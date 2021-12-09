Dividend Increases: November 27-December 3, 2021

Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, twenty companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, including three of the stocks I own. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

The AES Corporation (AES)

AES is a diversified power generation and utility company with operations in the United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Chile, Columbia, Argentina, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including non-renewable and renewable sources. AES was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

On Dec 3, AES declared a quarterly dividend of 15.8¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Feb 15, to shareholders of record on Feb 1; ex-div: Jan 31.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

On Dec 3, AMGN declared a quarterly dividend of $1.94 per share.

This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior dividend of $1.76.

Payable Mar 8, to shareholders of record on Feb 15; ex-div: Feb 14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

AXS provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers various property, marine, aviation, and liability insurance products, as well as accidental death and specialty health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies. AXS was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

On Nov 30, AXS declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.38% from the prior dividend of 42¢.

Payable Jan 18, to shareholders of record on Dec 30; ex-div: Dec 29.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, ECL provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. ECL's cleaning and sanitizing products, pest elimination services, and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in various sectors, including food service, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, retail, textile care, and commercial facilities management.

On Dec 2, ECL declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 48¢.

Payable Jan 18, to shareholders of record on Dec 14; ex-div: Dec 13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)

EGP is an equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. The company's properties are located mainly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. EGP was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

On Dec 1, EGP declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share.

This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior dividend of 90¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 29.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

EMN is a specialty chemical company that manufactures and sells a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Additives & Functional Products, Adhesives & Plasticizers, Advanced Materials, Fibers, and Specialty Fluids & Intermediates. EMN was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

On Dec 2, EMN declared a quarterly dividend of 76¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior dividend of 69¢.

Payable Jan 7, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)

Headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. FCPT seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

On Nov 29, FCPT declared a quarterly dividend of 33.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.72% from the prior dividend of 31.75¢.

Payable Jan 14, to shareholders of record on Jan 3; ex-div: Dec 30.

Graco Inc. (GGG)

GGG designs, manufactures, and markets equipment to pump, meter, mix, and dispense a variety of fluids and coatings. The company's equipment is used in the construction, automotive, industrial, mining, oil and natural gas, process, public works, and other industries. GGG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Dec 3, GGG declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior dividend of 18.75¢.

Payable Feb 2, to shareholders of record on Jan 18; ex-div: Jan 14.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, HI is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands. HI's Process Equipment Group segment designs, develops, manufactures, and services highly-engineered process and material handling equipment, while its Batesville segment is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry.

On Dec 3, HI declared a quarterly dividend of 21.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.16% from the prior dividend of 21.5¢.

Payable Dec 30, to shareholders of record on Dec 17; ex-div: Dec 16.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

On Nov 30, MA declared a quarterly dividend of 49¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.36% from the prior dividend of 44¢.

Payable Feb 9, to shareholders of record on Jan 7; ex-div: Jan 6.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

MKC manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company's brands include McCormick, Lawry's, and Club House. It operates in two business segments, Consumer and Industrial. MKC was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

On Nov 30, MKC declared a quarterly dividend of 37¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Jan 10, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 29.

MORN provides independent investment research services in North America and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. MORN was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Dec 3, MORN declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior dividend of 31.5¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Jan 7; ex-div: Jan 6.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, MRK is a global health care company that offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. MRK markets its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers.

On Nov 30, MRK declared a quarterly dividend of 69¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Jan 7, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Nucor Corporation (NUE)

NUE manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The company offers its products through in-house sales forces and through trading companies. NUE was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Dec 3, NUE declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 21.95% from the prior dividend of 41¢.

Payable Feb 11, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 29.

Owens Corning (OC)

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, OC produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites. It also produces and sells residential and commercial building materials. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. OC was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

On Dec 2, OC declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 34.62% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Jan 21, to shareholders of record on Jan 7; ex-div: Jan 6.

RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO)

RGCO, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. RGCO was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

On Nov 29, RGCO declared a quarterly dividend of 19.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior dividend of 18.5¢.

Payable Feb 1, to shareholders of record on Jan 18; ex-div: Jan 14.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

RJF is a financial holding company that underwrites, distributes, trades, and brokers equity and debt securities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company also markets mutual funds and other investment products. RJF was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

On Dec 2, RJF declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 30.77% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Jan 18, to shareholders of record on Jan 4; ex-div: Jan 3.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SLG is a self-managed REIT with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction, and leasing. The company acquires, owns, repositions, manages, and leases commercial office, retail, and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area. SLG was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.

On Dec 2, SLG declared a monthly dividend of 31.08¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.47% from the prior dividend of 30.33¢.

Payable Jan 18, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

UHT is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities in the United States, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. UHT was founded in 1986 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On Dec 1, UHT declared a quarterly dividend of 70.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.71% from the prior dividend of 70¢.

Payable Dec 30, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)

Founded in 1981 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, WEC is an energy company that serves customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, and Minnesota Energy Resources. WEC's subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds, and owns electric generating plants.

On Dec 2, WEC declared a quarterly dividend of 72.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.38% from the prior dividend of 67.75¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 11.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

Seven stocks made the shortlist this week, three of which I own in my DivGro portfolio. Four stocks are rated Excellent and three Fine.

I've already highlighted AMGN, ECL, MA, and MRK this year. Of the three remaining candidates, GGG has performed the best over the past decade. So let's look at GGG this week!

GGG yields only 1.08% at $77.42 per share but has a healthy 5-year DGR of 11.4%.

GGG is rated Fine (quality score: 19-22):

Over the past ten years, GGG has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Over this time frame, GGG delivered total returns of 557% versus SPY's 359%, a margin of 1.55-to-1.

If we extend the period of comparison to the past twenty years, GGG also outperformed SPY, with impressive total returns of 2,031% versus SPY's 490% (a margin of 4.14-to-1)!

GGG will soon be a Dividend Champion with 25 consecutive years of higher dividend payments.

GGG's dividend growth history is quite impressive, and I note its dividend growth rate [DGR] is accelerating. We can see this by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year DGR: 11.85 ÷ 10.13 = 1.17. A ratio above 1.00 means the DGR is accelerating.

The stock's earnings growth history is as impressive, with only one year of decline (FY 2015) over the past ten years. Furthermore, earnings estimates for FY 2021 and FY 2022 look quite promising!

At 32%, GGG's earnings payout ratio is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

This means GGG has ample room to grow its dividend for many years to come!

Next, let's now consider GGG's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($0.84) by its 5-year average yield (1.23%). This results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $68. Given GGG's current price of $77.42, the stock is trading at a premium relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $56, Morningstar's FV is $73, Finbox.com's FV is $77, and Simply Wall St's FV is $81. The average of these fair value estimates is $72, also indicating that GGG may be overvalued.

My own FV estimate of GGG is $67, so I believe the stock is trading at a premium of about 15.6%.

Conclusion

GGG is a high-quality DG stock rated Fine. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discounted valuation relative to my FV estimate. Therefore, my Buy Below price for GGG is $67. For conservative investors, look to buy below $60 per share.

Please note that we're not recommending GGG or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!