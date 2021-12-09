Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Samsara (NYSE:IOT), a California Internet-of-Things company has released pricing details about its upcoming IPO. According to MarketWatch, the company is looking to raise up to $805 million by selling 35 million shares at between $20 and $23. This will value the company at around $11.5 billion.

Tech IPOs like Samsara are always tricky affairs, with CNBC reporting that the recent market struggles has caused almost every tech IPO this year to enter into a bear market. While Samsara is not good enough to avoid these initial struggles and could be quite expensive, there are reasons to find this IPO to be intriguing and worth considering for the bold investor. IOT at times may seem to be yet another tech buzzword, but it also represents a real technological change which Samsara appears to be in position to take advantage of.

Re-evaluating IOT

IOT has been talked about for years at this point, with nearly all businesses using IOT at some point or another by 2021. But such a broad, expansive market means that an IOT-based company can lack focus and is unable to focus on a specific niche.

Samsara’s approach has been to focus on fleet management and physical operations. In the company’s own words in its SEC report,

“Many assets used for physical operations, such as vehicle fleets, machinery, factories, and remote equipment generate enormous amounts of operational data which often cannot be accessed.”

For example, how many truck drivers speed, or exactly how much fuel is used during certain situations like downtime? These are questions for which businesses may have a general idea, but nothing concrete or specific.

Samsara uses a fleet of sensors and cameras which provide data about these physical operations and then compiles the data into a Connected Operations Cloud. The Cloud takes all the disparate data and combines them into one, easily accessible place which gives customers greater knowledge of their own organization. The result is that organizations now have the data to make better decisions, such as improving safety, reducing costs, and improving efficiency.

Samsara operates on a SaaS system and reports a net retention rate of 115% which indicates that customers are increasingly finding its services valuable. Furthermore, the number of customers with an annual recurring revenue of over $100,000 has increased from 255 in 2019 to 715 in the nine months ending October 30, 2021.

The potential of the IOT market is well known, with Mordor Intelligence concluding that the market will nearly double by 2026 and reach $1.4 trillion. The downside of such a competitive market is that Samsara does face intense competition from others in this market, including larger companies like Sysco (SYY). Samsara argues that, while there may be other IOT companies, none offers a similar range of comprehensive services. The fact that it has been able to retain and grow its number of valuable customers appears to indicate that is correct and that the company will continue to have significant growth potential.

Finances and Valuation

Samsara’s potential can be shown in its financial numbers. In its SEC report, the company stated that its revenue for the nine months ending October 30, 2021, was $302 million, up 73% compared to the same time period in 2020. While this is high revenue growth, it does represent a decrease compared to the 2021 fiscal year, where its revenue growth was 108%.

But while Samsara’s revenue growth may be slowing, it remains high, and the company is on the right path towards profitability. Net losses in the October 2021 period were $102 million, down from $210 million in 2020. The net loss margin is -33%, which means that Samsara barely qualifies for the Rule of 40. Other positive financial numbers include the fact that its gross margin has risen from 59% in 2019 to 71% in 2021, as well as its annual recurring revenue numbers reported above. Free cash flow is also negative but trending in the right direction, with a loss of $153 million and $129 million in the nine months period of 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In summation, Samsara’s numbers show that this is a company whose growth potential is not just empty noise, and that it has a real path towards profitability.

The next question is whether Samsara might be a value investment. As of October 30, 2021, Samsara reported having $519 million in total liabilities and $267 million in cash on hand. If we use the $11.5 billion market cap discussed earlier, that gives Samsara an enterprise value of $11.8 billion.

If we extrapolate Samsara’s revenue for the rest of the year, we would calculate a revenue of about $403 million. The result is an EV/revenue ratio of about 29.2. Even for tech IPO companies, this is quite expensive. By comparison, Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM), a different IOT company which is also growing rapidly, has an EV/revenue closer to 20.

Worth the Price?

There are quite a lot of things in Samsara’s favor. It is in an important, growing market and has continued to grow and retain customers in the face of competition from larger companies. Its financial numbers are quite good, as it is growing rapidly and on the path towards profitability.

But this is an expensive stock, and this is not a great market for tech IPOs right now. Investors will probably be better off waiting, possibly until the lock-up period expires, and hope for a cheaper price or further revenue growth then. Samsara is an example of how even a good company may not be the right investment if it is at the wrong price.