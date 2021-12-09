Zufar Kamilov/iStock via Getty Images

While it is always a volatile market for IPOs and speculative technology stocks, many investors are getting their first taste of a speculative stock bear market since 2000-2002, nearly 20 years ago.

Most recent tech IPOs and SPACs (SPAK), along with Cathy Wood's technology-heavy ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) are now in bear market territory. And if the 2000 dot.com bust is any example, they likely have a lot farther to fall over the next couple of years.

The bigger mega-cap tech stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), and Amazon (AMZN) have been holding up relatively well. But these stocks, based on future earnings estimates, are all very expensive. It is going to be difficult for them to provide the type of returns investors are used to in a post-COVID world, which is where we are headed over the next couple of years. Analysts expect that most of these companies will grow earnings at half the rate (or less) that they've grown earnings the past few years. That's not typically a recipe for great returns.

Amazon's earnings already moderated from last year, and I think its 2021 returns might be a canary in the coal mine for other tech giants in 2022.

For much of the year, Amazon stock was negative, and it only recently has rallied to modest gains. This begs the question if technology will be a relative loser in 2022, what is a reasonable strategy for investors who would like to see good returns over the next few years?

I think the answer is to find stocks with low valuations whose recovery may have been delayed by the Delta variant, but who will probably rebound over the next 1-3 years once COVID becomes endemic and no longer effects the economy. In this article I'm going to highlight three different food-related stocks, all of which I own, that I think will do well in a reopening economy. They might not be as exciting to own as speculative tech stocks, or as comfortable to own as mega-tech, but the returns could make owning them worth it.

Tyson Foods (TSN)

The first stock I'm going to share is food producer Tyson Foods. In this article, I'm going to examine Tyson using a method I call a Full-Cycle Earnings Analysis. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns. I then combine those expected returns together in the form of a 10-year CAGR expectation and use that to value the stock.

Before I begin this analysis, I always check the business's long-term earnings patterns in order to ensure that the business is a proper fit for this sort of analysis. If the historical earnings 1) don't have a long enough history 2) are erratic in nature, or 3) are too cyclical, then I either avoid analyzing the stock altogether or I use a different type of analysis that is more appropriate.

We have a full 20 year history for Tyson on Fast Graphs, so there is adequate data available to perform the analysis. However, one area of concern is that in the early 2000's Tyson's earnings were very volatile, and 6 out of the first 10 years since 2002 produced negative earnings growth. This data on its face would typically be enough for me place TSN in a "deep cyclical" category and therefore not perform this style of analysis on the stock. However, I think there has been enough consolidation in this industry since 2008, that TSN's earnings are unlikely to be as volatile as they were in the early 2000s. That said, without a doubt, during a future bad recession, TSN's earnings growth will decline. I just don't think it is likely to decline, say, more than -50%. They have demonstrated during this past 2020 recession that they are an essential industry and that they have the ability to pass at a large portion of higher costs onto consumers. For these reasons, I expect them to be less cyclical going forward, and Tyson is a good candidate for this type of earnings analysis. (If you disagree, and are of the opinion TSN's earnings will remain deeply cyclical, then I would not be buying at today's prices.)

Market Sentiment Return Expectations

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. Since we have had a recent recession (albeit an unusual one) I'm starting this cycle in fiscal year 2015 and running it through 2022's estimates.

Tyson's average P/E from 2015 to the present has been a modest 12.72 (the blue bar circled in gold on the FAST Graph). Using 2022's forward earnings estimates of $7.36 (also circled in gold), Tyson has a current P/E of 11.47. If that 11.47 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 12.72 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, Tyson's price would rise and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of +1.09%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes ten years to revert. If it takes less time to revert, the price could rise faster.

Business Earnings Expectations

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield (which is an inverted P/E ratio, so, the Earnings/Price ratio). The current earnings yield is about +8.76%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $8.76 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2015, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Tyson hasn't had much in the way of buybacks this cycle so there isn't much to adjust for in this regard. They have had one year of negative earnings growth in 2019 when earnings growth declined -11% and this year is supposed to do the same. I will take those negative growth years into account for my earnings growth estimate. After doing that, I calculate an annual earnings growth rate of about +11.74%.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Tyson's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $8.76 plus +11.74% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +11.74% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $270.13 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +10.45% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Tyson, it will produce a +1.09% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +10.45% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +11.54% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. This puts Tyson right on the edge of my "Buy" threshold, and close enough that I would call it a buy today given how expensive much of the rest of the market is. (My official buy price is $81.65.)

Jack in the Box (JACK)

Next, I'll perform a similar analysis in condensed form for quick-serve restaurant chain Jack in the Box.

