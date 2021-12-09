Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If we look at a daily chart of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), we see that the stock is possibly undergoing an inverse head and shoulders pattern (bullish). We state this because we now have the left shoulder, the head, the neckline and possibly the right shoulder. We state “possibly” because the CMF money flow indicator for the most part has not co-operated since Valero bottomed on the 30th of November last. Ideally, we want this indicator to enter positive territory before we potentially put on a position in here. In fact, money flow trends may be pointing to a lower right shoulder in sessions to come, so traders need to be patient here.

If indeed though we have an inverse head and shoulders pattern playing out in VLO at present, the potential is certainly here for everyone to see. We state this because the neckline at well over $82 a share remains well over $10 from where shares are trading at presently. This means that given the height of the pattern and if this bottoming pattern plays itself out in full, price should easily surpass $90 a share before all is said and done.

Being chartists, we believe that every possible known fundamental has already been reflected in Valero's price-action on the technical chart. This essentially means the market has fully priced in the ramifications of how Omicron will affect refining margins going forward. Although this is an unknown at this stage, our bias comes off Valero's price-action (being a predictive indicator) as well as recent trends (refining margins improved in Q3).

Irrespective though of forward-looking fundamentals, Valero's profitability, valuation and dividend must all be operating off a sound footing if indeed the above-mentioned bullish move is in the offing. In the recent third quarter, management announced a comprehensive bottom-line earnings beat of $1.22 on sales of $29.52 billion. Bullish trends such as rising demand as well as falling inventories are expected to continue into next year. Jet fuel demand is also picking up and closing in on levels we witnessed in 2019.

$986 million of free cash flow was generated in the third quarter and $1.83 billion over the past four quarters. This meant that dividend payments of $1.6 billion over the past four quarters were covered by free cash flow due to strong performances in Q2 as well as Q3. Suffice it to say, with 40% of the company's capex budget being put towards growth, as long as present cash flow trends can continue, then we continue to see Valero getting stronger.

We state this because of how keenly priced shares remain at present and we see this trend in the numbers. Valero's forward cash flow multiple, for example, of 6.12 comes is much lower than its trailing counterpart plus the firm's forward book multiple of 1.61 and forward sales multiple of 0.27 also come in well below the company's five-year averages. Suffice it to say, if Valero can get anywhere near the almost $6 in earnings per share earmarked for 2022, then there is plenty of merit to the reversal pattern above in that a 25% to 30% increase in the share price is definitely doable.

Valero remains actually in negative net profit territory over a trailing twelve-month average but the real story in VLO is the momentum the firm has been garnering over the past few quarters. This stands to reason that dividend investors should not focus on the very poor interest coverage ratio (or pay-out ratio for that matter) over the past year but more over near-term quarters. The fact that earnings are rising and that the interest coverage ratio actually came in at 4.62 in Q3 should definitely keep dividend investors interested here. The 5.5%+ yield still is well ahead of the sector's median (4.2%) and also well below Valero's 5-year average of 4.61%.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe there is plenty of scope for the inverse head and shoulders pattern playing itself out in Valero due to the company's trends in profitability. Furthermore, shares remain cheap and the strong dividend yield is bound to keep investors interested in an environment of increasing cash flow. Let's see how this plays out. We look forward to continued coverage.