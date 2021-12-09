Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

If you look on the surface of it, how much would you be willing to pay for a company with $500m in revenues, which loses $120m per year? Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is currently valued at $4b (8x Mcap/Sales), which prompted us to look deeper into the company and business model to see what we could potentially be missing.

Beyond Meat is a packaged food producer, not a tech company

Beyond Meat is a fancy, trendy and a pretty small packaged foods producer. Which means that to generate sales the company has to increase its production facilities first. Beyond meat cannot sell higher volumes of its product without incremental cost, which tech companies could do.

In the past year the company had to invest large amounts both in its R&D (~$60m p.a.) and CAPEX (140m p.a.) to build new production facilities. The company's total manufacturing facilities comprised $197m on the balance sheet as of Q3 '21. The majority (91.5%) of Beyond Meat's in-house manufacturing facilities are located in the U.S. in Columbia, Missouri and Devault, Pennsylvania. In late 2020 the company acquired its first European production facility in Enschede, the Netherlands, which completed its trial runs in Q2 and Q3 2021. In addition to that, the company entered into an investment agreement to manufacture plant-based products under the Beyond Meat brand in China, which commenced trial production in Q1 2021.

All in all as of Q3 2021 Beyond Meat increased its manufacturing capacity by 150-170% y-o-y, theoretically enabling the company to increase its Q3 sales by $140m-$160m, however, BYND revenues rose only $12m or 13% in the period. As described above, some of the facilities opened were not fully operational in Q3 2021, which could be an explanation for the sluggish sales growth.

In addition to CAPEX and R&D, Beyond Meat also has to increase its working capital, which reduces the free cash flow the company generates (to be discussed further in the DCF section).

Beyond Meat Products in Retail Outlets

Beyond Meat specializes in processed foods that imitate the taste of ground beef products such as burger patties, meatballs and ground mince. The company has recently launched Beyond Chicken Tenders and also produces sausages.

Source: Beyond Meat

The company's product range is quite limited and you will not find a Beyond Meat steak or roast beef at the moment. Beyond Meat's target audience are people who enjoy the taste of meat, however would like to make a healthier or more environmentally friendly choice in favor of plant-based substitute. This in our view constitutes only a very small niche of the $270b U.S. meat market, for some customers who would like to consume less meat, would be fine with a different taste of substitute products.

Potential substitutes include soy, tofu, tempeh, lupin protein, oat flakes, jackfruit, chick peas, to name a few. Most of them are cheaper than Beyond Meat products and have been known to customers for some time already. For example Beyond Mince in Chili sin Carne can be easily substituted by smoked tofu and the meatballs by falafel.

As for the Beyond Burger itself, company's main product, apart from well-known competition from players like Impossible Foods, new competition is emerging from the supermarket chains, which introduce their own plant-based burger patties at a fraction of Beyond Burger's price. At the bottom of the below image we can see a pea-protein patty from the German supermarket chain Edeka, which is offered for 1.99 EUR compared to 5.79 EUR for Beyond Burger. The same chain also offers vegan soya-based mince for roughly 5 EUR per pound.

Source: Author's research

We see the introduction of substitute products by the retail chains as one of the major threats for Beyond Meat retail strategy. Supermarket chains already have established manufacturing capacities or third-party contracts, which they can adjust depending on the demand. They probably they have not invested as much as Beyond Meat did in the R&D, which can be detrimental to the taste of their products, however, positive for their bottom line. Currently Beyond Meat generates 70% of its sales or about $350m p.a. through Retail Outlets, while the rest comes from Foodservice Outlets (30%). The first red flags in retail sales can be seen in Q3 '21 numbers.

Retail Sales Suffered a Blow in Q3 2021

U.S. retail sales, which comprise half of total sales or $52m, declined 16% in Q3 2021. During Q3 earnings call Ethan Brown stated the following reasons for the slowing retail demand:

1. Consumers reported few or less frequent trips to the store; 2. Consumers reported being less open to trialing new products; 3. Consumers reported less interest in healthy options; 4. The cancellation will reduce scope of our sampling programs as the Delta variant spread limited new consumer exposure to our brand and category; 5. To a much lesser extent than in foodservice, there still relevant, labor issues created complexity and possibly impacted demand retailers due to delay in shelf resets and less frequent restocking; 6. With increased competition over the past two years, we're seeing as expected, some impact on our market share.

As of September 2021 Beyond Meat had 34,000 retail outlets in the U.S.

Dividing Beyond Meat sales for the quarter by the number of outlets and days suggests that on average each U.S. retail outlet brought $17 in sales per day. That's equivalent to the price of three Beyond Burgers per day. In case of U.S. and International Foodservice as well as International Retail, each outlet sold only one Beyond Burger per Day. We see it as an extremely low ratio, given the logistics needed to supply each outlet.

Source: Beyond Meat, Author's calculations

The low ratio of just one burger per day may be partially explained by the fact that some of the outlets were not operating the whole quarter. This is definitely the ratio we will be watching going forward.

Foodservice Outlets and QSR Partnerships as Major Growth Booster

Currently Foodservice Outlets generate 30% of revenues or $130m per year. The management is quite optimistic about the category and sees Foodservice growing to 50% of revenues.

