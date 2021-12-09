Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment

The Fast Acquisition (NYSE:FST) and Fertitta Entertainment merger has jumped the shark on SPAC weirdness.

Since Tilman Fertitta, 100% owner of Fertitta Entertainment notified Fast that it was backing out of the deal, there has been very little new information available. Here's what we have gotten so far:

Fast Acquisition told Fertitta it could not back out of the deal and threatened litigation.

Chatham Asset Management bought 387,566 more Fast warrants to bring their ownership up to 7,867,443 warrants.

Fast Acquisition filed to delay shareholder meeting and deadline to redeem Fast units (FSTU) for cash and warrants.

What Does Tilman Fertitta Want?

That's the multibillion dollar question isn't it? The easy answer is that Tilman Fertitta wants out of the deal. This might be true.

The answer that myself and it seems Chatham believes is that Tilman is angling for a better deal.

Under current terms of the merger, Tilman would end up with 72% ownership of the new co Fertitta Entertainment which was to trade under the ticker FEI. I think it is fair to say that if the deal closes Fertitta wants more.

This is where money for the deal comes in. Redemptions are likely to be high with the share price hovering near $10. That would put a significant drain on the trust fund holding cash to fund the deal. And that means the deal would need more money.

Fertitta has money. He is a billionaire and could certainly put more cash into the deal for more ownership. His terms won't be friendly. It's not hard to see him with between 80-90% ownership if the deal closes.

Given there are bound to be lawsuits against Fast and Fertitta, it stands to reason that if Fertitta doesn't want out, he's willing to pay the settlement to shareholders who lost a couple bucks after December 1st. It seems he's considering it a cost of doing business if he does indeed negotiate a new deal.

There's also the possibility of new PIPE investors. Either way, shareholders are going to get diluted even more than the fat warrants imply. Chatham sees that.

With a 50% warrant per share, the warrants are trading way below 50% of the share price. Chatham is playing that arbitrage and speculating that a deal gets done.

What To Do?

SPAC deals offer big upside, but also risk. If you own Fast shares, you have a chance to get out almost whole. It's worth taking that to move onto the next idea.

I am selling my shares of Fast Acquisition and taking the small loss. The uncertainty is too high for me as I manage other people's money. I am also closing all related cash-secured put sales.

That's a shame because, as I've laid out to subscribers, it's a great deal for shareholders if the deal gets done. At a minimum the company gets valued similar to MGM Resorts (MGM) and Caesars (CZR) which means a likely triple or more. The deal with DraftKings (DKNG) could grow the companies online gambling revenues and drive the stock even higher. And, there's clearly room for more M&A.

If the deal gets done I will revisit buying back in.

When the time comes for redemption of units, there is likely to be huge drain on the underlying cash of the fund, as described above. That means the share price will likely take a substantial hit, possibly 50% if the 50% warrant is an indicator.

Right now it is not necessary to redeem Fast units if you own those, however, that is dependent on how much risk you are willing to take.

When the time comes, you can redeem for about $10 and keep the warrants. That's potentially a great deal.

Another tact is to sell the units now and look to buy back into shares or warrants later.

Investment Quick Thought

A lot of folks will say this is "another SPAC thing" gone wrong. I guess, to some extent. I think it's more of a Tilman Fertitta trying to get more of the pie thing. That's in his nature apparently.

As I have said over and over, SPACs in and of themselves are not bad, but, there are a lot of bad deals and bad people involved. Each deal needs to be analyzed individually.

Many SPACs have done well once they became new companies. But, many have gotten whacked in the short run.

The future will play out for each SPAC however it plays out. My guess, it's not much different than other small cap investing. Some will grind lower, many will chop along, and a handful will end up on the S&P 500 later this decade.

Fertitta Entertainment promised to be a good stock experience. Maybe it still will be. Maybe not. Time will tell. Keep it on your radar for when there's more certainty.