spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is a company that is catching up to the demands of its main customer. As such the company is likely to offer a combination of a generous midstream distribution combined with some growth. That places this midstream ahead of others in the same industry. Midstream companies often do not have the same cyclical pattern to the extent of upstream companies. But their stocks often trade the same way. So, with the upstream part of the industry clearly enjoying a recovery, the same can be said for midstream stocks whose earnings and cash flow never suffered anything close to what happened in the midstream sector. That recovery potential should make for outsized returns in a relatively safe area of the oil and gas industry.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 8, 2021.

The stock itself was caught up in overblown fears of a future Antero Resources (AR) bankruptcy (back in 2019 and 2020). Even had something like that happen, Antero Midstream provides a necessary service and would likely have been a preferred vendor that would have been paid throughout such an event.

That is before considering that Antero Resources was financially never close to anything related to bankruptcy. The financial strength rating of the debt was speculative. But it never was at the lower end (the "C" ratings) where the bankruptcies are most likely to occur.

Now, with the industry recovery underway, it is far more obvious to the market that the typical "bottom of the cycle" fears were simply unfounded. Even such heavily leveraged firms as Southwestern (SWN) and Ranger Resources (RRC) made it to the recovery. Both companies will be focused on balance sheet improvement for the foreseeable future.

Source: Antero Midstream November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

Major customer Antero Resources, on the other hand has got the debt issue under control (as shown above). A fair amount of the financial improvement is due to far stronger selling prices. On the other hand, the industry is moving in the direction of lower leverage due to the natural gas experience of the last few years. In the future it appears as though an acceptable debt ratio will be less than 2.0 in the future. That is a full point lower than it has been in the past (at least).

The new fiscal year will allow the giant first quarter of fiscal year 2020 to drop out of a lot of key debt ratio calculations. That will cause a slight retreat in the financial ratio improvements (unless we get another big freeze). But it appears that management has a plan for that situation.

But this is the kind of news that causes the market to revalue the shares of the accompanying midstream company in a positive light. Antero Resources has long held a goal to be rated as investment grade. That may well happen during the current recovery cycle. Should that investment grade rating happen, then it would also apply positively to the very strong midstream balance sheet of Antero Midstream as well.

Source: Antero Resources November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

Another thing that helps market perception is that the strong commodity prices are allowing the company to show a relatively low breakeven amount when compared to dry gas producers that do not have a significant amount of liquids to sell. Companies like Cabot (COG) and EQT (EQT) may be at a competitive disadvantage if natural gas supplies become excessive while commodity prices for liquids remain strong. Antero Resources on the other hand has the flexibility to shift back and forth between different acreage positions in order to meet the needs of a changing commodity market.

The strong natural gas pricing, in fact the strong commodity prices throughout the industry in general, are helping Antero Resources reach a key debt ratio of 1.0 or less probably in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. That will benefit the financial strength ratings of both Antero Midstream and Antero Resources because the strong balance sheet of the midstream company is effectively "capped" by the financial strength of its major customer.

This flexibility does make for a full plate for the midstream service provider. Therefore, Antero Midstream probably has a full plate of future projects to provide the variety of services needed by the major customer that can switch between dry gas and liquids rich natural gas (let alone maybe actual oil production some day).

Source: Antero Midstream November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The response to the joint venture that Antero Resources announced was for Antero Midstream to cut the dividend so that more capital could be used to expand the business. Now that dividend cut may not come back right away if Antero Resources decides to use more cash flow to grow production. But that would just mean that there is more midstream cash flow that would be available to distribute to customers later.

Source: Antero Midstream November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

Ever since Antero Resources went public first, the whole organization was dedicated to achieving an optimal operating size. That is every chance that Antero Resources has achieved that goal. Therefore, it will likely grow within cash flow for the foreseeable future.

Antero Midstream, however, is likely catching up to the needs of the parent company. So, the market for some new products like water handling, could grow considerably in the future. Now the basic infrastructure is in place in many cases. The additional "add-on" projects are often low cost and very profitable. That makes the chart above very believable.

The restoration of the dividend will depend upon the parent company decisions as to whether or not to do additional joint ventures combined with a decision on future parent company growth rates.

Source: Antero Midstream November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The current backlog of projects appears to be relatively tame. This is partially due to production declines in the last fiscal year or so as the industry hunkered down to get through the 2020 challenges. That backlog could change in a positive way if commodity prices remain strong for a while.

Even if the above view of the future holds for five years, the company offers a dividend that is about equal to the long-term return of most investors. The guide to slow growth is relatively low risk "icing on the cake". Many alternative investments do not offer that kind of return for this type of risk level.

The stock has come a long way from the overblown fears at the market bottom during the second quarter of 2020 (and before in some cases). But the recovery still has a way to go. For the parent company, the climbing ability of North America to export natural gas to a very strong world market may have permanently changed the North American natural gas market for the better going forward. It used to seem like North America was forever in natural gas surplus while the rest of the world paid far more for natural gas. The addition of world markets as an alternative customer probably means that natural gas pricing will be profitable much longer in the future than it has been in the past. Should that be the case, then Antero Midstream is well positioned to benefit from that trend. It does so as a lower risk transportation and service provider without all the upstream risk and volatile earnings.