The company doesn't disclose the gross profit margin by segment, however, we believe that Foodservice Outlets, especially smaller mom-and-pop operators bring a higher gross profit margin than Retail Outlets, as the ticket size is higher and consumers are less sensitive to price.

Out of all Foodservice outlets about 81% are smaller independent operators and 19% - larger accounts like QSR. It means that larger accounts currently bring under $25m in revenues p.a.

In February 2021 Beyond Meat entered in a three year partnership with McDonald's (MCD), where McDonald's in currently in the process of conducting a limited test of McPlant - Beyond Meat burger in several locations in the US and internationally. In case the test is successful, McPlant may become a permanent item on the menu. In addition to that, Beyond Meat has or is working on further partnerships with YUM! Brands (YUM), Panda Express and others. The prospects of the partnerships moving from the testing phase to the permanent phase would give a significant boost to Beyond Meat's revenues. Here's our attempt to quantify the prospects of McDonald's partnership. If we assume that Beyond Meat may target 5% of McDonald's COGS, meaning that each 20th product sold by McDonald's is a McPlant, that would result roughly in $500m in revenues.

However, in order to become McDonald's permanent partner, Beyond Meat in our view has to accomplish the following:

Reduce the price of Beyond Burger to match McDonald's economics; Invest $500m in manufacturing facilities and working capital to ramp up production.

Revenue per pound has to go down, which will wipe out the margins, at least short-term

Beyond Meat management states that they are still targeting price parity with most likely beef in 2.5 years. For that Beyond Meat would have to lower the price of their patties ($9.58/lb) by 45% ($5.25/lb for beef patties), which would more than wipe out their 22% gross profit margin. When asked about it on the Q3 earning call, Ethan Brown (Beyond Meat's CEO) stated that they are working on bringing COGS down and the reduction in price in the long run should not be at the expense of the margins.

Interestingly, the company states that 10% price move in yellow peas cost (main raw material for pea protein that the company uses) would result in 1.1% change in GOGS, suggesting that yellow peas account only for roughly 11% of COGS. Beyond Meat sees the levers to gross profit margin improvement in volume and throughput economies of scale as well as own production facilities to produce woven proteins, flavor systems and binding systems.

We are currently struggling to see how the company can bring its COGS from 71% to under 40% of sales.

Dwindling cash position and high capital requirements call for debt or equity injection

Beyond Meat is currently burning $120m in cash per quarter, out of which about $50m is CAPEX and $70m - negative operating cash flow. We don't see this capital requirement to decrease in the future, as the company, in our view, will likely need to invest $500m in the comping years in order to realize the opportunity of large partnerships.

As of October 2, 2021 the company had $886m in cash on the balance sheet, from the 0% coupon $1,150m convertible senior note issuance in March 2021.

At the current burn rate the cash reserves would suffice for about 7 quarters. Therefore we expect Beyond Meat to announce either a secondary stock offering, similar to Peloton (PTON), try their luck again with convertible senior notes or enter into a new revolving credit facility.

Beyond Meat currently has about $207m left in book value of equity on its balance sheet, which could be wiped out in the next couple of quarters. Therefore, we believe the company is more likely to raise additional equity than debt, which would dilute current shareholders.

DCF Valuation of Beyond Meat

We put together the different factors discussed about in a DCF model to come up with an estimated share value for BYND.

Revenues: We assume revenue growth at 25% for the next four years to $1.15b in 2025. This incorporates the successful launch of partnership with McDonald's (+$500m in sales) as well as strong growth in other segments.

At the end of the forecasting period we use 2% terminal growth rate.

COGS: We assume that the company will gradually succeed in reducing the COGS as a percentage of sales to 52%, which is in line with other food processing companies.

Total Operating Expenses: We assume growth rate at half of revenues growth rate. This position includes high R&D costs, which we expect to continue in the future, but decline as % of revenues.

EBIT margin: We estimate that in the long-term Beyond meat would achieve 18% EBIT margin, which is 5% higher than the average EBIT margin in the food processing industry. This is a quite generous assumption for a company that hasn't proven yet that it can generate positive operating cash flow. If you think that this margin is unattainable for Beyond Meat then their stock is not worth much at all.

Source: Beyond Meat, Author's calculations

Reinvestment: This position is comprised of CAPEX-Depreciation as well as change in Working Capital. In order to increase its production by $500m p.a. Beyond Meat will have to invest at least $500m in the expansion of its production facilities. This will result in negative free cash flows for the next four years.

WACC: We use 6.74% WACC throughout the term based on Equity Risk Premium of 4.77%, BYND beta of 1.62x and risk free rate of 1.43%.

As a result, we come up with fair value estimate of $39/share, which suggests 45% downside to the current share price. It's interesting to point out that the whole value of Beyond Meat is based on the Terminal value, as the sum of company's free cash flows in the next 10 years is negative.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat operates in a highly competitive industry with low margins. The company is forced to invest a lot in R&D to differentiate its products and CAPEX to increase production capacities in order to score large partnerships, which produces negative free cash flow for shareholders for the years to come.

On the demand side the growth has slowed down a lot, while competitive pressures increase.

The company is burning through cash and will likely have to raise equity in the coming quarters, while diluting existing shareholders.

In our view even with optimistic 18% long-term EBIT margin assumption, BYND stock is not worth more than $39/share.