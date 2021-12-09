Velishchuk/iStock via Getty Images

On November 12th, the SEC disapproved a rule change that would have allowed trading in shares of a hard asset backed Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trust from VanEck. While the disapproval was not a surprise to crypto space watchers, the primary reasoning in the order has created a perception among industry participants of unfairness or inconsistency from the SEC. The article below considers the details of this debate from the context of Grayscale's attempt to convert their hard asset based Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) to an ETF. Understanding the details of the debate allows for an informed opinion about the direction of one of only a handful of key US regulatory threats and opportunities facing Bitcoin network adoption.

Futures Based Bitcoin ETFs

During an August presentation before the Aspen Security Forum, SEC Chair Gary Gensler signaled support for a Bitcoin ETF, so long as it was backed by Bitcoin futures on the CME and, ostensibly, not be based on direct holdings of bitcoins. Gensler forwarded the idea that this arrangement would increase investor protections, a fundamental goal of the Commission. Immediately various ETF issuers officially proposed futures-backed products; in October, with no opposing action by the SEC, ProShares launched its futures-backed Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO).

Following the BITO launch, Grayscale filed to convert their flagship Trust to an ETF and explained:

This move was triggered by the SEC's clearance of a Bitcoin Futures ETF - which we believe is an indication of the agency's comfort in Bitcoin as an underlying asset. Source: Our Filing to Convert GBTC Into an ETF, grayscale.com/the-source, 10/19/21

As will be discussed more fully in the next section, Grayscale believed, and believes, that acceptance of a futures-backed Bitcoin product inherently and necessarily opens the door for products directly backed by bitcoins. And further, that the SEC's subsequent disapproval of the hard asset backed product from VanEck is unfair. In a recent formal comment to the SEC regarding Grayscale's plans to convert GBTC to an ETF the company's lawyers opined:

The Commission has no basis for the position that investing in the derivatives market for an asset is acceptable for investors while investing in the asset itself is not. Source: Comment Letter, sec.gov/comments, 10/29/21

"Arbitrary and Capricious": Why SEC May Be Wrong

The SEC rejected the VanEck hard asset backed product almost wholly on concerns about possible price manipulation. The following is a key summary statement from the disapproval:

The Commission concludes that BZX has not met its burden under the Exchange Act and the Commission's Rules of Practice to demonstrate that its proposal is consistent with the requirements of Exchange Act Section 6{B}(5), in particular, the requirement that the rules of a national securities exchange be "designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices" and "to protect investors and the public interest." Source: Order Disapproving a Proposed Rule Change to List and Trade Shares of the VanEck Bitcoin Trust under BZX Rule 14.11{E}(4), Commodity-Based Trust Shares, sec.gov/rules, 10/12/21, (link above in introduction)

Before the larger discussion of the "fraudulent and manipulative acts" prong of the disapproval, it is useful to quickly note that the SEC somewhat equivocated on the "protect investors and the public interest" prong. They did not technically concede that a hard asset backed product may in some areas more broadly protect investors and be in the public interest when compared, for instance, to a futures-backed ETF or hot holdings at a digital asset marketplace. However, the Commission forwarded that without meeting the anti-manipulation requirement that the "protect investors" aspect also fails by default. They stated:

...even if a proposed rule change purports to protect investors from a particular type of investment risk-such as the susceptibility of an asset to loss or theft-the proposed rule change may still fail to meet the requirements.... ...for bitcoin-based ETPs, the Commission has consistently required that the listing exchange have a comprehensive surveillance-sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size related to bitcoin, or demonstrate that other means to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices are sufficient to justify dispensing with the requisite surveillance-sharing agreement. Source: Ibid.

So this takes one to the heart of the matter of if the product is designed to counter manipulation through either a surveillance-sharing agreement with a regulated market or another demonstrable means to prevent manipulation. Most of the ETF issuers seeking approval of these commodities-based products have argued that their vehicle does both.

This discussion is complicated, technical, and gets in the weeds quickly; in the SEC's disapproval of the VanEck product, they spend pages 13 through 45 of the 51 pages making the argument that it fails in both regards, that it has neither a sufficient surveillance-sharing agreement nor strong enough secondary means of manipulation prevention. And here, to be fair, it should be noted that the burden of proof as to the quality or strength of the anti-manipulative design lays with those proposing the product.

Identical Manipulation Risks

But for discussion today, hashing this quality debate is not that important because of Grayscale's "new" argument. In the Comment Letter linked above, Grayscale argues that the SEC is permitting futures-backed ETFs like BITO "despite the derivatives markets' exposure to the identical risks of spot market fraud and manipulation that heretofore have stood in the way of Commission approval of spot Bitcoin ETPs." This is purportedly unfair because it does not treat like situations alike and is "arbitrary and capricious action" under the Administrative Procedure Act "APA". Put differently, Grayscale asks how can possible market manipulation be at issue when there is tacit approval of futures-backed ETFs with the identical risk.

Market Manipulation Not Addressed by 1940 Act

Further, Grayscale argues that the SEC's justification for this "disparate treatment" is irrelevant and unreasoned. In brief, the SEC has forwarded the notion that futures-backed products provide protections under the Investment Company Act of 1940 that are absent from hard asset backed vehicles that are generally registered under the Securities Act of 1933. But Grayscale says "the 1940 Act's protections do not address and thus are not relevant to the concern the Commission has repeatedly invoked to deny Rule 19b-4 applications for spot Bitcoin ETPs like BTC: market manipulation and fraud in the underlying Bitcoin market." Putting this differently as well, Grayscale is questioning with a hypothetical: if possible market manipulation is the fundamental issue, how does the 1940 Act even address it. For further, general explanation of this subject, the physically backed SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) submitted a communication to the SEC that can be found here.

Adoption Moments

There are numerous philosophical and technical reasons that will make hard asset backed Bitcoin ETFs highly attractive to institutional and retail investors and drive further adoption of the Bitcoin network. For example, the current offering of futures-backed Bitcoin ETFs is somewhat at odds with the hard money principles of the Bitcoin network. This is because the CME futures on which they are based are cash-settled and off-chain, creating a hypothecation issue. These products also have a relatively high underlying cost that relates to the need to roll contracts, which likely lowers returns over time.

While with altcoins there is often a drive to a local high as a development milestone approaches, with Bitcoin these drives are often correlated with positive sentiment leading up to adoption points.

While there are substantial follow-on corrections and sell the news type effects associated with these moments of adoption, Bitcoin remains in a massive uptrend this year. The approaching approval of a hard asset backed Bitcoin ETF later next year would likely be another price catalyst similar to those highlighted above. And close scrutiny of the arguments for such an approval lends confidence that just as the SEC grew comfortable supporting futures-backed ETFs this year, so too may we see the permitting of hard asset based ETFs in the near future. Look to developments in novel surveillance tools of digital asset marketplaces to drive compliance with the SEC and increase its comfort level with the Bitcoin spot market.

Author's Note: While an advocate of Chair Gensler and his in-depth crypto-asset understanding, his support for a futures-backed ETF has troubled me since its proposal in August (see reasoning: Bitcoin, Regulation Uncertainty And Crypto's Unlikely Ally, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler). That month I sent correspondence with this reasoning to the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy and for which I received a reply in October (image below).

The reply suggests making a comment for any relevant proposals; the initial period for comment on the Grayscale proposal has now passed, but at the time of this writing the submission function appeared open. The link for comment can be found by scrolling down to "Nov. 2, 2021" on the NYSE Arca Rulemaking page; other public comments on the proposal can be found here.