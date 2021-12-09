AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is an undervalued company which has a favorable risk to reward profile for investors who have a long-term horizon. Investors who expect to double their money in the next quarter will be disappointed by this stock. However, for investors who have ten or more years before they need their funds, Hims could offer a 10-20x return during that time span. It is currently the largest position in my portfolio.

Catching a Falling Knife?

Hims has fallen from a 52-week high of $25.40 to a recent low of $5.52, which represents a 78% decline, which comedically, was the company's YoY growth in revenue last quarter. The stock's decline in the past month has many wondering if they are catching a falling knife; there is no support level as we say in technical analysis. Investors are joking that the only support at this stage is the floor and that shows up at $0.

The decline is strange, given the company has been consistently delivering positive news in the same timeframe. It seems like every day I wake up, Hims announces a new partnership. So, what is going on with the stock price?

It seems the market has deeper concerns about the company's prospects than what appears on first glance as good news. Here are some potential reasons why the company's stock price has been downstream this year:

The healthcare sector is significantly undervalued as a whole. Investors question the company's path to profitability. Investors were not fond of the company's preliminary guidance for 2022. Investors are concerned new product expansion via outlets will shrink gross margins. Investors believe the company has no moat and is susceptible to government regulation. Investors fear macroeconomic events, such as inflation, debt, Covid-19, Fed tapering, rise in rates, unemployment, trade deficits, shortages, etc.

Is the Market Right or Wrong?

Concern 1: Healthcare Sector

The healthcare sector should eventually rise to its fair value. Some sectors become out of favor due to opportunity cost, rather than a lack of value. If money managers see tech stocks going up exponentially, then they divert funds towards those sectors, leaving others behind. As the bottom falls out of overvalued sectors, money will begin flowing into undervalued sectors, such as healthcare.

Concern 2: Profitability

Some investors are willing to buy stocks which have positive EBIT, but negative net income because they can see the "light at the end of the tunnel." Hims has negative EBIT and negative net income; thus, investors are not convinced the company will flip red to green.

These investors are making a cookie cutter assessment of the situation without giving any thought as to the specifics of this case. The reason EBIT is negative is because most of gross profit is spent on marketing. There is no fundamental flaw in the company's operating process which is causing EBIT to be negative; it is negative by choice. The company is sacrificing its profitability today in order to gain more profitability tomorrow. Hims could slash their marketing right now and probably be profitable, but the earnings would be minimal. At this stage, focusing on growth, rather than profitability, benefits the investor in the long term.

Concern 3: Preliminary Guidance for 2022

The company reaffirmed its 30% revenue growth rate for 2022, but would not commit to more growth when prodded by analysts. This concerned analysts that perhaps growth is already slowing down.

Management is likely sandbagging (which is not a good thing, in general). Since inception, Hims has grown at a CAGR of 77% and increased its revenue ten-fold without the help of an app. In addition, it has expanded into five massive new markets, including Amazon (AMZN). Yet, despite all of this, the company is only going to grow at 30% next year? My intuition and logic suggest otherwise.

Concern 4: Diminished Gross Margins

This is a legitimate concern. The widest margins exist in a 100% direct to consumer model as there is no middleman. The more you incur a selling mix shift towards distributors, gross margins diminish.

The extent to which the company's gross margins diminish remains to be seen and is something I will keep an eye on in the future.

Concern 5: No Moat and Government Regulation

These are legitimate concerns. The company does not have a moat as this an easily copyable business model. However, it is important to keep in mind, investors make this claim about all new companies. Investors said the same thing about companies such as, Nike (NKE), eBay (EBAY), and Netflix (NFLX) when they first started.

In Nike's case, they claimed anyone can start a business which makes and sells athletic clothes.

In eBay's case, they claimed anyone can start an e-commerce store where individuals can sell stuff.

In Netflix's case, they claimed anyone could start a video delivery or streaming business.

What made Nike, eBay, and Netflix special was their value proposition. If a company's value proposition is better than its competitors, its moat can be smaller. Investors who focus on moats as opposed to value propositions are putting the cart before the horse. The value proposition creates the moat, not the other way around.

Hims' value proposition is it is the lowest cost provider, provides a 24/7 service, creates generic and custom formularies (bolstered by the Apostrophe acquisition), and is convenient/easy to use for customers. All these aspects combined keep users coming back to the platform. Over time, Hims' value proposition will create a recognizable moat. Now, if another business wants to compete with Hims, it has to top Hims' value proposition, not cross its moat.

Lastly, the government might regulate the healthcare industry more, but as an investor, you have to trust the company's management team will adapt. I am not going to pretend like I know what hypothetical regulations might occur in the future. Depending on what regulations are imposed, profitability could suffer.

