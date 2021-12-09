undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Shoals (NASDAQ:SHLS) is a leading provider of Electric Balance of Systems, also referred to as (EBOS) in the United States. Shoals maintains exceptional market positioning and continues to grow its market share at an explosive pace through deploying its innovative solutions to new clients and through transitioning more existing clients to its innovative solutions.

In this article, I will outline why I believe Shoals stock is one of the strongest prospects within the renewable market for the coming years, through international expansion opportunities with its current technologies and its future EV expansion opportunities with its newfound capabilities.

Who are Shoals?

Shoals was listed on the US stock exchange in January of this year and is a leading provider of EBOS systems and solutions. EBOS systems are the systems that are responsible for carrying the electric current from a solar panel, to an inverter which in turn takes it off to the grid. EBOS systems make up 6% of the total cost of a solar project, therefore safety and reliability are paramount for customers - this is the key focus of Shoals' innovative solutions.

Shoals' EBOS Big Lead Assembly (BLA) combine as you go systems use plug-n-play systems that leverage simple push connectors. The whole focus for Shoals is simplicity and ease of use meaning that the systems don't require electricians to integrate - this allows both reduced labor costs with installations and greater reliability and safety that comes from these systems, reducing wire runs and connecting above ground.

Strong growth prospects

Shoals has some excellent growth prospects underpinned by an excellent core offering within the solar market. The safety and reliability of solar projects is a key focus for customers, that's exactly why these systems make up 6% of the total costs of solar projects, these are mission-critical components and systems. Shoals has proven that its systems deliver on safety and reliability - through how fast the company has grown its market share (from 7% in 2017 to 36% as of 30 September 2020).

Moving forward, Shoals is expected to grow market share at an even faster pace, taking more than 60% of the US market over the coming years. If you don't want to take these statistics on face value, look towards the company's backlog, which has grown to $270 million as of last quarter - up 101% YoY and even more impressively 35% QoQ. All of these statistics combine to show a clear trend - that more and more customers are turning towards Shoals' innovative solutions and that is down to the value these systems provide to clients.

From the above discussion, it's clear to see why analysts and Shoals foresee so much growth moving forward. Not only is there the opportunity to take greater market share through new-build solar projects but also through transitioning clients to their more high-value services. At this point in time, many of Shoals' customers use only one component of the suite of EBOS components they offer. In the 12 months ended 30 September 2020, more than 50% of newly built solar projects in the US used at least one of their solar components. This provides a great foothold in the market, but transitioning more clients to their full system solutions will truly drive topline growth moving forward and higher margins.

Shoals also has the ability to fend off competition with 17 issued patents for its components and a strong first-mover advantage, having secured partnerships with some of the biggest players in the industry, such as First Solar (FSLR).

International opportunities

Having discussed the growth potential in the US alone, focus can now switch to the opportunity internationally, where Shoals' current penetration is incredibly low. At this point in time Shoals derives 97% of its revenue from just the US.

Considering that the total addressable market abroad is so large, the international growth opportunity must not be underappreciated. A large number of the international market still use conventional homerun EBOS systems, rather than Shoals' higher value, more innovative BLA combine as you go systems. This offers huge opportunities to transition numerous customers abroad to their systems but also tap into the solar market growth that is to come internationally - particularly in Europe.

EV opportunity

Whilst on the face of it, Shoals may appear a relatively unfascinating and therefore potentially unloved and overlooked by the market, the capabilities of the company are actually very impressive. It doesn't take much to notice the opportunity in the EV market, anyone who had a glance at some of the EV stocks can see the huge amount of traction many of them have achieved. Just look towards Rivian (RIVN), which sits on a market cap of $104 billion with revenue amounting to zero for FY2020.

Yet the market overlooks Shoals' capabilities, primarily down to the fact its focus is on EBOS and its potential service to the EV market is small in comparison to the vehicle manufacturers, nonetheless the expansion potential is huge. Shoals aims to use its experience with developing EBOS products and create products that can reduce the cost of installing EV charging infrastructure. All of this is primarily focused on reducing the amount of labor needed.

Shoals has already started to make inroads into this market, with a recent partnership to provide their EV solutions to SKYCHARGER. The first shipment begins this quarter and will help SKYCHARGER reduce the cost of deployments and time on site. Shoals has now manufactured its first commercial version of its full EV system solution, which includes four product families

Future financial forecasts and valuation

Considering all of the above, it isn't much of a surprise to see Shoals projected to grow at an extremely fast pace moving forward. This year Shoals are expected to deliver $211 million in revenues (+20% YoY) with an EBITDA margin of just under 30%. For a company of Shoals' size to deliver any profitability alone is quite impressive, let alone delivering EBITDA margins that are that strong. When Shoals does start to drive growth and scale-up operations - the profitability potential is huge. I have tabled some valuation metrics in comparison to two peers below, it's important to note these aren't direct competitors as Shoals has a really niche focus:

As shown above, Shoals' EBITDA margins are very competitive, particularly when considering these are larger, more mature peers.

Considering the above table, Shoals also has far greater growth potential than its peers, proven by the revenue growth next year compared to revenue growth this year standing at 67.9%. Shoals is projected to deliver $352 million in revenues next year - up 66% from this year and $527 million in revenues the year after (FY2023). So in other words, Shoals' revenues are anticipated to grow 150% over the next two years.

Considering the above estimates and an EBITDA margin of 30%. At the current market price after the lucrative recent pullback, Shoals would sit on an EV/EBITDA ratio of just over 30 in just two years' time. Considering the opportunity and how fast the company is expected to grow long into the future, I do not believe this valuation is too unreasonable.

Risks

As a small-cap, Shoals still faces risks. A lot of them are associated with the premium historic valuation and the risks that Shoals won't grow at a fast enough pace to prove its worth. This risk is mitigated by some effect by the market share the company has been able to take over the last few years, verifying the strength of its offering. Nonetheless, on a historic basis, Shoals is an expensive stock.

Conclusion

CEO Jason Whittaker summarised well what makes Shoals so appealing in the Q3 press release:

We are not just taking a bigger slice of the pie we are in, we are growing the size of the pie available to us by broadening our product portfolio

Shoals offers a mix of an excellent core offering in a niche focus with a huge broader total addressable market that is expanding at a fast pace. Shoals can continue to drive growth within its market and take market share, while simultaneously riding broader market tailwinds in both the solar sector and the EV sector. Following the recent pullback, I believe Shoals is a buy at these levels.