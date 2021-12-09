Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Despite the 30% rise in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (NYSE:BK) stock price in 2021, there is still growth potential in the company. BNY Mellon regularly outperforms the quarterly results and its fee-based business model is stable in the long term. The company also has a dividend yield of 2.45% which does not seem a lot especially for income investors but its sustainability is exceptional. The company is undervalued at the moment so growth and value investors might want to take a look at it.

Business Model

BNY Mellon operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the investment services fees which include asset servicing fees, clearing, issuer, and treasury services fees. This makes the company "passive investment vehicle proof" because the rise of these passive investment asset classes will not affect heavily BK's profitability compared to other asset managers. Investment management fees include foreign exchange revenue, distribution, and servicing fees. The foreign exchange operations are significant because 38% of the company's revenue comes from outside the U.S. The company also uses derivative financial instruments as risk-mitigating economic hedges, which are not formally designated as accounting hedges. This includes hedging the foreign currency, interest rate, or market risks inherent in some of the balance sheet exposures, such as seed capital investments and deposits, as well as certain investment management fee revenue streams. Only 2% of BK's revenue comes from its investments, investment performance and 82% of the company's revenue comes from fees.

Financials & Earnings

Q3 results

BNY Mellon outperformed the earnings estimates for Q3 2021 just like in the last 9 quarters. Q3 EPS was $1.04, exceeding the $1.00 consensus estimate but slipped from $1.13 in Q2 and rose from $0.98 in Q3 2020. Assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) and Assets under management (AUM) also increased by single digits. AUC/A of $45.3 trillion, increased 17%, primarily reflecting higher market values, client inflows, and net new business while AUM of $2.3 trillion, increased 13%, primarily reflecting higher market values, net inflows, and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar. The investment management segment also reported good results. Investment management grew by 13% and the wealth management segment grew by 10% compared to Q2 results. Despite the great results expense was up 6% year-over-year excluding the impact of higher litigation reserves. The company returned $2.3 billion to common shareholders, including $2.0 billion of share repurchases as of September 30, 2021.

Valuation

Let's look at 3 different valuation methods: Price to Book ratio, P/E ratio, and DCF Model to determine BNY Mellon's current value. BK's P/B ratio is 1.17 at the moment which seems high but compared to its peers it is the lowest. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) has a P/B ratio of 5.40, State Street Corporation (STT) has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35 and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) has a P/B ratio of 5.78. Among its peers, BNY Mellon is the most undervalued. P/E ratios seem a bit more equal. BK has a Non-GAAP P/E ratio of 13.30, TROW has a P/E ratio of 15.49, STT has a P/E ratio of 12.76 while AMP has a P/E ratio of 13.19. According to the P/E ratios BK is fairly valued right now.

When evaluating DOW's intrinsic value, the theory of the current undervaluation continues. For the calculations, I used Graham's DCF model. For the last 4 quarters, the official EPS (TTM) was 3.93. For the calculations, I used a more realistic EPS number of 6.5. Finviz estimates that in 2022 BK's EPS will be 4.49 and also expects a long-term annual growth of 9.97%. To the expected growth rate, I added a moderate 2% for 2022. That is because of the exposure to high-risk assets and the wide international presence. Put all this data together and we can have an intrinsic value for BK stock between $85-90. According to the 3 valuations we used I can say that BK is undervalued at the moment to its peers and also to itself calculating only with moderate EPS growth. That is why I think growth investors might find BNY Mellon a potential target.

Company-specific Risks

In the asset management industry, the competition is always intense. BK is in a lucky position with worldwide operations and its fee-based business model. However, there are specific risk factors worth taking a look at:

Approximately 49% of BK's total employees (full-time and part-time employees) were based outside the U.S., with approximately 9,400 employees in EMEA, approximately 14,000 employees in APAC, and approximately 700 employees in other global locations, primarily Brazil. International clients accounted for 37% of revenues in 2021. Country risk exposure is responsible for one of the biggest risk factors of the company. An immediate default of the counterparty or obligor based on the country of residence of the entity which incurs the liability can cause serious damage and income depreciation to BK. The Top 4 country BK has exposure to are: Germany, the U.K., Japan, and Belgium at the moment.

The company's securities portfolio has some high-risk assets such as CLOs, Non-Agency CMBS, and RMBS. These extremely high-risk assets are adding up to 6.1% of the total securities portfolio. This is manageable in normal circumstances but if the interest rate hikes in 2022 will cause a default rate rise in mortgage securities and other types of loans this will have a serious impact on BNY Mellon's securities portfolio.

My take on BK's dividend

Current dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon announced a 9.67% dividend raise in July 2021 and with this raise the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. BK's forward dividend yield is 2.45%. The company has been paying consecutive dividends for more than 21 years and has a consecutive dividend growth history of 11 years. Both the years and the growth are impressive compared to the sector median of only 2 years of dividend growth and 13 years of consecutive dividend payments.

Future sustainability

BK does not have a very attractive dividend yield but is certainly a sustainable one. The management has all the intentions to not only maintain but raise the dividend over time. They also have the tools ready as the company has a healthy payout ratio.

BK's payout ratio is in the 30-35% range which gives the management plenty of space for future dividend raises. In the last 3 years, BK raise its dividend by approximately 7% each year and according to Seeking Alpha's analysts, the 3-year forward projection is the same. As you might have noticed I calculated a dividend raise in Q3 2022 because of the 7% dividend growth projection. That dividend raise is a realistic expectation in my opinion.

Summary

It is rare in the U.S. asset management sector that almost half of a company's exposure is in Non-U.S. assets and markets and BK is exactly like this. The company has great growth potential in the upcoming years and despite the 30% stock price appreciation in 2021, there is still room to grow. The management is very consistent with the dividend policy however BK is not very attractive with its 2.45% forward dividend yield. I think the company has more to offer for a growth and value investor than for an income-seeking investor at the moment.