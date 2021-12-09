A Cap On American Yields

aimintang/iStock via Getty Images

10-Yr Benchmark Govt Yields - U.S. vs. Other Nations

Current Yield Spread in Basis Points U.S. 1.484% Belgium -0.039% -152.3 Denmark -0.103% -158.7 France -0.027% -151.0 Germany -0.374% -185.7 Italy 0.916% -56.8 Japan 0.055% -142.9 Netherlands -0.239% -172.3 Spain 0.341% -114.3 Sweden 0.076% -140.8 U.K. 0.735% -74.9

(Source: Tullett Prebon via FactSet)

Look carefully at the sovereign yields of the nations in Europe. There are nowhere, not even close, to the Treasury yields in America. This means that the spigot is open for money flowing from Europe into America’s bonds. This is going to seriously limit, in my estimation, the notion that American yields are going to rise significantly. Plain old money is going to hold our rates down.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated recently that the “conditions to raise rates are very unlikely to be satisfied next year.” Lagarde was speaking to the Frankfurt European Banking Congress, where she warned that the ECB “must not rush into a premature tightening” of monetary policy. Therefore it is pretty clear that American rates, taper or not, will be held down by the rates in Europe as we consider the monetary trail.

It is rather like the snack, the Trail Mix. Meaning that the European monetary trail is going to have a substantial impact on the American monetary trail. I present that today for your consideration and, having said that, I will now trail off.

