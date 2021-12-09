conejota/iStock via Getty Images

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF) (formerly NRG Metals Inc.) - Price = CAD 0.85, USD 0.67

Lithium South Development Corp. ("Lithium South") has 3,287 hectares of tenements under purchase option (with only the final payment remaining) known as the Hombre Muerto North ("HMN") Project, in Argentina. The Project is located at the northern portion of the Hombre Muerto salar, at the boundary zone of the Catamarca and Salta provinces, 170 km southeast of the city of Salta.

Aerial view at the HMN Project at the high grade Hombre Muerto salar northern edge

Lithium South's HMN Project lies just north of the POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX) and Allkem's [ASX:AKE] (OTCPK:OROCF) (formerly called Orecobre) projects, and near Livent's (LTHM) lithium mine in the Salar del Hombre Muerto. Of note, POSCO paid Galaxy Resources US$280m for the Galaxy (taken over by Orecobre, now Allkem) northern tenements and resource (M&I 1.58 mt LCE).

Other nearby junior lithium projects include those owned by Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN] and Alpha Lithium [TSXV:ALLI] (OTCPK:APHLF).

The Hombre Muerto salar is one of the best lithium salars in the world with very high grade lithium and very low magnesium content. The salar is a proven lithium producing salar with Livent producing lithium carbonate there for many years.

Lithium South's tenements at the HMN Project in Argentina (shown in blue)

Within the HMN project Lithium South has 6 separate claims - Tramo, Alba Sabrina, Natalia Maria, Gaston Enrique, Via Monte, and Norma Edith. To date only Tramo has been explored and forms the basis for the current resource estimate and the PEA. This means there is still plenty of potential exploration upside.

Resource summary (based only on the Tramo claim)

The HMN Project has a M&I Resource of 571,000t contained LCE, with an excellent grade of 756mg/L, and a very low Mg/Li ratio of 2.6:1.

Lithium South recently stated: "Pending drill confirmation and resource expansion, the project size will potentially expand significantly."

Comparison of brine projects by grade and mg/Li ratio

(Lithium South is not included in the chart below, but would sit very near Livent's Hombre Muerto, with a Li grade of 756mg/l)

PEA highlights (based only on the Tramo claim)

The Hombre Muerto North Project 2019 PEA (done when NRG Metals) (based only on the Tramo tenements of 383 hectares) resulted in an after-tax NPV8% of US$217m and 28% IRR, based on 5,000tpa lithium carbonate production over a 30 year mine life. Initial CapEx was estimated at US$93.3m and OpEx at US$3,112/t lithium carbonate. The PEA was based on a project price assumption of US$12,420/t.

Lithium prices are much higher today (lithium carbonate is at about US$30/kg US$30,000/t), so the NPV8% above is not reflective of current prices. Summary details on the PEA can be read here or the full 218 page report here. The NPV sensitivities are on page 24 of the full report.

Stage of development

Lithium South is currently working to expand the resource following some good TEM study results. These will be used to determine drill locations for the next drilling, followed by a potential resource upgrade.

Lithium South is trialing direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology in parallel with proven evaporation technology to determine the best processing path forward for their project.

Eon Minerals of Miami Florida, through its laboratory located in Salta, Argentina, is conducting test work to produce 'battery grade lithium carbonate' from a bulk sample of brine.

An environmental baseline study is also underway which will lead into the Environmental Impact Report thereafter.

Lithium South next steps

Off-take agreements

NRG Metals signed a lithium off-take agreement with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry (Chengdu) dated November 2017. Chemphys secured the right of first offer to buy any or all production of lithium products from the project through the agreement. Details here.

Regarding the current relationship Lithium South state on their website: "A strategic investor partnership with industry leaders Chemphys and SinoLithium, brings over 20 years of lithium experience and provides funding for a pilot validation of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE)."

Infrastructure

The Project can be reached from the city of Salta, by road along national route RN-51 for 230km.

The PEA states:

Main infrastructure includes a 600 megawatt/375 kilovolt (KV) power line between Salta and Mejillones, Chile passing about 160 km north of the Property. A natural gas pipeline, connecting mine operations in the Puna, passes 10 km from the Property area. A railroad is being reactivated between Salta and the Antofagasta seaport in Chile, passing 100 km north of the property.

Liquefied natural gas powered generators can also be used to supply the required power for the operations provided by a subcontractor.

A Mining Technology report states: "Freshwater wells located approximately 3km from the site can be the source of non-potable water required for the mill and other industrial uses"

Workers can be accommodated at a 65-person camp to be located near the Project.

More details in the PEA here.

Management, Board and top shareholders

Details on the Board and Management are here. Insider ownership is quite good at ~9.2%.

