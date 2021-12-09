inhauscreative/E+ via Getty Images

Despite the recent reduction in the revenue expectations of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), the company remains a buy. With a significant amount of dollars in sales from the US Government, if management is also successful with other allies, international revenue would grow significantly. There is more. If AVAV continues to invest in R&D, new innovative products would enhance revenue generation. Under my worst-case scenario that includes the new sales guidance given by AVAV, I obtained a valuation of $97. With this price target, I am buying at the current market price of $49-$69.

With More International Clients, AVAV Would Be Worth Much More

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AVAV designs and sells unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile solutions, and unmanned ground vehicles to government agencies and other businesses. The U.S. Department of Defense is one of AVAV's clients:

Source: Company's Website

The company's most relevant product is the unmanned aircraft systems, which represented close to 42% of the total revenue in the six months ended October 30, 2021. These solutions are sold to both military buyers and commercial buyers. With a larger number of buyers, I believe that the revenue line may be less volatile than what I initially expected:

Source: 10-Q

Source: Presentation

I don't like the fact that in the 6M ended October 30, 2021, the U.S. government was responsible for more than 60% of AVAV's revenue. It is great that AVAV offers sufficient sophistication to sell to the U.S. Department of Defense. However, I hope that management will find more clients in the international markets in the near future:

Source: 10-Q

Expectations Of Other Analysts

Market analysts seem to appreciate AVAV quite a bit. They are expecting FY 2022 sales of $570 million, which would mean double-digit sales growth. The company's FY 2022 EBITDA would also stand at $108 million, which would imply an EBITDA margin of 12%. In my opinion, after the recent quarterly earnings release, analysts may lower their expectations. With that, I believe that they will continue to be very optimistic about the future of AVAV:

Source: Market Expectations

If AVAV Continues To Work For The US Government And Also Works For Allied Nations, The Fair Price Is $149

If the company continues to work for the US Government, AVAV will most likely continue to enjoy a leading position in the UAS market. With that, I believe that AVAV's current strategy is correct. The company intends to increase the penetration of its products within the military forces of allied nations. If management is successful, revenue would most likely increase:

We believe that the broad adoption of our small and medium UAS and TMS by the U.S. military will continue to spur demand by allied nations and that our efforts to pursue new applications are creating opportunities beyond the early adopter military market. Similarly, we expect the adoption of our UGV solutions to expand our presence in the U.S. military market. Source: 10-k

Besides, if AVAV continues to invest in research and development, and designs new innovative products, FCF would grow. Take into account that the company may find new target markets, and may also sell to existing clients:

Customer-focused innovation is the primary driver of our growth. We plan to continue investing in internally-funded research and development projects while expanding our pursuit of customer-funded research and development projects to generate revenue. Source: 10-k

In the future, I would also expect new acquisitions. Management was very active in the M&A market in 2021, and will most likely acquire more targets soon. With more acquisitions, both revenue growth and FCF would trend north:

Source: Presentation

The global unmanned aircraft system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.14%. With this in mind, I used 19% sales growth in my conservative DCF model:

The report predicts the global unmanned aircraft system market to grow with a CAGR of 19.14% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. Source: Unmanned Aircraft System Market Forecast 2020-2030 - MarketWatch

I included an EBITDA margin of 11%-17% and tax rate around 23%, which resulted in a 2030 EBITDA of $383 million and sales of $3.309 billion:

Source: Hohaf

Also, with very conservative changes in working capital, capital expenditures of around $17-$227 million, and D&A of $17-$38 million, the 2030 unlevered free cash flow stands at $226 million:

Source: Hohaf

If we use a WACC of 8.5% and an exit multiple of 27x besides assuming $111 million in cash and debt of $225 million, the implied price would be equal to $149.

Source: Hohaf Source: Quarterly Report Source: Quarterly Report

Notice that the company traded at 47x-360x FCF in the past. In my view, an exit multiple of 27x appears conservative:

Source: Ycharts

Notice that my numbers are close to that of other analysts. Other analysts obtained an average target price of $118 and a high price of $140. In any case, we all agree that the current valuation of $41-$61 is cheap. The company appears to be a buy at the current market price:

Source: Consensus

If The New Guidance Is Correct, The Implied Share Price Would Be Closer To $97

In the most recent quarterly release, the management noted 2022 revenue between $440 million and $460 million. I don't think analysts had time to review the new expectations. In this case scenario, I will be using the new numbers delivered by AVAV:

Based on negative impact from supply chain delays, extended procurement cycles, slower decision making in Washington and staffing shortages, the Company has reduced its full year fiscal 2022 expectations and now expects revenue of between $440 million and $460 million. Source: Press Release

In the past, the company reported 2022 sales of $560-$580 million. It means that the revenue guidance declined by more than 20%. The value erosion is significant because the company's sales are expected to grow significantly from 2022:

Source: Presentation

With sales growth of around 16%-19% from 2023 to 2030 and an EBITDA margin of 11%-17%, I obtained 2030 EBITDA of $289 million. In the previous case scenario, my 2030 EBITDA figure was equal to $383 million. Yes, a small decline in the 2022 sales guidance makes future EBITDA change quite a bit:

Source: Hohaf

Now, if we also include capital expenditures of $19-$35 million, the unlevered free cash flow would grow from $18 million in 2021 to $153 million in 2030:

Source: Hohaf

In this case scenario, I obtained a discounted 2022 FCF of $17.9 million and a 2030 FCF of $78.3 million. The sum of free cash flows would stand at $393 million, the implied enterprise value would be $2.52 billion, and the equity valuation would stand at $2.4 billion. Finally, the fair price would be close to $97. If we compare with the previous case scenario, we would be talking about a reduction of 30-40% in the fair price. With that, the fair price is still above the current market price:

Source: Hohaf

Risks From Government Contracts And Budgetary Constraints

The company makes more than 60% of sales from contracts with the U.S. government. For whatever reason, the government may decide to reduce its budget, which may reduce the number of contracts signed with AVAV. As a result, the company may have to lower its FCF expectations:

We believe that the success and growth of our business for the foreseeable future will continue to depend to a significant degree on our ability to win government contracts, in particular from the DoD. Many of our government customers are subject to budgetary constraints and our continued performance under these contracts, or award of additional contracts from these agencies, could be jeopardized by spending reductions, including constraints on government spending imposed by the Balanced Budget Act of 2019 and its subsequent amendments, or budget cutbacks at these agencies. Source: 10-k

Risks From Failures Could Be A Disaster For AVAV

If AVAV sells any product with a single error or failure, management may suffer damage or reputation risks. As a result, certain clients could stop working with AVAV, which may lower the revenue expectations, and decrease AVAV's total valuation. That's not all. According to the annual report, AVAV could also suffer from EV charging systems and power cycling as well as test systems sold by affiliates:

A defect, error, or failure in one of our products could result in injury, death, or property damage and significantly damage our reputation and support for our products in general. We anticipate this risk will grow as our products begin to be used in U.S. domestic airspace and urban areas. We also remain liable for warranty and product liability claims for our EV charging systems and power cycling and test systems sold by us prior to the sale of our efficient energy systems business segment to Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. in June 2018. Source: 10-k

Takeaway

Even with the recent reduction in the 2022 revenue expectations, AVAV appears undervalued. In my view, if management continues to work with the US Government, and other allies are willing to buy products, international revenue would grow up. Also, with sufficient investments in research and development and new products, my DCF model implied a fair price of $97. Like other investment analysts, I believe that the company could be worth more than the current market price of $49-$69. I will be a buyer.