Techa Tungateja/iStock via Getty Images

The current high yield environment is easily the worst we have ever seen. Firstly, we have preferred shares, as a collective class, yielding about 4%. Closed end bond funds are sailing in their own paradise with 25% premiums to NAV. Underneath that, the companies continue to issue new junk levels of debt at a furious pace. That pace will eventually fill the bellies of all those scrambling for yield, until the whole system gets repriced. Of course, one cannot wait until that exact moment to search for income. So we have to place bets today. We go over one issue today that we think is modestly attractive.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN)

AFIN is a triple-net REIT that we have introduced previously. In that same article we made a case for going long the preferred shares, American Finance Trust, Inc. 7.50% PFD A (AFINP) and American Finance Trust, Inc. 7.375% CUM PFD C (AFINO). Today, we will go over how things have progressed since then and why AFINO and AFINP are even better deals than when we first highlighted them.

AFIN's Q3-2021 surpassed our expectations. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at 30 cents and cash net operating income (NOI) increased by more than $20 million from last year.

Source: AFIN Presentation

Rent collection remained strong at 99% and the company continued to invest aggressively in new properties.

Source: AFIN Presentation

Now, this aggressive investment process is somewhat of a grey area when it comes to its impact. On one hand, AFIN continues to trade solidly below tangible NAV of each common share. That number we estimate to be close to $14/share. So AFIN's issuance of new common shares to invest aggressively in its expansion does nothing but whittle away NAV per share. This issuance is not tiny either. Share counts are up 13.5 million just from this June.

Data by YCharts

While that continues to dilute NAV per share, it creates an increasingly higher buffer in front of the preferred shares. Annualized straight line rent for example is up $35 million from Q2-2019. AFIN's expansion has also improved its credit metrics substantially. Its debt to adjusted EBITDA has moved down to 6.8X from 8.1X.

Source: AFIN Presentation

In Q4-2021, AFIN also completed its inaugural offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes. The 7-year notes were issued with a coupon rate of 4.50%. What was interesting here was that they were rated BB+ by both S&P and Fitch. BB+ lies just outside the realm of investment-grade for Fitch and S&P. The next rung up is the BBB- rating which is the lowest rung of investment grade. The BB+ rating is actually quite exceptional for a company with so limited history and what appears at face value to be a rather high debt to EBITDA rating. The key rationale is that the bulk of the debt is at the property level.

Source: AFIN Presentation

Investors should note that the numbers above don't include the $500 million offering which would reduce the revolving credit facility down to zero and then appear as a separate line item. Events that took place alongside that placement can be viewed as generally favorable.

In connection with the notes offering, AFIN also amended and restated its credit facility, increasing the total commitments from $540 million to $815 million and extended the maturity from 1.6 years to 4.5 years. AFIN also improved the pricing of its credit facility by 15 basis points as compared to the prior facility. The new facility also includes a condition that would allow AFIN to make a onetime election to switch to a credit rating-based pricing, which would further decrease the applicable interest rate margin. To satisfy this condition, AFIN would need to achieve an investment grade rating from any two of the three major rating agencies (S&P, Moody’s, and/or Fitch)

Source: AFIN Presentation

Fitch's rating sensitivities also suggest that credit upgrade might be possible.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade: REIT leverage (net debt to recurring operating EBITDA) sustaining below 7.0x; Greater demonstrated access to unsecured debt capital; Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt (UA/UD) at or above 2.0x. Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade: REIT leverage (net debt to recurring operating EBITDA) sustaining above 8.0x; UA/UD sustaining at or below 1.5x; Portfolio operational underperformance with respect to occupancy, tenant retention and rent spreads.

Source: Fitch

Investors should remember that the equity performance is not the most important thing for a credit rating agency. Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) which is one of the worst-performing REITs over the last 10 years, actually has an investment-grade debt rating.

Source: OPI REIT

Pricing

AFINO trades at $25.90 as we write this. Subtracting out the accrued dividend gets you to about $25.60. The current yield and yield to call are quite attractive compared to what you would normally get in this market.

Source: DQYDJ

AFINP is priced slightly higher at $26.15. That slightly higher price comes with an earlier call date and a slightly higher interest rate as well. Both are attractive securities from a firm that we believe will likely achieve investment-grade status.

How We Played It

While we did make our subscribers aware of the opportunity in these preferred shares, we already had a position in AFIN and were not interested in double-dipping. We had sold the Cash Secured Puts for the $7.50 strikes in August.

Source: Author's App

Those created an attractive yield and beat both other choices (going long the stock directly or preferred shares). While some may lament the idea of going long AFIN at any price, we believe that as long as a very large margin of safety is maintained these can be played. Yes, the firm does dilute shareholders, rather relentlessly, and we have seen this pattern elsewhere. But real estate naturally appreciates at 2-3% a year. AFIN's dilution offsets that and generally reduces NAV per share by about 3% a year. This setup is not very problematic when you are buying it at about a 50% discount to NAV, and getting paid a 12.4% annualized yield to buy it. If the shares are put to us, we get an 11.3% yield on the $7.50 strike. We can also sell covered calls which should add about 6%-8% of yield a year. This level of "yield stripping" makes it hard to lose money and makes making 7-9% returns highly probable, even for a diluting firm like AFIN.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.