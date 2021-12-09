Jason Doiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Macy's (NYSE:M) looks attractive, even after a 147.3% gain year-to-date. The company's strategy works, it's back on a growth track, and the free cash flow looks fantastic. The quarterly earnings surpassed analysts' expectations for the past six quarters. It's still a value play, but with improved metrics to before corona. Its margins improved. It will achieve the highest free cash flow in recent years. Macy's mitigates supply chain issues well with the holiday season covered.

It went down over the past month despite excellent quarterly earnings and a positive outlook. The correction isn't due to Macy's results or macroeconomics. The stock reacted to bad results from competitors The Gap (GPS) and Nordstrom (JWN). Macy's performed better than these competitors and went down without cause. Omicron came on top of that, although I wouldn't worry too much about it. Macy's navigated enough lockdowns to overcome this as well. I don't expect a general market crash either.

My Pre-Corona Take On Macy's

I wrote about Macy's in January 2020. It's about Macy's iconic brand that traded at a discount. A lot has changed since then due to the pandemic. Macy's stock price dropped about 70% in March 2020 and recovered spectacularly in 2021. The share price has increased fivefold from its Covid lows. Some of my initial arguments are still in place. Macy's is still an icon. The online strategy is paying off with a massive increase.

Back On A Growth Path

M grows again. 2021 Q2 and Q3 were up against 2019. The increase comes from a keen omnichannel strategy. Macy's brand pulled in 4.4M new customers in Q3. It guides for a 2% to 4% increase in comparable sales in Q4.

Online Business Matters

The digital business became the most important one for Macy's during the pandemic. Brick sales increased again to a more "normal" level in 2021. Digital sales accounted for 33% of total sales and grew by 19% in the third quarter. It's still a strong growth rate for what many deemed a company in decline. It shows the ability of Macy's to use its brand name online. The shift to online during the lockdown worked and is here to stay.

While it's unclear how profitable this business is, it has great potential at this growth rate. Online turns around the slowly declining revenue Macy's experienced from 2015 until 2020. The omnichannel approach makes a split of Macy's business unlikely.

Gains From Failed Competitors

The pandemic caused trouble for the department stores. Chains like Neiman Marcus, Stage Stores, and J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy protection. The failures weren't solely due to the lockdowns. The lockdowns accelerated a trend that was already in motion. Online competition and decreasing interest in malls deteriorated the competitive position of these department store chains.

Macy's comes out of this crisis as a winner. As the CEO mentioned, there was $10 Billion in revenue at grabs. Macy's snatches its share of this $10B.

Margin Improvement And Free Cash Flow

It's the best news of the past few quarters. Macy's margins are improving. In Q3 gross margin improved 1% to 41% compared to Q3 2019. SG&A expense lowered even 6.3% against Q3 2019. The company's strategy of cost reduction and optimizing stores works.

The earlier quarters in 2021 were excellent as well. Macy's typically earns all its free cash flow in the fourth quarter. The holiday season is by far the most important one for Macy's. Macy's reached $456M free cash flow or $1.55 per share in the first nine months of 2021. With the most crucial quarter ahead, this looks very promising.

Buybacks And The Reinstated Dividend

The high free cash flows give management confidence for shareholder returns. According to the management, Macy's dividend yield of 2.2% should grow yearly. It also has a $500M share repurchase program with $200M left. It's an intelligent buyback program at the current stock price. Macy's repurchased stock at an average cost of $23.02 per share so far.

The dividend and buyback happen on top of debt reduction. The company managed to reduce long-term debt by $1.6B in a year. It now targets a leverage ratio below 2. This could also mean it returns to an investment-grade rating. It's in talks with rating agencies. A better rating leads to a lower cost of debt.

Valuation Looks Cheap

Based on valuation metrics, Macy's is reasonably valued:

Data by YCharts

These metrics include the below-par fourth quarter of 2020. If Q4 2021 is comparable to 2019, then Macy's is inexpensive. If Q4 is better than 2019, then it's very cheap. The company showed good resilience during 2020 and still trades below its 10-year averages.

Compared to growth companies, Macy's is dirt cheap. I don't expect it to trade at high PS ratios, but the market underappreciated the produced free cash flow. It also completely ignores how important Q4 is to Macy's.

Risks

The risks for Macy's reduced enormously over the past year. It's reducing debt and should be able to continue so. Covid and travel restrictions could impact quarterly results but shouldn't be a long-term concern. The company's plans to increase capital expenditures should be positive in the long run. It will be tough to balance it right, so shareholders get their rewards with buybacks and dividends, and debt doesn't increase again.

It currently has a rating just below investment grade at rating agencies. It recently earned an upgrade at Fitch, Moody's, and S&P, but it's still something to keep an eye on.

My Price Target

Free cash flow is the most important metric to me. Free cash flow can reduce debt further and increase shareholder returns. I expect Q4 to add $1.2B in free cash flow. This would bring total free cash flow to ~$1.7B for 2021.

Free cash flow will be lower beyond 2021. Management indicated it wants to increase capital expenditures to $1B. My forward free cash flow expectations are below 2021. I'd expect somewhere in the $1.2B - $1.4B range for 2022. If a 16 EV/FCF, the EV would be $18B-$21B. Macy's has $6.2B net debt, so the market cap is $6.2B lower. My price range is $41.8-$52 or $46.9 at the midpoint. Any upside surprise increases the price potential immensely for Macy's.

I believe it's a prudent approach. The multiple is in line with the past, and the free cash flow is achievable. I even didn't take into account any buybacks or debt reduction.

Conclusion

Macy's is an exciting stock. Its risk reduced significantly with less debt and better margins over the past year. It won't go the same way as J.C. Penney and the decline of malls. Macy's is a different story. It worked on omnichannel abilities and showed very nice growth in the digital business.

With its Polaris strategy on track, I see a lot of opportunities for Macy's. At this stock price, it offers excellent upside potential. It trades against a reasonable multiple of its past twelve months' earnings and revenue. I see these multiples come down a lot after the fourth quarter. Based on my estimates, there is ~70% upside.