Introduction

After many years of focusing on deleveraging, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) can finally start focusing on rewarding their shareholders with a new shareholder returns policy. Whilst this has thus far still left their dividend yield at a very low 1.55%, their shareholder returns are poised to surge in 2022 with essentially no other options available to deploy their very impressive free cash flow and it's resulting very high 11% free cash flow yield on current cost.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Thanks to copper prices surging in 2021 as the world recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, their cash flow performance surged in tandem with their operating cash flow reaching a very impressive $5.435b during the first nine months. Apart from being many times higher than their result of only $1.69b during the first nine months of 2020, it also even outpaces their full-year results during 2018-2020 that only reached $3.863b at the highest. This also sent their free cash flow surging to $4.039b during the first nine months of 2021, which will continue during the fourth quarter with copper prices averaging approximately $4.50 per pound, thereby producing $10.5b of operating cash flow on an annual basis, as the graph included below displays.

If divided into a quarterly basis, this guidance equals $2.625b of operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2021. Since their capital expenditure was $1.344b for the first nine months of 2021, they should incur an additional $456m of capital expenditure in the fourth quarter given their guidance of $1.8b for the full-year, as per slide twenty of their previously linked third quarter of 2021 results presentation. This should leave free cash flow of $2.169b or approximately $2.1b once subtracting their small $73.3m dividend payment. Following the massive difference between their free cash flow and soon-to-be previous dividend payments, management has implemented a new shareholder returns policy that aims to return half of their free cash flow to shareholders, as per the commentary from management included below.

"Freeport-McMoRan Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors ("Board") has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing repurchases of up to $3.0 billion of FCX common stock." "The Board also approved the addition of a variable cash dividend on common stock for 2022 at an expected annual rate of $0.30 per share. The combined annual rate of the base dividend and the variable dividend is expected to total $0.60 per share." "Cash returns to shareholders will be administered in accordance with the previously announced performance-based payout framework whereby up to 50 percent of cash flows generated after planned capital spending and distributions to noncontrolling interests would be allocated to shareholder returns and the balance to debt reduction and investments in value enhancing growth projects." - Freeport-McMoRan November 01st 2021 Announcement.

When looking ahead into 2022, they should have ample free cash flow to fulfill this new shareholder returns policy, unless copper prices suffer a sudden plunge. Whilst this always remains a risk, it does not appear too probable within the foreseeable future with the largest copper producer forecasting prices to average $3.85 per pound at the midpoint despite a slight oversupply. This makes their guidance for operating cash flow of $9b per annum with copper price at $4.00 per pound a suitable baseline scenario with the difference being immaterial.

If this copper price comes to pass as expected, they should be left with free cash flow of $6.3b after subtracting their 2022 capital expenditure guidance of $2.7b, as per slide twenty of their previously linked third quarter of 2021 results presentation. Whilst they also forecast an additional $700m of capital expenditure relating to their 49% share of the Indonesia Smelter project in 2022, they plan to exclude this from their free cash flow for the purpose of shareholder returns, as per slide seventeen of their previously linked third quarter of 2021 results presentation.

Following this estimated free cash flow, their new shareholder returns policy would see $3.15b to shareholders in 2022. Since their new annual dividends of $0.60 per share only cost $881.1m per annum at their latest outstanding share count of 1,468,473,516, the majority would be returned through share buybacks. Whilst already marking a positive improvement versus their historically lackluster shareholder returns, they should surge even higher when considering that their financial position that leaves essentially no other options available to deploy their free cash flow. Given their current market capitalization of approximately $57b, this estimated free cash flow sees their shares trade with a very high 11% free cash flow yield on current cost, which provides them with immense potential to fund even higher and very impressive shareholder returns in 2022.

Image Source: Author.

Thanks to their free cash flow surging during the first nine months of 2021, their cash balance has swelled to a massive $7.672b and thus pushed their net debt down slightly over two-thirds to only $1.993b versus its $6.054b level at the end of 2020. When looking ahead into the fourth quarter of 2021, their previously estimated near $2.1b of excess free cash flow after dividend payments should completely eliminate the remaining portion of their net debt and thus see them enter 2022 with a very desirable net cash position.

Image Source: Author.

It was a foregone outcome that their plunging net debt and surging financial performance would work in tandem to send their leverage plunging dramatically, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of only 0.20 that now resides within the very low territory of under 1.01. This is further supported by their net debt-to-operating cash flow of only 0.29 and very low gearing ratio of 8.13% as well as their high interest coverage of 13.92, which indicates that their remaining debt is easy to service. Whilst this already poses no risks, their leverage will soon cease to exist and after reaching this point, they have no options remaining rather than to send their shareholder returns surging or pursue acquisitions, although there was no discussion of the latter during their recent conference calls, thereby making it unlikely to happen frequently.

Image Source: Author.

When turning to their liquidity, unsurprisingly their surging cash balance sees it within the strong territory with an impressive current ratio of 2.50 and even more impressively, they also sport a cash ratio of 1.39. This means that they should have no issues meeting any future liabilities, especially given the outlook for their net debt to reach zero as soon as 2022.

Conclusion

When it comes to capital allocation, management primarily has a choice between returning cash to shareholders or debt holders and since the latter will soon be completely repaid, their shareholder returns are poised to surge in 2022 with essentially no other options available. Whilst the future split between dividends and share buybacks for any further increased shareholder returns remains to be seen, their very high 11% free cash flow yield on current cost remains attractive and thus I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Freeport-McMoRan's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.