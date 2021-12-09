NanoStockk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is a robotic process automation (''RPA'') solutions company, focused on stripping out repetitive daily tasks from workers.

I make the case that UiPath put out a sizzling hot Q3 2022 report. Even while acquiescing that its Q4 2022 revenue guidance leaves much to be desired, there's still a lot to like about this company.

For one, Q4 points towards solid operating profits, but more importantly, its ARR figures reflect a lot of promise for the year ahead.

Even though the stock is not that cheap at 21x next year's revenues, there's a lot to like about the company at this valuation.

Investor Sentiment Towards PATH Stock

Data by YCharts

The fact that the stock is down 30% since its IPO isn't a big deal. Look over any of my articles from the past 2 months, you'll see echoes of the graph above. While I'm not in this stock, if I were, I wouldn't be looking for the exits here.

A few weeks back, I said this about UiPath:

If you're into story stocks, this one is for you. If you are valuation-sensitive like I am, then avoid this name for now.

While UiPath isn't the most compelling investment I've found in the past couple of weeks, I am now a lot more compelled towards this investment. Here's why.

UiPath's Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Source: author's calculations; **company guidance

Here's the bad news. UiPath's growth rates are slowing down in a rapid fashion.

If we presume that UiPath is being conservative with its guidance, and it may indeed ultimately print somewhere between 40% and 45% y/y in revenue growth rates for Q4 2022, the fact remains that it's a dramatic deceleration from the same period a year ago.

And to be absolutely clear, I don't buy the argument that size is slowing down its ability to grow, because UiPath is on an annualized run-rate of approximately $1.2 billion in revenues.

Indeed, there are countless companies out there printing substantially higher revenues per quarter and growing at closer to 50% CAGR than closer to mid-30s% CAGR.

But here's what to like about UiPath.

Near-Term Prospects Discussed

UiPath uses software robots to do away with workers' manual, time-consuming, and repetitive tasks to get their work done.

Think of tasks such as logging into applications, extracting information from documents, and updating databases, that could be automated, with the use of AI. In fact, this company's motto is, ''we make software robots so people don’t have to be robots''.

As highlighted during the earnings call, UiPath looks to ''obliterate'' the competitive landscape of companies through the use of automation.

(Source)

What's more, if you've read my work before, you've seen me say that rapid customer adoption is often as insightful as revenue growth rates, as an indication of the underlying value of a business. Along these lines, customers spending +$1 million in ARR were up 82% y/y.

Furthermore, during the call, management went to great lengths to highlight to investors that ARR is the best measure to track the company's progress, given that ARR is invoice-led.

To this end, management contends that revenue growth rates can be noisy depending on contract duration and licensed delivery.

Accordingly, management declares that ARR increased 58% y/y is more reflective of its near-term growth potential, rather than its revenue guidance.

(Source)

As you can see above, ARR is a close approximation of where UiPath has been over the trailing twelve months. UiPath highlights to investors that ARR does away with when revenues get recognized and provides investors with more visibility.

One may counter this questioning, if UiPath has so much visibility, then why do they only guide for one quarter ahead at a time rather than guiding for the full fiscal year ahead? Of course, for Q3 2022, it's only normal practice to guide for Q4, but back in Q2 2022, they also didn't guide for more than 1 quarter ahead.

UiPath's Profitability Profile Brought Into Focus

Next, in my previous article, I highlighted the following chart:

(Source)

As a reminder, on the back of UiPath's fiscal Q2 2022 results, the guidance for Q3 2022 pointed towards negative 11% operating margins. However, below is how its non-GAAP operating margin actually turned out.

As you can see above, Q3 2022 saw non-GAAP operating margins of positive 4%. This is a dramatic improvement not only to the same period a year ago, but it's also an impressive improvement relative to the guidance offered up 90 days ago.

Thus, given that Q4 2022 is pointing to a positive 7% of non-GAAP operating margins, I'm inclined to reason that UiPath could perhaps finish Q4 2022 at closer to 10% of non-GAAP operating profits.

Needless to say that in this market we find ourselves, companies that are able to grow and take market share while operating at close to breakeven are very much craved and worthwhile following.

Further, keep in mind that despite not burning through a lot of cash flows, UiPath holds $1.9 billion of cash and equivalents and no debt.

PATH Stock Valuation - Not in the Bargain Basement

Analysts following the company expect that over the next fiscal year, UiPath grows by 33% y/y.

However, if we were to make the case that over the next fiscal year UiPath was in actuality to blast through analysts' expectations and grow its top line by 40% y/y, it would reach $1.2 billion.

If we use the 537 million of shares outstanding expected in Q4 2022, this implies that its market cap is $25 billion, putting the stock trading at 21x forward sales.

While this is not in the bargain basement, it is certainly very much reasonable. Particularly if you think about the fact that right now, despite investing for growth, UiPath is reporting breakeven-to-slightly positive non-GAAP operating profits.

The Bottom Line

There was a lot to like from this quarter. Even though the stock is down after hours, I can see enough here at this valuation to reverse my neutral opinion on the stock and turn bullish.

While I will not be buying this stock, as I would much prefer to buy something with more hair on it and at a meaningfully more attractive valuation, shareholders of UiPath have a lot to be satisfied with here and long-term investors will be compensated from this price point of $46 per share.