Over the past two decades, JACK has gone through periods of consolidation and also periods of fast growth, but the overall long-term trend has been up. The market has also been very hot and cold when it comes to valuing JACK, sometimes placing a high premium on the shares and other times a deep discount. JACK's earnings don't seem to be too tightly correlated with the wider economy, and it managed to grow earnings during both of the past two recessions, only to consolidate that earnings growth afterward. The stock price has declined rapidly lately as earnings growth is expected to decline slightly this year.

Market Sentiment Return Expectations

From late 2015 to the present JACK has averaged a 22.13 P/E ratio. Using next year's lower and more conservative $6.74 EPS expectations, JACK has a forward P/E of 12.65. If that 12.65 P/E were to revert to the 22.13 average P/E over the course of 10 years, it would produce a +6.60% mean reversion CAGR.

Business Earnings Expectations

I currently estimate about +7.32% earnings growth expectation based on JACK's recent history. JACK's current earnings yield is about +7.91%.

Applying that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Jack's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $7.91 plus +7.32% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +7.32% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $219.03 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.16% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for JACK, it will produce a +6.60% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +8.16% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +14.76% at today's price. This is well above my 12% buy threshold.

Additionally, JACK just announced an acquisition of Del Taco (TACO).

Del Taco is expected to grow EPS by 20% per year for the next two years and JACK only paid a price slightly higher than TACO traded at earlier this year. I'm typically not a fan of M&A, but I think this could work out well for JACK. Investors may have to be a little patient, but JACK could turn into a great long-term buy-and-hold position. (Just for a reference, McDonald's (MCD) trades at a 28 P/E and is only expected to grow earnings high single digits going forward.) Jack's price could double and still trade at a lower PEG ratio than McDonald's.

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Unlike Tyson and Jack in the Box, both of which can be held for a full, 5-year medium-term time-frame (and potentially longer) and don't need a timely reopening of the economy from the pandemic, Cheesecake Factory is more economically sensitive to reopening, and likely more of a 1-3 year type of investment depending on speed and scope of the reopening. But I think there is a 50% upside potential within three years for the stock.

With that said, let's take a look at the numbers.

Overall, CAKE has experienced steadily rising earnings over the past two decades. And while they are economically sensitive, they usually keep earnings relatively steady even during difficult economic times. The exception to that was obviously the COVID pandemic in 2020, which devastated earnings. In 2021, though, earnings bounced back quite strongly and in 2022 earnings are expected to be higher than they were before the pandemic. So, for this stock, I think it makes sense to take how they were doing before the pandemic and see how their current price compares to 2022's expected earnings. So, for this analysis, I'll take the earnings growth rate from 2015-2019, and the P/E from 2022, and see what kind of valuation we get for CAKE. (These adjustments became pretty standard for me in 2020 and enabled me to buy stocks like Ulta Beauty (ULTA) when they were still beaten down.)

Market Sentiment Return Expectations

I have shortened our evaluation time frame to start in 2015. During this time, CAKE has had an average P/E ratio of about 19.26. Using 2022's forward earnings estimates of $3.08 per share (circled in gold on the FAST Graph) I have a forward P/E ratio for CAKE of 13.51. If that 13.51 P/E were to revert to it average 19.26 P/E over the course of 10 years it would produce a mean reversion CAGR of +3.54%.

Business Earnings Expectations

I currently estimate about +5.64% earnings growth expectation based on CAKE's recent history, but excluding the COVID years of 2020 and 2021. CAKE's current earnings yield is about +7.35%.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought CAKE's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $7.35 plus +5.64% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +5.64% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $200.64 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +7.21% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for CAKE, it will produce a +3.54% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +7.21% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +10.75% at today's price. That's a little under my typical 12% threshold because the price has risen a bit since I started this article. But there is a factor that might make it worthwhile to still buy here, and that is the market has already shown us that earlier this year it was willing to pay considerable more for CAKE's stock. And I think the price could revert back to those 2021 highs quite quickly.

CAKE's price is about -34% lower than it was just 6 months ago. The main reason it is lower is due to the Delta COVID variant. Once the COVID threat passes over the next year or two, CAKE's stock price could revert very quickly back to where it was in May of this year, providing a very quick +50% gain for investors. The prospect of a +50% return in 1-2 years makes this stock attractive here.

Conclusion

In some respects, megacap tech stocks were "defensive" during the COVID era. But high valuations and slower earnings growth means lower returns over the next few years, and any stumbles on the business front could mean declines in the stock prices. Stocks with low valuations and good earnings growth prospects as the economy normalizes post-COVID stand to do especially well even though they aren't as sexy. I think all three of the stocks I shared in this article have 40-50% upside potential over the next 2-3 years. And importantly, if the economy slows for a reason not related to COVID, these stocks are already pretty cheap, so I think the downside risk is limited unless COVID drags on for many more years, which I think has low probability of happening to the degree we have experienced in 2020 and 2021.