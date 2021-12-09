Kwangmoozaa/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In this article, I have decided to take a look at Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF). The stock performed very well between January 2021 and September 2021 being up more than 25%. However, the stock recently dropped by almost 20% and this has created a buying opportunity. In my opinion, KOF fits well the value investing framework, since it is a business with a strong moat and predictable cash flows. Given the high dividend yield compared to the S&P 500, I think it is a great buy for the dividend investor.

Company Details

KOF commenced operations in 1979. It is the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola beverages in the world in terms of volume. The company has a broad portfolio of Coca-Cola beverages, from colas to flavored sparkling beverages such as Schweppes, Sprite, or Fanta and still beverages (Powerade, Monster, FUZE Tea). The company has operations in the following countries:

Mexico

Guatemala.

Nicaragua.

Costa Rica.

Panama.

Colombia-most of the country.

Brazil

Argentina-Buenos Aires and surrounding areas.

Uruguay

Venezuela

In FY20, the company derived 58.2% of revenues from Mexico and Central America and 41.8% from South America. If we look at the gross profit, 63.9% comes from Mexico and Central America and only 36.1% comes from South America.

Business Strategy

KOF has a business strategy that relies on 4 main pillars:

Accelerating revenue growth

Accelerating revenue growth has been a key priority for the company. Revenue growth has suffered in 2020 due to the pandemic and was down approximately $1.5 billion from 2019. Since then, the trend has reversed, and KOF is now on track to outpace FY19 revenues. As a matter of fact, the company reported pretty solid results during the last earnings call. The consolidated volumes increased 5.8% year-on-year and 1.5% is compared to the same period in 2019. Brazil, Columbia, Guatemala, and Argentina are driving results up with a better than expected performance in these markets.

Moving on to our results for the quarter. Our consolidated volumes increased 5.8% year-on-year and 1.5% as compared to the same period of 2019. Once again, we saw an acceleration of the sequential recovery of most of our markets, with many growing, compared to our 2019 baseline. Notably, we are seeing remarkable performance in key markets of Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, and Argentina. As consumers continue to look for more affordability, we leveraged our capabilities in both affordable one-way presentations and refillable bottles to address key price points, enabling us to gain share across markets and categories.

In terms of revenue per product, it is good to see that all the categories are delivering strong results. The sparkling beverage category grew 3.6% year-on-year and 1.2% compared to 2019. The highest performing product category was personal water which is posting double-digit growth across most of the geographical areas. Personal water volumes are growing at a 24% year-on-year rate and are 15% ahead of the same period in 2019.

To give you a sense, our sparkling beverage category grew 3.6% year-on-year, led by 2.7% volume growth in Brand Coca-Cola and 7.1% growth in Flavors. Importantly, when compared to 2019, our sparkling beverage category grew 1.2%, driven by growth across most of our territories, partially offset by a decline in Mexico that was mainly driven by challenging weather for most of the quarter. Holiday fuel beverage and personal water volumes continue to recover at an impressive pace. This is highlighted by our 24% year-on-year growth in stills, which are 15% ahead of the same period in 2019.

Increasing the business scale and profitability across categories

The company did a very good job at maintaining a high level of profitability despite supply chain headwinds. The gross margin for instance was near the historical level of 45%. This shows that KOF was able to hedge very effectively against the rise in commodity prices in the last quarter. On top of that, the company benefited from an 8.8% comparable total revenues increase in the quarter and a 6.3% increase in normalized operating income. These are strong metrics and in my opinion, it just shows that management did a good job at anticipating and hedging the supply chain risk.

Notably, excluding unfavorable currency translation effects, our comparable total revenues increased to solid 8.8% year-on-year. Gross profit increased 2.1%, a resilient performance, driven mainly by favorable raw material hedging strategies and efficiencies across our operations. We achieved this performance in the face of increased raw material costs and the depreciation of most of our operating currencies as compared to the U.S. dollar. Operating income declined 9% versus 2020. However, when normalized for nonrecurring tax effects in Brazil, excluding MXN 620 million for the third quarter of 2021 and MXN 1.6 billion from the same period of 2020, our operating income increased a solid 6.3%. Operating cash flow declined 7.5% year-over-year, which when normalized for the previous mentioned effects, increased by 2.8%.

Continuing the expansion through organic growth and strategic joint ventures and M&A

In terms of M&A, the company continues to pursue its strategic target with the acquisition of the craft beer brand called Therezópolis in Brazil back in August 2021:

At the same time, we wasted no time evaluating and executing additional options to further complement our beer portfolio. First, in August, we announced the acquisition of a Brazilian craft beer brand that is Therezópolis together with Coca-Cola Andina. Then in September, we announced a distribution agreement to distribute SeaGalicia portfolio together with the Coca-Cola system in Brazil.

During the Q&A session, management indicated that they do not have any large M&A target in mind for the moment. That being said, there was one comment made by John Santa Maria (CEO) about the appointment of Daniel Rodriguez that suggests that the company will continue to expand through the use of M&A going forward:

I think the way I would interpret the senior management changes at FEMSA. FEMSA is that Daniel is bringing continuity to something that has been begun by Eduardo. And Eduardo was a key component in ensuring that both FEMSA and the Coca-Cola Company have come to an agreement on this new joint development framework that we have. And so what I see in the appointment of Daniel is somebody that brings further experience and knowledge of acquisitions, has the ability to develop businesses internationally through M&A and has a global perspective that complements exactly the strategy that was being put in place by FEMSA.

Accelerating the end-to-end transformation through digitization

The company has posted interesting numbers on their B2B WhatsApp business. In Mexico for instance, the company expects to reach approximately 270,000 clients on the platform by the end of the year as compared to January 2021. This represents a 13% increase while at the same time, average tickets for these clients have increased by 18%. The same model is being rolled out In Brazil where KOF has set up 300,000 clients on the new WhatsApp B2B platform so far and 30% of the total orders in the country are digital (vs 20% in December 2020).

Valuation

Based on a price per share of $52, the company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

Estimated free cash flow for 2022 of $850 million based on data from Fitch.

A 5% growth rate over the next four years and a 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 9%.

Based on our conservative model, the fair value of the stock should be around $13.11 billion. Based on the current market price, the model indicates a 16.5% upside.

Moreover, I have decided to compare KOF to other Coca-Cola bottlers around the world. It is interesting to see that KOF seems to be one of the cheapest Coca-Cola bottlers out there. The company has one of the lowest price-to-sales ratios as well as one of the lowest forward price-to-earnings ratios. All in all, I think the intrinsic value of the stock should be anywhere between 58 and $63 per share.

Key Takeaways

To sum up, I like the fact that KOF has a moat and predictable cash flows. This makes it a very interesting value investment. The company is executing well on its strategy and is steadily increasing volumes and revenues. Based on the discounted free cash flow model and assuming KOF is able to deliver mid-single-digit growth in the next four years, there is a 16.5% upside in my opinion if you buy the stock today. This is supported by the fact that KOF is one of the cheapest Coca-Cola bottlers on a relative basis. All in all, I think this could be a good investment for a dividend investor given the fact that the company pays has a 5% dividend yield.