Utility companies are income favorites for many investors, and for good reason. For one thing, their regulated business gives them a steady revenue stream, which they can use to pay growing dividends to shareholders.

At the same time, many utilities are now yielding well above what one can get from bank CDs, treasury bonds, and even the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, the 1.2% yield of the S&P 500 is currently at its lowest level in over a decade.

This brings me to PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). While PPL will undergo a dividend reset next year, it should still be well above what the S&P 500 is yielding right now. In this article, I estimate what the new dividend may look like and why PPL is currently a Buy, so let’s get started.

Recharge Your Portfolio With PPL

PPL Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility that’s based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, serving 2.5 million customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Like most utilities, PPL carries significant advantages of scale while earning a steady income stream at the same time. This sentiment was echoed by Morningstar as follows in its latest analyst report:

Service territory monopolies and efficient-scale advantages are the primary sources of economic moats for regulated utilities such as PPL's subsidiaries. State and federal regulators typically grant regulated utilities exclusive rights to charge customers rates that allow the utilities to earn a fair return on and return of the capital they invest to build, operate, and maintain their distribution networks. In exchange for regulated utilities' service territory monopolies, state and federal regulators set returns at levels that aim to minimize customer costs while offering fair returns for capital providers. - Morningstar

Plus, it also helps that PPL operates in constructive regulatory environments in the 2 states it operates in. This is reflected by PPL recently reaching a constructive order in its Kentucky rate case, allowing for a healthy 9.425% authorized return on equity.

Notably, PPL recently exited its utility in the U.K. by selling it to National Grid (NGG) for $10.4B in net cash proceeds. At the same time, PPL is in the process to acquire Narragansett Electric (from National Grid), Rhode Island’s leading utility, in a deal worth $3.8 billion.

This deal appears to be well on track to close, as PPL recently received FERC approval for the planned Narragansett Electric acquisition, marking 4 of the 5 necessary approvals to close the transaction. The final decision from the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and carriers is set to be made on February 25th of next year, and management believes that it will be able to close the transaction by March, as originally expected. This acquisition will go a long way in helping PPL to replace the lost earnings from its U.K. sale.

Meanwhile, PPL continues to deliver reliable growth, as reflected by adjusted ongoing earnings of $277M during the third quarter, or $0.36 per share, compared to $228M, or $0.30 per share, a year ago. This was driven by higher base rates in Kentucky and returns on additional capital in transmission in Pennsylvania.

I’m also encouraged by the progress that PPL is making towards renewable energy, with a carbon capture unit that it’s built at the Brown plant, representing just one of a few carbon capture systems in operation today in the U.S. PPL also recently acquired an ownership interest in the SOO Green project, a 350-mile underground transmission network that connects the MISO and PJM power markets and support growing demand for clean energy.

Plus, as seen below, PPL plans to dramatically shift the power mix in Kentucky from primarily coal-fired generation to an even mix between coal and gas/renewables by 2036.

Meanwhile, PPL maintains a strong A- rated balance sheet, with a very low net debt to EBITDA ratio (for a utility company) of 1.45x, sitting well below its ~5x range in the prior years. Of course, much of this has to do with the cash proceeds from the U.K. sale, but I would expect for the leverage ratio to remain low, as the Narragansett Electric acquisition won’t use up all of the cash proceeds.

Turning to the dividend, management expects to maintain the current payout through January 2022, after which it targets a payout ratio of between 60% and 65%. Based on the expectation that the Narragansett Electric acquisition will close in March of next year, and the earnings expectations from analysts over the next two years (as seen below), I would expect a new annual dividend rate of around $1.02, which equates to a 3.5% dividend yield based on the current price.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Uncertainty around exactly what the new dividend rate may be a deterrent for some investors.

Rising interest rates would raise PPL’s cost of debt, and may make its dividend less attractive.

Future rate increases are uncertain and are subject to unfavorable rulings from regulators.

Having said that, I see value in PPL at the current price of $29.17. As seen in the earlier table, analysts expect earnings to ramp up quickly as PPL recovers its lost earnings from the U.K. sale, through projects and its pending Narragansett Electric acquisition. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $31.

Investor Takeaway

PPL Corporation is a moat-worthy utility that serves Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and will be serving Rhode Island with its pending acquisition. It continues to grow its bottom line (on an ongoing operations basis) and is making good progress towards its clean energy goals. While the dividend will be reset next year, it is expected to come with a safe payout ratio and with the support of a strong balance sheet. I see value in PPL at present, and view it as a Buy.