Investment Thesis

Amid the social crisis of 2020 in the United States, the demand for firearms has grown. The company's revenue in fiscal 2021 increased by 100% and exceeded $1B. An increase in net sales positively affected the asset turnover - the indicator's value was 2.7. Net profit margin showed a strictly positive trend. The skyrocketing revenue growth depended on a one-off external event. We see no drivers for the company to maintain its current revenue. A decrease in revenue will harm asset turnover and Net profit margin dynamics. Today the company is trading at a fair price. We are neutral on Smith & Wesson.

Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Firearms Co. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SWBI) is an American company, one of the world's leading manufacturers and designers of firearms. The company is known for the production of revolvers. The company manufactures a wide array of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products. Smith & Wesson's products can be applied for different purposes - military, home defense, concealed carry, hunting/ recreation, and competition shooting. The company was founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B. Wesson. The company is headquartered at 2100 Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts (on September 30, 2021, the company announced that it is moving its headquarters and significant elements of its operations to Maryville, Tennessee, in 2023)

Revenue breakdown by product type:

The company owns 35.2% of the total float of shares outstanding. A list of the main shareholders is presented below.

The management of the company is presented below:

Mark P. Smith - President, Chief Executive Officer;

Deana L. McPherson - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary;

Susan J. Cupero - Vice President, Sales.

Industry Overview

The global guns and accessories market size is expected to grow from $6.14B in 2019 to $9.33B in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.15%.

The main growth drivers of the market are - the applications of the product in defense organizations and the presence of several large-scale companies, the growing popularity of firearms and accessories products in the US.

North America's guns and accessories market size is expected to grow from 3.24B in 2019 to 5.59B in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.06%.

The main growth drives for the North American market are - the increase in defense contracts and military strengthening programs. The U.S. is the highest defense spender with around $718 billion (followed by China with a defense budget of about 177 billion); growing demand for guns and accessories for applications such as sport shooting, hunting, recreation, competitive shooting, etc.

Smith & Wesson Co. has vast market opportunities: the U.S.'s annual domestic non-military firearm market is $2.9B for handguns and $2.3B for long guns, estimated 66 million gun-owners in the U.S.

Financial Performance

In fiscal 2021, the company had net sales of $1.1 billion, an increase of $529.6 million, or 100%, over fiscal 2020. This significant increase occurred by 61.6%, and the average selling prices of almost all offered products increased. In the first two quarters of fiscal 2022, net sales for the fiscal year were $505 million, an increase of $26.4 million or 5.65% over the same period in fiscal 2021.

After explosive growth in fiscal 2021, revenue growth has slowed to historic levels. We believe that the growth rate will fall to the inflation target values without specific conditions that lead to an increase of 100% in fiscal 2021.

In fiscal 2019 and 2020, there was an impairment of goodwill, which affected net income. Net profit margin became negative. In 2021, there was a sharp increase in the indicator due to a rise in net sales. However, we are convinced that the company will not maintain the current net sales volume. Therefore, we expect the net profit margin to return to its historical values.

Asset turnover has consistently declined since fiscal 2013. Significant growth in the period from 2020 to 2021 fiscal years occurred due to the simultaneous increase in revenue and decrease in assets - in the process of the spin-off, the company divested net assets of $260.4 million.

The company will spend at least $120 million more to move facilities from Springfield to Maryville, reducing the share of cash and cash equivalents. In turn, we believe that revenue dynamics will become negative, reducing turnover.

The asset-to-equity ratio has decreased slightly since fiscal 2013 and remains relatively low.

Smith & Wesson showed outstanding performance during fiscal 2021. Asset turnover and net profit margin increased significantly. But we believe that in conditions without external social and economic shocks, the company will not maintain a positive financial performance trend.

Valuation

Our valuation is relatively conservative, as the principle of prudence guides us in its preparation. Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. After a significant increase of 100% in fiscal 2021, we expect the revenue growth rate from 2021-2022 (fiscal 2022-23) to be in line with the Wall Street consensus. After it, the growth rate will fit the inflation target growth rate. Comparative indicators are based on historical dynamics and current trends. Our assumptions are presented below:

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 10%.

We have determined that the company's fair market value is $1.6 billion, or $19.65 per share. The company is trading at a fair price.

EV/ EBITDA of the company equals 1.7, which is several units below each of the main peers.

Conclusion

Smith & Wesson's revenues in 2020 grew 100% and exceeded $ 1B for the first time. This tendency led to the company's asset turnover, and the net profit margin increased significantly. However, we do not believe that in the current environment, the company will find an opportunity to maintain the revenue of fiscal 2021 and will be able to maintain a positive trend in financial indicators. Therefore, today the company is trading at a fair price. Our valuation model confirms this position. We are neutral on the company.