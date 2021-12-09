MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Upon discovering that I included a 6% allocation to gold in this portfolio, readers might be interested in the question of why, exactly, I did so. In this article, I will offer a brief overview as to why one might consider including an allocation to gold in one's portfolio. I will also directly address some skepticism around gold-backed ETFs.

Why Consider Including Gold In Your Portfolio?

A key concept of advanced portfolio construction is a search for the best possible 'risk adjusted' returns. One way to achieve this is to include assets that have low correlation with each other.

How does this play out with respect to gold? Below are two pictures from a State Street white paper on the role of gold in a global portfolio. As you review the pictures, remember that a correlation of +1 is a perfect positive correlation - in other words where two assets move up and down together in perfect lockstep - whereas a correlation of -1 is a perfect negative correlation, where two assets would move in perfect opposition to each other.

Over approximately the past 21 years, here is how gold has correlated to major equity markets.

Source: State Street White Paper

As can be seen, when compared to the U.S. equity market, the correlation was essentially zero, meaning no correlation. Other countries varied from Japan's 0.08 to Latin America's 0.28. In other words, in no case was there a particularly strong correlation between gold and equities.

The next picture offers the same comparison, but against major bond markets.

Source: State Street White Paper

As can be seen, the correlation is slightly higher, with the closest correlation being to emerging market debt.

The takeaway? In general, some allocation to gold will tend to have the effect of reducing the overall volatility of a given portfolio.

A second potential benefit of gold is as a hedge against tail risk. Basically what this means is that, during periods where stock markets experienced major pullbacks, gold has tended to perform very well.

Let's be clear, this has not happened in every case. However, below is an exhibit from a paper entitled The Golden Dilemma, by Claude B. Erb and Campbell R. Harvey.

As will be seen, the graphic plots the monthly returns of gold and the S&P 500 from 1975-2012. The key quadrant to focus on is Quadrant 3.

Source: The Golden Dilemma

Quadrant 3 represents the percentage of the time in which both the S&P 500 and gold fell at the same time. As can be seen, that represents 17% of all observations. However, if you reverse that number, you will see that, in 83% of the covered periods, gold served a valuable function as a hedge.

But What About the 'Bar ZJ6752' Fiasco?

As alluded to in my introductory bullets, articles featuring gold-backed ETFs are often met with skepticism. Why? For those new to the area, in this article, I discuss what I refer to as The 'Bar ZJ6752' Fiasco. While, specifically, the referenced incident involved the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), some assert that all gold-backed ETFs are tainted with the same stain; namely, that they may not actually own all the gold bars that they claim to own! As such, they are sometimes derisively dismissed as holding 'paper gold' since you are never, as a practical matter, able to get your hands on physical gold.

It is true that, when you purchase shares in GLD, SGOL, or other similar ETFs, what you are purchasing are shares in a publicly traded security that represent an interest in the associated gold bullion.

At the same time, there are safeguards built into the process that cause me, if you will, to be "skeptical of the skeptics." Let's go ahead and dive into SGOL in a little more detail, and then I will conclude with a few additional comments, as well as links to further educational reading for any who are interested.

Please notice that we discuss SGOL, I will feature its history and track record, its management team, and, in particular, something I find beneficial in its vault structure.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF

SGOL has an inception date of 9/9/2009. However, prior to October 1, 2018, it was known as the ETFS Gold Trust, and its sponsor was ETF Securities. As an aside, ETF Securities has the distinction of having created and offered the very first gold ETF, all the way back on March 28, 2003.

In 2018, the ETF acquired a new sponsor, shifting from ETF Securities to Aberdeen Standard Investments. Late that year, Aberdeen reduced the sponsor fee for SGOL from .39% to .17%, matching GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) for the lowest expense ratio for a gold-backed ETF.

At that time, SGOL had only one vault facility, in Zurich, Switzerland. Here's how SGOL referenced this in its 2018 prospectus:

Location of Gold Vault. The Trust's custodian holds gold bullion in a secure vault in Zurich. This custodial arrangement differentiates the Trust from other Gold ETPs, which may custody gold in locations such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom or Singapore or which may use financial instruments to seek their investment objectives. The geographic and political considerations of owning gold in Zurich may appeal to certain investors. (Bold mine)

That's a very understated way of saying that, for a variety of reasons, gold stored in Zurich is probably about as safe as anywhere on earth, due to Switzerland's long history of both political neutrality and financial privacy.

In 2019, a few adjustments were made to the ETF. Prior to June 20, 2019, the ETF was known as Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF. On that date, the word "Swiss" was dropped from the name.

This reflected the fact that, on that date, a second vault location was added, in London. Here is the wording as of the most current prospectus:

Location of Gold Vault. The Trust’s Custodian holds gold bullion in a secure vault in London or Zurich. This custodial arrangement differentiates the Trust from other Gold ETPs, which may custody gold in locations such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom or Singapore or which may use financial instruments to seek their investment objectives. The geographic and political considerations of owning gold in London or Zurich may appeal to certain investors.

Among other advantages, this allows the custodian to allocate gold to either the Zurich or London facilities. SGOL has excellent transparency, publishing an updated bar list, complete with serial numbers, each day. As of today's list, SGOL's gold is divided almost exactly 50/50 between their Zurich and London facilities.

One last set of details to close this section. In the previous section, I featured that gold-backed ETFs are managed by a trustee, the physical gold is overseen by a custodian, and regular (including surprise) inspections are handled by an inspectorate. In the case of SGOL, these are as follows:

Trustee - Bank of New York Mellon

Custodian - JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Inspectorate - Inspectorate International Limited

Lastly, here is the direct link to SGOL's website, where you can find the fund's fact sheet, prospectus, current bar list, and most recent vault inspection letter.

Summary and Conclusion

In this article, I have suggested that gold is deserving of consideration for a place in your portfolio. First, due to its low correlation with other asset classes found in most portfolios, gold may offer better risk-adjusted returns. Second, evidence indicates that it has roughly an 83% success rate in offering a measure of protection in the evident of market declines.

I then featured why, specifically, SGOL is one of my choices in my personal portfolio. Yes, I'll definitely take my gold in Zurich and London, if you please.

Further Reading

For any who are interested, in addition to the article shared above concerning the 'Bar ZJ6752' incident, here are links to an educational primer I wrote on how gold-backed ETFs work, including specifics as to how expenses are paid. In the process, I refer directly the prospectuses, to give you a clear picture directly from the providers themselves.