Investment Thesis

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may seem overvalued by looking at its stock price, multiples, or multiple history, but I argue otherwise. I believe that the company is best analyzed not by a multiple on its total numbers but by assigning values to each of its verticals in a SOTP method. Doing so, I calculate a >30% upside in the stock. I'm a buyer of Microsoft at these levels.

Why the SOTP Method is Appropriate for Valuing Microsoft

Microsoft stock is often cast aside as being expensive and it's easy to see why. The company had an amazing run-up delivering >50% year-to-date returns to get to levels unseen in over ten years. I've added forward EV/EBITDA and P/E charts below. The chart does indeed seem scary. But I argue that the company's prospects improved more than the multiples and that the stock still offers significant value.

Source: CapitalIQ

Microsoft is a complicated business with many verticals. Looking at its lump sum and assessing multiples can be misleading. Building a discounted cash flow (DCF) model without analyzing the company piecemeal won't be possible, at least not possible to add value. And building a detailed DCF model for each part of the company would be extremely difficult as there are limited disclosures and estimates.

I believe that the sum of the parts method (SOTP) is perfect here. The method involves breaking the company into parts and assessing respective values individually. The method is a much better proxy for a detailed DCF valuation than overall multiples.

SOTP Value Doesn't Mean Carve-Out

I want to make a note here before moving further that I'm not arguing for a breakup of the company. I'm also adamant that a breakup isn't necessary for the company to reflect the SOTP valuation. I expand my investment horizon long-term investor when I find a truly high-quality company like Microsoft, and cash flows should be the only thing that matters for long-term investors. SOTP valuation reflects the cash flow valuations of each business. As the underlying businesses of Microsoft mature and cash flows increase versus investments, I believe that the SOTP valuation will be reflected in the stock price.

Furthermore, in cases like Microsoft, the sum of the company should be worth more than its parts. The company's divisions have strong synergies with each other and this interaction plays a critical role in the value of Microsoft. Additionally, the conglomerate gives management more options to deploy capital where they see fit. They've been pretty much better than anyone in investing in growth and I believe that keeping the company in its current, large, state offers better value for investors as it lets the management do what it does better.

My Valuation Methodology and Some Housekeeping Notes

I will build a simple SOTP model based on historic revenue growth rates and relevant multiples based on market valuations and I think that this model is the best way of truly valuing the company's prospects short of building a very detailed model.

As with any valuation, take my analysis with a big grain of salt. Valuation is more art than science. I'll be depending on my best judgment to assign multiples to the company and my analysis includes large assumptions at times. I believe that I can defend any assumption I make, but they depend on my view of the world and may be wrong. As always, I'm very open to constructive criticism and am happy to update my model with reader inputs. I'm also open to sharing my detailed spreadsheet at request.

I used prior 2-year revenue growth and LTM multiples in my analysis. I used 2-year CAGRs because I felt that the longer period eliminated a lot of noise in the data.

I used revenue multiples but keep in mind that revenue multiples are seldom the best multiple to use. However, I think that they're a decent proxy here as they're what Microsoft discloses on the most granular level and give a good idea of relative valuations. I choose not to make assumptions about segment cash flows or profitability as I think that this would significantly increase bias.

SOTP Valuation Highlights the Opportunity

Microsoft divides itself into 9 segments at the most granular level: 1) Server Products and Cloud Services, 2) Office Products and Cloud Services, 3) Windows, 4) Gaming, 5) LinkedIn, 6) Search Advertising, 7) Enterprise Services, 8) Devices, 9) Other. I've condensed this into 6 segments by combining numbers 1 and 7 into a new segment called Intelligence Cloud, numbers 3 and 8 into Windows and PC Devices, and 5 and 6 into LinkedIn and Search Advertising. Below are my revenue numbers for Microsoft which I've gathered from company statements:

Intelligence Cloud is Standalone a $2 tn Business

Needless to say, cloud computing is the foremost growth area of the day. We're undergoing a secular shift to the cloud of which we're barely into the first inning. Cloud computing is unquestionably among the largest opportunities out there and has very few proper competitors serving it. These few competitors are bound to deliver value in the space.

Furthermore, Microsoft is the best positioned in this space, in my opinion. The company has an unparalleled relationship with enterprise customers. The company's wide product offerings (including hybrid and multi-cloud) enable it to serve a wide range of audiences while its leading data and analytics capabilities (Synapse, PowerBI) differentiate it from peers. This is evident in market shares; while AWS still has the market share lead, Azure is slowly closing the gap. I expect this trend to continue and I believe that Microsoft's Intelligence Cloud division deserves a premium multiple.

