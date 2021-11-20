kajakiki/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Christmas is fast approaching, and for those who celebrate, it's time to get your final gifts in order. Whenever Christmas time approaches, two movies never fail to be viewed in my household. My wife loves to watch Elf - it's carefree, funny, and heartwarming. I love to watch Die Hard - it's exciting, funny, and relatable. Yes, it really is a Christmas movie - they're at a Christmas party!

Yet when it comes to a rush of final gift-buying and getting the "it" gift of the season, nothing hits home like Jingle All the Way with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad. Two fathers pitted against one another to snag the "it" gift of the year.

I am happy to report I won't be Christmas eve shopping this year. I am also happy to say for income investors that the market has wrapped up two great income gifts for investors to put under your tree for Christmas. A gift that you can enjoy the benefit of all 2022 and beyond!

You see, December is often a time when more selling occurs in the market vs. buying. Many investors are more focused on reducing their tax burden and less on long-term income generation. Instead of hunting for stocks to buy, they are looking for stocks to sell. As a result, December offers some great opportunities to buy income at low prices!

Filling your portfolio with excellent income payers is a great way to maximize the benefits of cheaper pricing in December. It also means you make your new year start on the right foot by collecting new dividends!

Let's take a look at a couple of attractively priced opportunities you can buy today!

Pick #1: ORCC - Yield 8.7%

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a BDC (business development company) that invests in a very similar demographic as another of my favorite BDCs, Ares Capital (ARCC).

Both focus on the "upper-middle market", often companies that have annual EBITDA in excess of $100 million. In other words, when we say BDC's focus on investing in "small to medium-sized" businesses, ORCC's focus is decidedly on the high end of "medium". These are companies that are quite large for privately-owned companies. They are entrenched in their sector and are dominant in their region. These companies might borrow from ORCC in order to acquire smaller peers, or for operating leverage.

ORCC is younger than ARCC, having IPO'd in 2019. With a much shorter track record, ORCC is currently trading at a 5%+ discount to book value.

ORCC has a conservative portfolio that is heavily weighted towards senior secured loans and relatively low exposure to equity positions.

- Source: ORCC Q3 2021 Presentation

ORCC is currently growing with a record $2.79 billion in new investment commitments in Q3 2021.

- Source: ORCC Q3 2021 Presentation

This growth will help propel earnings higher and should help ORCC get a better valuation and start trading above book value.

ORCC has the scale (3rd largest publicly traded BDC), an investment-grade credit rating, and the quality to trade at a premium to book value. The one thing it really needs is time in the market to earn investors' trust. We are impressed with how ORCC handled the COVID crisis, and are more than happy to collect our 8.7% yield while we wait for the market to realize what we already figured out: ORCC is a premium BDC. The BDC sector will be one of the hottest sectors in 2022 and set to deliver stellar returns. Buy ORCC while it is still cheap and lock in this super high yield!

Pick #2: PDO - Yield 6.9%

Diversification is crucial to good portfolio management. This means we want to have exposure to common equity and to fixed-income like preferred equity or bonds. My favorite way to get exposure to bonds is through PIMCO funds. PIMCO has proven itself to be a world-class manager when it comes to investing and trading in the bond markets. Many of its CEFs (closed-end funds) routinely trade at double-digit premiums.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) is PIMCO's newest fund and is trading at a small premium of only 3%. I have regularly recommended adding shares whenever the premium has declined, and now is another buying opportunity.

In terms of holdings, PDO is most similar to sister fund PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY). PTY has the distinction of being PIMCO's best performing CEF of all time.

- Source: PIMCO

PDO holds a combination of approximately 30% in mortgages, mostly non-agency, 35% in high-yield credit, and 24% in international investments. PIMCO has a great history of sniffing out opportunities in the bond markets before they become popular. With the Federal Reserve starting tapering, the timing of interest rate raises uncertain, the potential for future waves of COVID, and inflationary pressures, the one certainty in the bond markets is that there will be change.

PDO is currently positioned to be flexible enough to take advantage of any opportunities in the coming years. Roughly 30% of its holdings will mature within a year, and another 11% within 3 years.

- Source: PIMCO

This means that whatever happens, and whatever opportunities arise, PDO will have capital freed up to take advantage of them. In a rising rate environment, this is particularly beneficial, as PDO will be able to reinvest at higher rates more quickly.

PDO is paying a special dividend of $0.49 for 2021 (ex-dividend Monday, Dec. 13th). With the regular dividend being much lower than PDO's earnings potential, we expect that special dividends will be routine. Providing a nice little Christmas bump to your income!

The PIMCO family of funds have been fantastic income producers for me over the decades. I am more than happy to add a few shares of PDO every time the market gives me a sale!

- Source: Getty

Conclusion

This December, change gears from planning on selling to planning on buying. The market loves to provide short-term opportunities to those willing and able to take advantage of them.

As some might say, I don't let the tax tail wag the portfolio dog. I am choosing to turn the Tax-loss selling season into Income-buying season.

Retirement should be a time to focus on maximizing your income-generating ability from your portfolio. This means snagging excellent income on sale, often allowing you to generate more income than if you bought at other times of the year.

This way, you can turn retirement worries into retirement enjoyment. You'll be able to explore more opportunities and discover new interesting experiences with the excess income your portfolio is generating. If you really want to do tax-loss selling, get it done earlier in the year or throughout the year, don't wait till the last second. You'll look like a dad from Jingle All The Way. Instead, my income will Die Hard (aka not at all), and I'll have a wonderful time loving this Christmas season like Elf.