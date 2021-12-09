gmc3101/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It’s been over a year now since I accidentally stumbled upon Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK), a local bank in the Washington state region. I was initially charmed by the bank’s ability to keep the loan loss provisions low, which in turn boosted the net income. Just over a year ago, the bank was trading at just seven times its earnings and although the share price has now increased, Timberland still seems to be attractively priced.

The profitability remains strong

In the final quarter of the financial year 2021 (which ended in September), Timberland Bancorp was able to keep its net interest income stable compared to the previous quarter. The total net interest income was approximately $13.1M. Additionally, the total amount of net non-interest expenses was approximately $5.6M, resulting in a pre-tax and pre-loan loss income of $7.5M.

Source: press release

That’s a good result, and it’s even more encouraging to see there was once again no need to include a provision for loan losses, just like in the first three quarters of the year. This means the bank reported a net income of $6M in the final quarter of the year, and this represented an EPS of $0.72.

That’s lower than the $0.84/share in the third quarter, but that’s mainly caused by a lower gain on the sale of loans in Q4, and a higher staff expense.

Looking at the full-year results, we clearly see an impressive net income result of approximately $27.6M as the net interest income increased by approximately 2% and there were no loan loss provisions. The EPS of $3.31/share is a clear improvement compared to the $2.91/share in FY 2020.

The low loan loss provisions aren’t a surprise. The bank has been very successful in gradually reducing its nonperforming asset ratio. Whereas about 0.88% of the assets were classified as non-performing at the end of the financial year 2016, this had decreased to just 0.14% as of the end of June this year.

Source: company presentation

This increased to 0.18% at the end of the financial year as the total of non-performing assets increased to $3.2M. That’s still nothing to be alarmed about as the total amount of loan loss provisions is much higher than the non-accrual loans. According to the bank, it ended FY 2021 with allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans ratio of almost 500%, and that makes it easier to understand why the bank didn’t have to record additional provisions to cover potential losses on bad loans.

Source: press release

The dividend is safe and could be increased

The strong EPS also means the dividend is safe. Timberland Bancorp recently increased its dividend from $0.20 per quarter to $0.21 per quarter for a total annualized dividend of $0.84 per share. On top of that, the bank paid a special dividend of $0.10 earlier this year.

The $0.84 annualized dividend means the current dividend yield is 3.03%. That’s not very high but the low payout ratio of approximately 25% means the dividend is very safe. I’m actually a bit surprised the share price isn’t higher as the balance sheet seems to be pretty safe as well. Approximately a third of the total assets are extremely liquid with in excess of $580M in cash and deposits in other banks.

Source: press release, the asset side of the balance sheet

The total loan book is less than $1B and although the majority consists of commercial real estate and construction loans, the assets are likely less risky than what you’d assume. This was the breakdown as of the end of June.

Source: company presentation

One could argue the warehouses and medical offices have a lower than average risk profile, and that would already reduce the risk of the CRE portfolio quite substantially. In fact, During the final quarter of the year, Timberland further increased its exposure to industrial warehouses and medical/dental offices.

Source: press release

So while it may look frightening to see a high exposure to commercial real estate, the $470M in commercial real estate still represents just over 25% of the total assets.

Investment thesis

I have a small long position in Timberland Bancorp and I have been patiently waiting to add to this position. While the share price isn’t really coming down, the premium to the book value and the tangible book value continues to decrease. As of the end of FY 2021, the tangible book value per share was approximately $20.56, and this has increased to $22.80 as of the end of September this year. That’s obviously caused by the low payout ratio and Timberland retaining the majority of its earnings as equity on the balance sheet.

At this pace, the tangible book value per share will likely increase towards $25/share by the end of FY2022 and for sure by the end of calendar year 2022, and that actually makes the current P/TBV of 1.2 very digestible. I’m still in no rush, but I am impressed with Timberland’s ability to keep the loan loss provisions and loan losses in general to an absolute minimum.