I've plotted cloud computing and critical infrastructure peers' EV/ LTM revenues versus their 2-year revenue CAGRs. Then I went and calculated a trendline and a relationship formula. I've used the formula but added a premium of the same amount as MongoDB (MDB) to reflect my qualitative analysis of Microsoft's competitive advantage.

The analysis yields >$2 tn in market cap for the segment. This is a large number but I think is warranted as I expect the company to lead a generational theme in a very profitable model.

Office Segment is also Exposed to Secular Tailwinds

Microsoft's attractive digital transformation exposure isn't limited to its Intelligence Cloud operations. It's also a key beneficiary of all themes "future of work" related. It serves multiple leading enterprise solutions under one roof. Microsoft is at the forefront of how office work is conducted.

The consolidated services are not just advantageous in that the company is exposed to all themes but also enables better operating metrics born out of synergies. Teams will find it much easier to acquire users compared to single-solution companies like Zoom (ZM) or Alteryx (AYX). The company is also a beneficiary of the trend towards IT vendor consolidation.

The company's business applications are firing on all cylinders. Dynamics product suite is at a similar size to many peers listed but is growing faster. The reasons behind the faster growth are exactly why Microsoft's revenues deserve a premium multiple. Dynamics products synergize well with the rest of the company. Dynamics 365 integrates seamlessly with Azure making the system simpler, easier to use, and more secure. These are benefits other vendors simply cannot match. Furthermore, Microsoft has concentrated on making its dynamics suite modular which makes customer acquisition and cross-selling easier and verticalized which increases the value proposition for large enterprises in specific industries.

I used a similar valuation method here as above. This time I used Paycom's (PAYC) premium to reflect Microsoft's competitive position. I calculate a $940 bn value.

Windows and Devices a $75 bn Business

Windows is the predominant operating system in the world. It only makes sense that Microsoft should be able to capture more of the value chain. Apple (AAPL) is a case in point in the smartphone market. The company owns the majority of hardware operating its operating system. While Microsoft will find it hard to replicate this feat from the position it's in, it should be able to capture a larger share of the global PC market than the 4.7% it currently has.

I just went with what the trendline formula said for valuing this business. I think that this was conservative as I see a higher potential for Microsoft than peers but the difference is likely not material given the size of the company's other operations.

Gaming is Perhaps the Most Overlooked Opportunity

Gaming may be the smallest in the family but it's packing a punch. I see a great opportunity longer-term in Microsoft's gaming division. The future of gaming is on the cloud and this plays into Microsoft's hands. Once again we see the company's large scale giving it an advantage. Over the years we've seen Microsoft build a quality library of games including Age of Empires, Halo, Forza, Fallout, and Minecraft among others. Now we're seeing it launch a gaming-as-a-service product with the Game Pass. I think that this area presents a huge opportunity in terms of revenue growth as well as profitability as the cloud gaming structure will be much more profitable than traditional games and consoles. I also see Microsoft playing a critical role in the metaverse.

I'm assigning a Nintendo multiple (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) to this segment to find a $48 bn valuation. I do note that I'm confident that this segment will go on to surprise the market and become a gaming behemoth that contributes a significant portion of company valuation in the future.

LinkedIn and Search Advertising and Other

LinkedIn and Search are the final pieces of my puzzle. This segment may not be large but, again, fit nicely into the bigger picture. It offers nice incremental revenue on the existing ecosystem at high advertising margins.

I'm using the trendline formula of advertising-supported platform peers to calculate a $114 bn value in the segment.

I use the value-weighted average multiple excluding Intelligence Cloud and Office to find a valuation for the other segment which comes out to $19 bn.

Microsoft Offers 37% Upside at Today's Prices; Microsoft is a Buy

I calculate a $3.39 tn value when I add each of the segments together and $3.44 when I include the cash position. This offers a 32% upside to today's levels.

Microsoft is a clear buy for me. There is much more to the company than the valuation discount. I'm basing this discount on peer multiples. In my opinion, Microsoft sits well above its peers. The company has an immense scale and unparalleled synergies which creates a case of 1+1>2.

I think that the valuation discount is a function of the company's size. Many institutions are unintentionally underweight the stock. Microsoft represents >6% of the S&P 500 market cap. Any institution with an S&P 500 benchmark not holding a Microsoft position that is 6% of their net longs works to reduce the valuation.

I think that this offers individuals with long-term investment horizons an opportunity as I believe that the share price will eventually be valued off the value of the company's projected cash flows.