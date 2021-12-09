Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I recently came across an article that CNBC put together a stock index they were titling the CNBC Next Generation 50 Index. The index was built by younger employees at CNBC and is meant to highlight the 50 stocks they see are "integral to lives and careers of Millennials and those from Generation Z."

This piqued my interest not only because I am a Millennial, but because I have also been researching the ETFs managed and offered by SoFi (SOFI) and found this to be similar to the SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF). While SFYF simply tracks the top 50 most widely held U.S. listed stocks on SoFi's Invest platform, I feel it can be a good barometer for what Millennials and Generation Z are investing in since SoFi is a money management platform primarily targeting those two generations.

(Source: CNBC.com)

CNBC's list includes the high-flying names you would expect such as Tesla (TSLA), Coinbase (COIN), Square (SQ), and Zoom (ZM), but it also has a balance of more stabilized large-caps such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL).

SFYF includes similar names with lofty valuations and even meme stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC), but also includes value names like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Coca-Cola (KO), and Verizon (VZ).

I was pleasantly surprised to see the range of stocks in both indexes. Not just from the traditional method of allocating stocks by sector, market cap, or growth vs. value, but there is actually diversification based on valuation. I am not saying that I think valuation was a key driver to selection for either list, but it brought me back to an investment thesis I have been evaluating more-and-more as I consider diversification in my own portfolio.

Thesis of Diversification Based on Valuation

"Sector rotation" or "rotation into value" are common phrases used by pundits covering the stock market to highlight investors moving money from one sector to another in response to an economic catalyst.

We have recently seen a significant "rotation" out of high growth stocks with lofty valuations and into traditional value names due to the thought that rising interest rates are on the horizon and further uncertainties around the COVID pandemic. This has caused a negative impact on stocks associated with high growth such as Cathie Wood's ARK fund (ARKK), which contains many of the huge winners from the last two years, and been unrelenting in recently shaving off over 50% of DocuSign's (DOCU) market cap after poor earnings.

So the goal is to set up a portfolio of individual stocks that is aggressive enough to capture momentum from the high growth names associated with the triple-Qs (QQQ), but defensive enough to manage these market "rotations." Therefore, my thesis is that it is more important to hold a wide range of stocks based on valuation and not completely based on traditional factors.

My objective is to set up a hypothetical portfolio of 50 stocks, similar to the two indexes I outlined in the introduction, and test my thesis of valuation diversification against several market benchmarks.

The 50

Here are my 50 stocks I have chosen with their P/E (FWD) multiples.

(Source: Author)

Note: See disclosure at end of article for list of stocks above that I am invested in today.

I tried to capture a wide range of multiples and included one cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC-USD). 20% of the stocks have negative multiples, 10% are greater than 100, 25% are in that strong growth range of 30-100, and 20% are in the value range under 20.

I'm not going to break down the pick for each stock. Again, the thesis is based on diversifying solely on the basis of valuation. I believe the percentages I have outlined above are a good distribution between any range of multiples.

The Benchmarks

There are a couple of indexes I am seeking to benchmark and test my thesis against; however, I will specifically be benchmarking in the long run against the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL).

QUAL focuses on what I would think of as traditional metrics to create a diversified portfolio that works to limit exposure and risk. It generally follows a performance similar to the S&P 500, but with a current total of just 129 holdings.

Exposure to large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks exhibiting positive fundamentals (high return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings growth and low financial leverage)

(Source: QUAL Prospectus)

It is important to reiterate that my investment thesis is to improve CAGR and reduce drawdowns by using valuation as my primary point of diversification and not the traditional metrics that an ETF like QUAL uses. I am not trying to build a perfect portfolio of stocks that should be viewed with an equal amount of risk as some of the companies are small-caps and do not have positive earnings.

I will also use SPY and QQQ as a point of comparison below to test my thesis against historical data. More on why this only shows part of the picture later in this article.

SFYF is a relatively new ETF so it did not have enough historical data as a point of comparison, but I will include comparisons moving forward in future articles on this topic.

Historical Performance

The following charts show the 1 year, 3 year, and 5 year equal weighted returns against each benchmark.

Note: Any position without enough trading history was removed from the corresponding analysis. In all charts The 50 will be represented by the Blue line.

Not only was the CAGR substantially greater than QUAL in all periods measured, but more importantly, the max drawdown was better across the board which is the defensiveness I am looking for from my thesis.

The 50 vs. QUAL

(Source: Author)

(Source: Author)

(Source: Author)

The 50 vs. QQQ

Again, CAGR outperformed QQQ at a steady clip, but the drawdown delta was not as dramatic.

(Source: Author)

(Source: Author)

(Source: Author)

The 50 vs. SPY

(Source: Author)

(Source: Author)

(Source: Author)

Looking Forward

Okay, so I have demonstrated that my hypothetical portfolio of 50 stocks has some material benefits with a small sample size and against the benchmarks I happened to choose. However, there are a couple key reasons why I believe that I can't just rely on historical data to reach any form of conclusion.

There are clearly several stocks in my portfolio that were not trading 3+ years ago so the historical data isn't completely apples-to-apples. I also recognize that there are probably a couple stocks I would not have picked for this exercise 5 years ago that were much easier to pick today. Case in point, a stock like Tesla (TSLA) was very different 5 years ago than it is now. Positions such as Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla have had substantial appreciation in recent years and by no means are expected to continue on the same pace.

An investment is only worth what it returns after you actually invest. With all of this in mind, I look forward to tracking the performance of my hypothetical portfolio moving forward from today's date against the benchmark as the true test of my thesis.

Conclusion

I hope I have made it clear that I am by no means suggesting that this is the only way you should look at diversification in your portfolio. I do not feel that the data presented in this article proves my thesis, but I do think there is enough evidence to support further testing and tracking moving forward.

Please look for future articles on this topic as I will be writing updates on a quarterly basis.