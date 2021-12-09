PC Photography/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the S&P 500 (SPY), and one of the best-performing names is one of last year's leaders, Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Year-to-date, the stock is up over 50%, following an incredible 75% return and meaningful outperformance last year. The strong performance can be attributed to the insatiable demand for the company's products, with significant investment in the home since the pandemic began. However, at nearly 35x FY2022 earnings estimates, the stock is beginning to get expensive. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to consider booking some profits above $565.00.

A few years ago, I wrote on Pool Corporation, highlighting it as one of my favorite ideas, given its exceptional relative strength vs. the S&P 500. Since then, the stock has climbed nearly 300%, and while the company has seen a significant acceleration in earnings growth post-pandemic, its valuation is now in nosebleed territory. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but if it was time to dive in at $146.00 per share, it's now time to consider taking some profits, with many investors already in the proverbial pool. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart below, Pool Corporation just came off another incredible quarter in Q3, reporting record Q3 revenue of ~$1.41 billion, translating to a 24% increase from the year-ago period. While this was the second consecutive quarter of deceleration (Q1: 57% growth, Q2: 40% growth), which might otherwise be a reason to be cautious, it's important to note that Pool Corporation was lapping record sales and 27% growth in the year-ago period as well, with demand through the roof post-pandemic. So, while we have seen some minor deceleration, I would not call this a red flag since this is still a very respectable growth figure for a company of this size in a relatively low-growth industry group (Leisure Products).

During Pool Corporation's prepared remarks, the company noted that the strong results were driven by increased demand for outdoor living products combined with favorable weather conditions. For those unfamiliar, the company's primary segments are new pool construction, retail products, maintenance and repair services, and replacement and refurbishment. Given the fact that many are still working from home post-pandemic, and consumers are enjoying much higher savings rates, this should support continued investment in the home, with the backyard being one area of priority for families that are not comfortable traveling yet post-pandemic.

Notably, while backlogs were sitting at record levels in 2020, prompting headlines like "buy now, swim in 2021", backlogs have remained elevated among builders and remodelers heading into 2022 as well. More pool installations means more recurring revenue for pool-related products and services, and most of this demand will funnel to Pool Corporation, given that the company is the leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment, parties, supplies, and outdoor living products.

This commanding position is set to improve even further with the acquisition of Porpoise Pool & Patio just recently. The company is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool and outdoor living products and also has a specialty chemical packaging operation, selling to Pinch A Penny franchisees (the largest franchisor of pool/outdoor living-related specialty retail stores in the United States). In its most recent presentation, Pool Corporation highlighted that the acquisition is expected to add approximately 5% to Pool Corporation's 2022 revenue growth, and the deal offers opportunities for operational synergies.

Given the significant increase in demand, Pool Corporation has enjoyed meaningful margin expansion, with gross margins coming in at 31.3% in Q3, up 240 basis points year-over-year. This was helped by supply chain execution, volume-related incentives, inflation benefits, and improved product mix. The significant improvement in margins combined with double-digit revenue growth allowed Pool Corporation to grow quarterly earnings per share 63% in the quarter, a growth rate that some tech companies would salivate over. Similar to revenue, quarterly earnings per share has also decelerated from the previous two quarters, but the 63% growth is lapping 47% growth from the year-ago period.

The only issue with these impressive growth metrics is that it makes for difficult year-over-year comps, and the market is forward-looking. So, while we should see elevated levels of pool construction this year and next due to backlogs, and work-from-home will continue to be a tailwind, putting up similar growth metrics next year will be difficult. This is evidenced by annual EPS estimates, which are showing annual EPS growth going from 77% growth this year (FY2021: $14.89 vs. FY2020: $8.43) to just 10% growth next year (FY2022 annual EPS estimates: $16.38). It's important to note that this is still very impressive. Still, we sometimes see stocks come under pressure in a period of decelerating growth if they're heading into this period with a steep valuation.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Given the impressive backlogs we're seeing and the very healthy margin expansion, combined with the fact that Pool has successfully mitigated supply interruptions, it's no surprise that Pool is trading at a valuation well above historical levels. In fact, I would argue that Pool Corporation should be able to command a higher earnings multiple near-term, given that Pool has two major tailwinds that are benefiting it currently: increased savings rates for consumers and increased investment in the home. However, even if we assume a fair earnings multiple of 29 vs. ~26.7 over the past 15 years, Pool still looks fully priced here. This is because the stock is currently trading at nearly 35x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of $565.00.

Obviously, there is the potential for pool construction levels to come in higher than forecasted if tightness in the labor market improves, which could lead to a beat on FY2022 estimates. However, even if Pool Corporation were to report $17.00 in annual EPS, it would still be trading at a large premium to its historical multiple (33x earnings), as shown below. In fact, with work-from-home and increased disposable income being huge tailwinds in 2020 and 2021 when it comes to spending on outdoor living spaces/pools due to fewer vacations and higher savings rates, it could become a headwind in 2022. This is because savings rates should continue to dip as more consumers book holidays and dine out more. This doesn't mean that Pool Corporation's EPS will decline, but it does suggest that there is less likelihood of huge earnings beats going forward.

Looking at Pool Corporation's long-term technical picture below, we can see that the stock was trading in a relatively orderly trend for most of the past decade but accelerated through the top of this channel in mid-2020. Since then, we've seen the stock trade even further above its upper channel line, suggesting that the stock is becoming overbought medium-term. Most stocks typically correct back inside their long-term channels or re-test the top of their long-term channels at a bare minimum. Currently, the bottom of Pool Corporation's s long-term channel doesn't come in until $370.00 per share, while a re-test of the channel top would translate to a 20% dip to the $460.00 level.

Looking at the technical picture from another view (weekly chart), we can see that Pool Corporation is now the 2nd most extended it's been in the past 20 years, sitting 70% above its 100-week moving average (white line). Since 2002, we've seen three similar overbought signals, with the stock trading 47%, 56%, and 71% above its 100-week moving average (2002, 2004, 2006). In all instances, mean reversion set in, and the stock suffered an average 1-year forward drawdown of ~26% and a median 1-year forward of 30%.

Obviously, history doesn't have to repeat itself, but even if it rhymed, and to a lesser degree, I would not be surprised by a 20% pullback in the stock, or a consolidation, to allow the 100-week moving average to play catch-up. So, for investors buying at current levels, the best case looks to be sideways to higher but with a high risk of a drawdown, and the more likely case looks to be a sudden drawdown without any meaningful upside.

Finally, from a sentiment standpoint, sentiment remains very bullish despite the recent overbought condition, with an average Bullish rating among the majority of analysts, and impressive factor grades. This is evidenced by Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions all on an "A" rating and Growth on a "B" rating. However, there is no investing without valuation, and the one grade that matters the most is valuation. It is currently sitting at an "F" grade. So, with overwhelmingly bullish sentiment, a chart that's the most extended it's been in over a decade, and the stock now trading at a steep premium to its historical multiples, I see a recipe for lower prices.

Pool Corporation has easily been one of the best growth stories over the past 18 months, and it's achieved this incredible share-price performance with relatively low volatility, making it an ideal name to hide out in during market turbulence. However, with the stock more than 250% off its Q1 2020 lows, and trading at ~34x FY2022 earnings estimates, I do not believe this is the time to be jumping into the stock. Instead, I think this is the spot to consider booking some profits. In summary, I believe there are much more attractive names elsewhere in the market, and I see this rally above $565.00 as an opportunity to book some profits.