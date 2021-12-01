Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

According to the United Nations, it is estimated that the world's population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. The rise in global population coupled with a higher urbanization rate and rising standards of living will put pressure on the water usage per person. The US is one of the countries that is expected to suffer the most from the change in water resources.

Source: Pictet Asset Management

As a result, companies involved in the conservation and purification of water stand to benefit in the coming years. In a previous article, we have analyzed the Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO) to understand if it is a good tool to ride the water megatrend. Today, we will be reviewing the Invesco Water Resources Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) which focuses on U.S. companies involved in the water industry.

Strategy Details

The Invesco Water Resources Portfolio ETF tracks the performance of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index. The Index is composed of companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses, and industries. To be included in the index, the issuer must also meet the following criteria:

The issuer must be classified as part of the Green Economy, as determined by SustainableBusiness.com LLC.

The security must be listed on an eligible global stock exchange and the security must have a minimum worldwide market capitalization of $50 million, with a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $250,000.

The underlying index applies the following weighting rule:

No more than five securities may have a weight in excess of 8%.

If you want to learn more about the strategy, please click here.

Portfolio Composition

From the industry allocation chart below, we can see the index places a high weight on machinery manufacturers (representing around 27% of the index) followed by water utilities (accounting for 18.6% of the index). The two largest industries have a combined allocation of approximately 45.6%. I think it is important to see how that fits your diversification goals and if you are comfortable with higher exposure to these two industries. That being said, from a portfolio perspective, I think PHO is pretty well-diversified with no single industry exceeding the 30% mark. In terms of country allocation, the index invests in the United States.

Source: Invesco

PHO invests over 40% of the funds into mid-cap blend issuers, characterized as medium-sized companies where neither growth nor value characteristics predominate. The market capitalization range for US mid-caps typically falls between $1 billion and $8 billion. The second-largest allocation is small-cap blend equities, comprising companies with a market capitalization below $2 billion. It is interesting to see that this ETF allocates approximately 76.7% of the funds to small-cap and mid-cap issuers, which generally have a larger runway to compound than large-cap issuers.

Source: Invesco

The fund is currently invested in 37 different stocks. The top ten holdings account for 59.77% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 8.05%.

Source: Invesco

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is valuation. The fund currently trades at an average price-to-book ratio of 5.33 and at an average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. In addition to that, the portfolio has a return on equity of 35%. I generally consider a company trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio above 20 to be richly valued. That being said, I think there are some exceptions where you can pay a premium for an outstanding business that delivers a high return on capital and has good growth prospects. In PHO's case, these companies have a very high return on equity on average (35%) and that could explain why the market is ready to pay a premium for these businesses.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

PHO has a distribution rate of 0.13%. Given the low dividend yield, this ETF seems to provide too little income for the dividend investor. However, if you are looking for capital appreciation, PBD offers you a way to potentially outperform the S&P 500 and get exposure to the water megatrend. I have compared below the price performance of PHO against the price performance of the Invesco Global Water ETF and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over a 5-year period to assess which one was a better investment. Over the 5-year period, PHO outperformed both SPY and PIO. Compared to the S&P 500, PHO rose by more than 27 percentage points. To put it into perspective, a $100 investment in PHO five years ago would now be worth $236.28. This represents a compounded annual rate of return of 18.8% which represents a good absolute return.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

However, if we compare the results over the past 10 years, it is worth noting that the S&P 500 has actually outperformed both water strategies. That being said, PHO did very well by closely matching the performance of the market and clearly outperformed PIO. I think it just shows how hard it is for any strategy to beat the market over a long period of time.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Key Takeaways

Given the rise in the standards of living and urbanization rates across the world, it is pretty clear that companies involved in the water industry will benefit from this megatrend. PHO provides exposure to the US water industry and invests in companies involved in the purification and conservation of water. PHO has outperformed PIO over a 10-year timeframe and closely matched the performance of the S&P 500. Given the low distribution yield, I would not recommend this ETF to dividend investors. However, I think that PHO can provide a source of capital appreciation over the long term. That being said, I think it is very important to pay attention to the valuation which seems a bit stretched at the moment in my opinion. It would perhaps be better to buy PHO during a market downturn to benefit from lower valuations.