Lithium South state:

Our highly experienced management team has a proven track record in global exploration opportunities, resource development, business planning and financing capabilities to fulfil the company's development strategy and production plans. Lithium South is very proud of the team developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project. Our lithium development team has the knowledge and the experience to guide the project to production.​ As of 2021 our team includes more than 11 engineers and technicians with many years of lithium and mining expertise.

Added to this is the over 20 years of lithium experience of Chemphys, Lithium South's strategic alliance.

Managers, Board & largest Shareholders

Source: 4-traders Market Screener

Valuation

Lithium South's current market cap is C$80m (US$63m), with no debt and ~C$6.5m and a further ~C$6m recently raised in cash.

Based on the HMN Project:

My price target for end 2025 (assumes 5,000tpa production at OpEx US$3,112/t, CapEx US$93m, 100% ownership, ~5% royalties) is:

Base case (assumes selling LiCarb at US$12,000/t) - C$1.80 (2.1x higher).

Bull case (assumes selling LiCarb at US$20,000/t) - C$3.85 (4.5x higher).

Significant further upside if production volumes grew beyond 5,000tpa lithium carbonate. My base case price target at 10,000tpa production is C$3.82 (4.5x higher), and at 20,000tpa is C$7.85 (9.2x higher).

I was unable to find any analyst's price target.

Market cap comparison with a peer

Lithium South currently trades 5.3x cheaper than nearby Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN] with their Hombre Muerto West Project. Galan Lithium has a market cap of A$462m (US$331m), but is more advanced with a total resource of 3.0m tonnes contained LCE @858mg/L. It should be noted that Galan also owns 80% of the early stage Greenbushes South Lithium Project in Australia.

Risks

Falling lithium prices.

The usual mining risks - Exploration, permitting, production, partner, environmental, sovereign risks. Lithium South is still at a relatively early stage which makes the stock more risky.

Business risks - Management, liquidity, debt, and currency risk.

Sovereign risk - Moderate in Argentina.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment, volatility (there may be some selling pressure after the 4 month lockup period expires from the recent equity raises (see news below)).

Recent news

December 6, 2021 - Lithium South Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

November 17, 2021 - Environmental Base Line Study Update. First Phase of Study is completed, second Phase is ongoing.

November 16, 2021 - Evaporation Test Work Underway at HMN Li Project

October 25, 2021 - Lithium South Announces Closing Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

October 19, 2021 - "Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate to be Produced at HMN Li Project... Eon Minerals of Miami Florida, through its laboratory located in Salta, Argentina, will be conducting test work to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from a bulk sample of brine."

October 4, 2021 - "Resource Expansion Potential Confirmed with TEM Study Results... Company President Adrian F.C. Hobkirk is quoted, 'We are very pleased with the results of the TEM survey, in particular, for the Alba Sabrina claim block, the largest in the package, which we thought had limited potential. We look forward to the next phase of resource development at this high-quality lithium brine project.' The Company is now processing the results into a future drill plan. Management believes there is the potential to significantly expand the current measured and indicated lithium carbonate equivalent resource ."

." July 22, 2021 - "Environmental and Social Baseline Study...(Lithium South) is pleased to announce the appointment of EC & Asociados as technical advisor for the completion of an Environmental Baseline Study at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project. The study will be used in the preparation and filing of an Environmental Impact Report with the Mining Authority in Salta."

Lithium South HMN Project sits on the edge of the Hombre Muerto salar but still has plenty of lithium in brine

Lithium South highlights

Conclusion

Lithium South is a relatively early stage but emerging lithium junior at their 'high grade' Hombre Muerto North Project in Argentina. They have already established a reasonable resource of M&I 571,000t of contained lithium carbonate equivalent at an excellent grade (756mg/L) with very low magnesium and completed a PEA (when known as NRG Metals). This was based on exploration at 'only one' of their six claims, the Tramo claim, hence there should be significant exploration upside ahead as "the balance of the property package has not been significantly evaluated to date."

Next steps will be more drilling to further grow the resource, evaporation study, DLE test results and possible DLE pilot plant in 2022, feasibility studies, environmental studies, permits, then project finance and construction. Possible 2025 producer if all goes well.

Valuation looks to be exceptional on a market cap of just C$80m (US$63m), 5.3x cheaper than nearby Galan Lithium who has a larger resource. The market cap looks very low given they already have a high grade resource in a premium location (Hombre Muerto salar northern edge) and have completed a PEA. My end 2025 base (US$12,000/t) price target is C$1.80 (2.1x higher) and my bull (US$20,000/t) price target is C$3.85 (4.5x higher). Significant further potential upside in future years if they can grow production volumes.

Risks are the usual mining risks especially for companies at the development stage and for junior miners in Argentina. Please read the risks section.

I rate Lithium South Development Corp. as an exceptional speculative buy for investors with a 5 year plus time frame.

As usual, all comments are welcome.