Note: Moats are dynamic. It is not a black and white system where either you have a moat or you do not. As companies grow and increase their capabilities, their moats grow too. Nobody would claim that Netflix does not have a moat today, yet investors did when the company first started. Netflix kept increasing its infrastructure and value proposition which expanded its moat. Hims will likely follow a similar path. Remember, the value proposition comes first, the moat comes second.

Concern 6: Macroeconomic Events

Macroeconomic events are always present. The stock market has gone through many significant historical events in its 100+ year history. The key to good investing is to focus on companies which are expected to increase their earnings and are trading at less than their intrinsic value. Everything else is noise.

Valuations

I will supply two methods of valuation in this article. The first will be a discounted cash flow model where we estimate free cash flow to value the firm. The second will be an EPS model where we forecast net income and attach a market multiple to it.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Typically, I base my assumptions off a combination of historical performance and company forward guidance. However, there is no historical track record when it comes to new companies and as such, I have to use my own predictions for future growth.

Before I dive into the valuation, I want to emphasize valuation is an art, not science. Inevitably, I get comments from readers who disagree with my assumptions. The reality is no two investors will get the same valuations. I have my assumptions, analysts have their assumptions, and other investors will have their own. Based upon my research, I believe mine are most accurate.

Base Case

Sales

The first thing investors might notice is my assumption for sales growth. I expect sales to double next year. Hims has expanded into numerous large channels (Amazon, Target (TGT), Walgreens (WBA), Uber (UBER), etc.), created vast brand awareness through marketing, and is launching a mobile app. I expect these primary drivers to push revenue to 100% for FY 2022. Following that, I assume a reduction each year to be conservative.

COGS

I have taken the company's 75% gross margin and reduced it to 70% to adjust for lower margins as more sales will be made through middlemen.

SGA

I calculated what I expect operating margins to be in the future and worked backwards in order to calculate SGA expense. Essentially, for next year, I assumed -55% operating margins gradually working up to 17% in ten years.

Tax Rate, Net CA, CAPX

I kept the tax rate the same and slowly flipped net current assets from negative to positive. I rapidly increased the company's capital expenditures to support its growing revenue. After six years, I decrease capital expenditures as less investment is needed to support slower revenue growth.

WACC

The weighted average cost of capital is 11.91% and was calculated using the CAPM model. All future cash flows are discounted by this number. The company has no debt. The assumed beta was 1.25.

Note: Yahoo Finance and Zachs have far lower betas for Hims, but in general, growth stocks tend to be more volatile than the overall market. A beta of 1 means the stock and the market move in congruence. As such, I increased the beta by 25% to account for the volatility of the stock, its sector, and its attributes.

Terminal Value

The terminal value is set to 2% to be conservative.

The Bigger Picture

Let's shift how we view the DCF. Rather than looking at the individual assumptions, let's look at the big picture - year ten verse year one. By changing our perspective, we can get a feeling if our assumptions make sense.

Revenue

Revenue in year ten is $5.5B verse $528MM in year one. My assumptions have forecasted a ten-fold increase in sales.

Considering Hims is still in its infancy, is in a rapidly growing industry, and has already increased sales ten-fold in four years, this forecast is justified.

Profitability

Based on my assumptions, NOPAT (net operating profit after tax) switches from negative to breakeven in 2024. In the following year, free cash flow becomes positive for the first time ($76MM).

The company has stated it believes it could become profitable by 2024. Based upon the company's own knowledge and my estimates, this forecast is justified.

Fair Share Price

The current stock price of Hims is $5.80, and I believe the fair share price is about $17. This represents upside of about 200%.

This is my base case forecast for Hims' stock price. The company could underperform or overperform if we change our assumptions. So, let's take a look at a bear case and a bull case.

Bear Case

The company reaffirmed guidance for a 30% increase in revenue in 2022. However, let's assume revenue growth is only 15% and then ultimately goes down to 12%. Then, let's assume that gross margins fall from 75% to 65%. Lastly, let's assume the company does not reduce its SGA expenses despite its lower revenue.

If we zoom out, the company will only be 3x larger in ten years, breaking even in NOPAT in 2025, and free cash flow negative until 2026.

Assuming no share dilution, the fair share price in the bear case would be $2.00, which represents a 65% decline from its current value of $5.80.

Note: Needless to say, the extreme bear case is the company never becomes profitable and its value creeps towards $0/share.

Bull Case

Let's assume most of the assumptions are the same as in my base case, but costs have dramatically decreased. In other words, the company's revenue has still increased ten-fold in ten years, but because costs are lower, more revenue has fallen to the bottom line.

