoming largely energy independent through growing solar PV and wind power (with battery storage). This is reality for the emerging markets that the fossil fuel industry is basing its dramatic oil and gas expansion plans.

Historical Brent Crude oil price :Source : Market Insider

To make the point in a more focused time frame, Asian LNG prices have surged 500% within a year. This is leading to the biggest LNG importers re-evaluating their LNG purchases and causing concerns among producers about long-term demand destruction.

The point is that Seeking Alpha articles are bullish (15 of 19 articles in the past 3 months) about XOM and often focus on underinvestment by the oil & gas majors exacerbating the (lack of) supply and hence expected increases in oil and gas prices. These articles rarely even mention that there are a number of threats to continued fossil fuel exploitation which are exemplified by cost pressure from cheaper renewables and the need to decarbonize because there is a climate crisis.

World Petroleum Conference - XOM and CVX CEOs reaffirm fossil fuel expansion

One way to address change is to act as if it not only isn’t happening, but to dig in and insist that it can’t happen. This is the position that the CEOs of XOM, Chevron (CVX), Halliburton (HAL) and Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) have taken in Houston this week at the World Petroleum Conference.

Engine No 1 founder Chris James, which has successfully engineered a board restructure at XOM, takes the view that the successful election of 3 Engine No 1 candidates to the XOM board resulted from “a failing governance structure propagated by a management without a strategy for the energy transition”.

It is increasingly apparent that there are still elements of the fossil fuel industry not understanding/accepting the changes that are happening, and Exxon Mobil and Chevron lead the charge. The conflict between XOM and CVX pushing for expanded fossil fuel exploitation/criticism of renewables and the climate issues was on display at the World Petroleum Conference. US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk didn't pull any punches when he said "There is not an alternative to stepping up and fixing the threat to climate change".

Price volatility has major ramifications, especially for developing economies

A feature of fossil fuel developments is companies (and even major Governments, e.g. US) pushing developing countries to build out fossil fuel infrastructure. This has several consequences that are being recognized throughout Asia as a result of huge increases in the price of LNG. Firstly Governments make decisions about power generation based on pricing used to encourage adoption of, for example, LNG. Now soon after some LNG facilities have been established, the price is multiples of the price basis for adoption. This leads to budget problems, foreign currency exposure and sovereign risk. By contrast, renewables projects involve certainty about locally produced power and give Governments certainty about their cost structures, conserving foreign reserves and making emerging countries less at risk of foreign interference.

To give one example, recent decisions in Vietnam point to challenges for LNG expansion, which major oil & gas company LNG projects assume. Very recently Vietnam has modified planned LNG expansion plans, cutting planned new LNG infrastructure over the coming decade by almost 50% compared with plans drafted in March 2021 (from 40.95 GW in 2030 to 22.4 GW in 2030). I doubt that these reductions will be the last as the move to renewables accelerates. The planned 2030 offshore capacity wind build in March 2021 was 3 GW; today it is 4 GW. This is just the start of a dramatic switch from fossil fuels to renewables and it is being accelerated by the climate emergency.

The context for fossil fuel expansion

Dismissing the capacity of renewable energy and insistence that fossil fuels must expand in the future is a longstanding position taken by the fossil fuel industry, although the coal industry is less confident than it once was. The oil and gas industry is now split broadly between European oil & gas majors (e.g. BP (BP), Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), TotalEnergies (TTE)) who accept the need to decarbonize and the US companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron who pay lip service to the need to decarbonize while actively expanding their production (emissions). For clarity, emissions reductions have to include those arising from burning the fossil fuels.

The COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow in November brought the need to urgently decarbonize (by 45-50% by the end of this decade) into clear focus, with 197 countries supporting strong statements about the need to decarbonize. Most notable was the commitment by the three major emitters (China, US, India) for dramatic emissions reductions and massive renewable energy investment.

Renewables are fast to install

I suspect that Exxon CEO Darren Woods' view about renewables not being ready might be influenced by the time it takes a major XOM project to reach fruition. Big oil & gas projects take years to develop after a decision is made to go forward. Contrast this with major renewables projects happening now. Australia has just officially opened its largest battery facility 12 months after the contract was signed. Developments in China are extraordinary. President Xi Jinping announced in October 2021 a major initiative to install 100 GW of renewables in desert areas of China. By the end of October 2021, 51.7 GW of projects had already started construction! ... and the second tranche of projects is being developed with project submissions due December 15 2021. The goal is for there to be 1,200 GW in China of installed solar PV and wind capacity by 2030. The plans are clear, with individual projects involving 1 GW of new power and simple structures to achieve success in a short time window (most of the first tranche of projects being completed by 2023). India is on a similar path with plans for 500 GW renewables and 50% contribution by renewables to power generation by 2030.

Conclusion

While price volatility is interesting for investors on the upswing, the downswings offer considerable risk to investors and also the companies themselves. Perhaps it is just me, but only recently have I realized that price volatility of the fossil fuel products that XOM produces is itself a major stimulus for customers to exit consumption of the products. I suspect that the difference between SA authors (79% bullish) and Wall Street Ratings (31% bullish) might be that the Wall Street Analysts take a bigger view of the investment scene than most SA authors, who take little note of the environment in which XOM conducts its business. Readers who follow me will be aware that I think that qualitative issues are really important in times, such as now for XOM, of great change. I urge investors to open up their lens to see the bigger picture, which is changing fast.

I am not a financial advisor but I do look in depth at the big picture surrounding the fossil fuel industry. I hope that my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to consider the broader issues when contemplating investment in Exxon Mobil.