Geopolitical Considerations And The U.S. Dollar

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

This article briefly examines the geopolitical environment and global developments that influence the economy. The impact of inflation will be considered as an important factor in determining investment decisions.

Global Uncertainty

When tectonic shifts take place, stability is out of place. There are so many unstable areas and ongoing conflicts that following global news has become a disconcerting experience. The emergence of China as a serious economic competitor of the US over the last two decades has completely changed the international game. The EU is an economic power that lacks military strength. Japan is the third economic powerhouse but definitely lacks the military punch that it had at the beginning of WWII. Other actors are on the scene as India accelerates the pace of industrialization. The US is no longer the sole superpower that it was after the disintegration of the USSR at the end of the 1980s. China and Russia have come closer due to American intransigence. Ukraine is presently a serious problem for the Russians and pushes them towards China. The Middle East is still a region without real peace as Iran has to deal with American sanctions while Saudi Arabia is engaged in hostilities in Yemen. US troops are still in Syria and help to train enemies of Damascus. Turkey has troops in Syria and supports its own pro-Turkish militias in Syria.

In Africa, there are problems in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria has armed groups roaming in the North. In South America, the US still seems bent on promoting regime change in Venezuela. The list could go on and on. The conclusion is that the global geopolitical situation is not at all stable and certain. It is important for investors to keep this in mind when considering investments abroad. Things can change rapidly. Chile was recently one of the more stable and economically interesting countries in South America. Recent developments have brought about civil disorder and made investing there somewhat questionable.

WHO and COVID

Another disturbing factor is the COVID pandemic. It is only to be expected that the health infrastructure in the US and Western Europe will be put under great strain in the near future as the effects of the experimental mRNA gene therapy work their way through the populations of both areas. This could mean that investing in health care could be a good idea. Companies producing Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin could also be a good investment when it becomes widely known that the so-called “vaccines” are not really vaccines because they do not provide immunity and “vaccinated” people that become “breakthrough cases” can transmit the disease to others, both “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated”. Early treatment will become the rule rather than the exception. The MSM will have to explain why early treatment has practically never been mentioned.

The long-term effects on the economy of large numbers of people becoming ill with various disorders caused by the “vaccines” but which are never ascribed to the experimental mRNA gene therapy is extremely difficult to estimate. Excess mortality rates will show how dangerous the “jab” was. In any case, governments that mandate “vaccination” are clearly violating the Nuremberg Code, and there will be an economic price to pay for having done so.

The US Dollar Is Still the Most Important Fiat Currency.

This writer has been admonishing investors that the US Dollar as a fiat currency is headed for a fall. Diversification and foreign investment can help hedge against Dollar weakness. The fact is that Forex exchanges have about 85% percent of transactions involving US Dollars. About 62% of central bank reserves are dollar-denominated. A large portion of international debt is dollar-denominated, and the petrodollar is still in vogue. There is thus a huge demand for US Dollars. Despite the huge trade deficit, currently running at about $700 billion yearly, the Dollar is still strong.

This is not sustainable in the long run.

Inflation

There has been so much written about inflation recently that investors will have become tired of reading about it. The problem is that inflation eats away at the buying power of the Dollar. If inflation is 5%, then financial assets will have to increase 5% a year just to retain their purchasing power. Bonds that have a yield of less than 5% are generally a losing proposition.

The situation is not as bad as it was in the early 1980s, but the prices of used cars, housing and financial assets as well as other items have increased significantly over the last year. Investors have to take inflation into account.

Fedspeak

It seems that the Fed has now given up on calling inflation “temporary”. The Fed is expected to show a change in intentions regarding tapering in the December meeting of the FOMC. Hopefully, that will not cause a “taper tantrum” even if rate increases can be expected in 2022. The problem with rate increases is that the economy is highly leveraged as companies have taken on large amounts of debt in order to take advantage of low or practically zero interest rates in a rampage of financial engineering. How the Fed is going to talk its way out of a debt trap will be interesting to see. Some financial commentators claim that inflation is a good thing. They evidently do not worry about how the Treasury is going to service the huge federal debt, now over $29 trillion, which is 126% of GDP. U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

The Bottom Line for Investors

All the information provided above is widely known. The current global geopolitical situation is unstable, uncertain and could result in serious military conflicts. Investors should therefore keep an eye on what is happening internationally. If the Government imposes more lockdowns, investors should look for companies that would be less impacted by lockdowns and a resurgence of the COVID virus.

Diversification away from the US Dollar and foreign investment can help hedge against US inflation and Dollar depreciation. If the PBoC goes ahead with the digital Yuan and backs it with gold in some form, then the price of gold will increase, especially as Basel III begins to have an effect on precious metals markets. This could have a negative effect on the US Dollar. Keeping an eye on the Fed is also recommended with special attention to Fedspeak and Doublespeak. It might be an idea to adjust one’s portfolio in expectation of another taper tantrum. Even so the S&P could well go to the 5,000 mark if nothing serious happens in the next six months. Anything can happen and usually does.