Specifically, let's assume the company maintains its 75% gross margin rate. Next, let's assume SGA expense trends downwards from 110% of sales to 40%. Thus, the operating margin for the business would start at -35% in 2022 and end at 35% in ten years. To give investors perspective, the company's expected operating margin for 2021 is -40%. Therefore, we are simply picking up in 2022 where Hims left off in 2021.

Looking at the bigger picture, the company is 10x as big in year ten compared to year one and becomes NOPAT and FCF positive in 2024.

In the bull case, the stock's fair value would be about $43, which represents 650% upside from its current stock price of $5.80

EPS Model

In EPS valuation, we analyze net income, as opposed to free cash flow, and attach a market price multiple to EPS. I have separated the table into two sections: the bear case and the bull case. The revenues are identical to the bear and bull case DCF valuations, respectively.

I calculate what net income could be based on three net income margins: 5%, 10%, and 15%. Then, I project EPS and ultimately, the stock price (based on various P/E ratios).

Sometimes, the healthcare sector uses a 12 P/E for fair value (as opposed to 15 for most other sectors), but that is not always the case as you will note in the next section. I used a 12 P/E to be conservative and also included two growth P/E multiples (15 and 20) as the market may assign a higher multiple if the company grows at a rapid pace. Lastly, I included a CAGR table to make it easier for investors when comparing this stock's potential return to other investments.

I include all these scenarios to give investors a spectrum of potential valuations. You simply identify if you are a bear or a bull, pick a net income margin you feel is realistic, and pick what P/E multiple you expect the market to peg the stock price to; and voila… you have arrived at your own forecast of the company's fair share price.

Fair Share Price

Based off my expectations, I believe the base case for Hims' fair share price is $21. If correct, investors have an opportunity to make about 14% per year and earn a 3-4x total return on their investment. This forecast is the range of my base case in the DCF model above, which was $17.

The Lynch Model

We can quickly corroborate our valuations with this "thumbnail" calculation Peter Lynch used. We start by taking the current market capitalization of the company and multiplying it by how many times we think the stock will go up - in this example, seven times. This gives us the future market capitalization of the stock. Then, we divide that by 15 (typical fair value P/E), resulting in the net income the company would have to earn to justify a seven-fold increase in its market capitalization.

In other words, if Hims earns $560 in net income, we can expect the current market capitalization of $1.2B to increase seven-fold to $8.4B. It is interesting to see the connections between all forms of valuation. For example, in the EPS valuation table, the cell which has $551MM in net income results in a $42 stock price using a P/E of 15. That also represents a seven-fold increase over its current stock price of $5.80.

Technicals

First, let's examine the vertical lines A, B, and C. In Lines A and B, the stock price hit a bottom and the RSI was under 30. This indicated the stock was oversold and positioned for a move to the upside. Today, we see a similar situation in line C. It looks like the bottom is in and the RSI, which was under 30, is starting to move upwards. This suggests the stock price might experience a short-term bounce.

Second, let's examine the slopes of the two legs up highlighted by the green lines. The conditions today are the same as they were in Lines A and B (the stock price appears to have bottomed and the RSI is under 30). Given the similarities, if we extrapolate those upward movements to today's stock price, then the stock might jump to somewhere in the range of $8.23 to $12.89.

The two blue arrows point out support levels. The farthest left arrow shows the stock had solid support around the $7-8 range. Now, the stock broke that support line and is in a free fall as the new support line is yet to be discovered. However, if the bottom is already in, the new support line would be around $6.

The RSI and stochastics indicate the stock has been in oversold territory. Based off Hims' chart history, this means the stock could swing to the upside in the short term.

Risk/Reward

Based off the company's rapid expansion and projected earnings, Hims looks dirt cheap at these levels. The company has $252MM cash on hand and no debt. Therefore, investors have the opportunity to buy a stock with no immediate threat of bankruptcy or liquidity issues and potentially get 10-20x their money back in a decade. This is an asymmetric risk to reward ratio in favor of the investor.

Even the company insiders are aware of the stock's mispricing as they own over 17% of all outstanding shares. In fact, David Wells, who is a member of the Board, went into the open market and personally bought $3MM worth of shares at a weighted average price of $8.23 in August. A couple of other insiders have also recently acquired (not purchased) shares.

Note: Acquiring shares does not have the same magnitude of bullish implications as purchasing them as the investor is not buying shares in the open market with their own money. It can, however, be considered as a vote of confidence.

Takeaway

My base case for the stock is about $17-21, which represents a 3-4x return from the current stock price of $5.80. However, I would not be surprised if the company surpasses expectations and its stock becomes a 10-20 bagger in the future. Looking at the fundamentals and technicals, I believe the downside is limited and the upside is massive. Hims & Hers Health is a company which should be considered by investors who are looking for a speculative stock with a favorable risk to reward ratio.